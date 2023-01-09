Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Day of internment to follow funeral services of late Kansas AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The day of internment for late Kansas AG Robert Stephan has been set to immediately follow his funeral services. On Monday, Jan. 9, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that the day of internment for late Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan has been set for Tuesday, Jan. 10, following his funeral services.
New Washburn president a familiar face
TOPEKA (KSNT) – JuliAnn Mazachek will serve as the new president of Washburn University once agreed upon by the board of regents, according to Lori Hutchinson, spokeswoman. Mazachek spent 30 years at Washburn before spending only a few month as the president of Midwestern State University in Texas, according to Washburn’s alumni foundation. She accepted […]
Flags ordered to fly half-staff until sundown Tuesday
Governor Laura Kelly has ordered all flags in Kansas to fly at half-staff from now until sundown Tuesday.
Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
More combative Kris Kobach takes over as Kan. attorney general
TOPEKA (AP) —Governor Laura Kelly and other statewide elected officials took their oaths of office Monday. The ceremony caps a big political comeback for new Attorney General Kris Kobach. He has built a national reputation by advocating strict immigration and election laws. Kobach and his family marked his return...
fourstateshomepage.com
Gov. Laura Kelly tests positive for COVID-19
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Governor’s office. “This morning, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19,” the release said. “She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms. This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work.”
KWCH.com
Kansas AG Kris Kobach formally nominates KBI director
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fulfilling the announcement he made last month, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach on Monday formally nominated Anthony Mattivi to serve as the director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The former assistant U.S. attorney was a GOP challenger to Kobach in the primary race for Kansas AG.
hppr.org
‘This is do or die’: Western Kansas farmers push to save the Ogallala aquifer before it’s too late
SUBLETTE, Kansas — Travis Leonard had seen all the signs. Plummeting water levels. Clogged sprayer nozzles. Then as drought parched southwest Kansas this fall, the well next to his farmhouse in Haskell County began pumping up a muck of sand instead of clear water. After more than six decades...
kcur.org
How Kansas is becoming more divided
Kansas Democrats won new House seats in the state's most populated county last fall. Regardless of these wins, though, Republicans continued to dominate in the rural counties. The Kansas News Service's Dylan Lysen reports on the widening urban-rural divide in Kansas. A new law that took effect this month seeks...
KWCH.com
Wichitans Sam Bidwell, Lander Ballard among 8 selected for Kansas Music HOF
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two artists out of Wichita, Sam Bidwell and Lander Ballard, were among eight acts selected for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame on Wednesday. They will join Get Smart! (Lawrence), Topeka-based acts The Group and Mark Toelkes, Jon E. Miller (Newton), Wendell Hall (St. George) and Liberal’s Jerrod Niemann at an induction ceremony on April 15 at Liberty Hall in Lawrence.
KAKE TV
Kansas House, Senate members to take oaths of office Monday
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Every member of the Kansas House will take the oath of office tomorrow, administered by Secretary of State Scott Schwab. Shortly after, at 2:00 p.m., the House and Senate gavel-in will take place. There are dozens of new members of the Kansas House who will join...
Democratic Kansas Gov. Kelly urges civility; Kobach is AG
TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called Monday for leaders in Republican-leaning Kansas to follow the lead of the state's residents and “turn down the volume” on “this hate, this vitriol, this divisiveness” in politics as she started a second term with a new, hard-right state attorney general.
KCMO LGBTQ Commission urges Jackson County legislature to ban conversion therapy
The Kansas City, Missouri, LGBTQ Commission sent a letter to the Jackson County government on Monday, urging the legislature to be the first county in Missouri to ban conversion therapy.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri Broadcasters Association announces new President/CEO
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Broadcasters Associated Board of Directors announced this week their pick for the association’s role of President/CEO. On Tuesday, MBA announced that Chad Mahoney, a 32 year veteran of broadcasting, will take on the position. Mahoney has extensive experience across broadcasting; from Oklahoma, Illinois, and Missouri. He will step into the job in February.
How venomous voices from right-wing radio radicalized Kansas and the rest of America
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Norlin is a retired Cloud County Community College teacher, where he was department chairman of communications/English, specializing in media. For better than half a lifetime, I’ve […] The post How venomous voices from right-wing radio radicalized Kansas and the rest of America appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri’s first marijuana expungement cases laying the groundwork for reform
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County courtroom could be one of the first places in the state to let someone out of prison by expunging a previous marijuana conviction. Previous convictions for people who have already finished sentences or have past felony and misdemeanor charges are automatically expunged over the course of the year according to the language in the Amendment Missouri voters passed in 2022.
Kansas lawmakers weigh tax cuts, spending priorities amid budget surplus
Kansas has billions of dollars in unspent revenue. Lawmakers are expected to debate new spending and tax cuts.
With Medicaid ‘continuous coverage’ ending soon, many Kansans may lose access to care
TOPEKA — With federal “continuous coverage” Medicaid protections ending, thousands of Kansans are expected to be dropped from medical programs in the coming months. While President Joe Biden is expected to extend the public health emergency issued for COVID-19, one that allowed for health-related measures and the continuous coverage policy, states will no longer have […] The post With Medicaid ‘continuous coverage’ ending soon, many Kansans may lose access to care appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Overland Park company found to be in violation of lead-based paint laws
LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park company has been fined after it was found to be in violation of laws protecting children and renovators from lead-based paint. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has officially ruled that two home renovation companies - one in Kansas and one in Missouri - will be required to pay civil penalties as a consequence of violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act.
BizReport.com
How To Start An LLC In Kansas 2023: Free Guide
Small business owners are the real heroes. It’s an incredible gift to be able to come up with a solution for consumer needs, bring this idea to life, and hustle every day to make this dream a reality. In Kansas, there are so many opportunities to offer your desired product or service to the state and earn a living as a small business owner.
Comments / 0