Read full article on original website
Related
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County Hot Spot, Jan. 10, 2023
It's the LCE Hot Spot for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 — The Examiner's weekly video providing a recap and news teasers prior to the upcoming edition of the Lake County Examiner. Check out this week’s Hot Spot for info about Nevada-California-Oregon Railway Speaker at Historical Society Meeting, Lady Honkers Continue Strong Season, and Ice Bowl Disc Golf Fundraiser.
lakecountyexam.com
Lakeview, Oregon bowling results
1. Lake County Examiner—W 34 L 14; 2. Tam 4—W 27 1/2 L 20 1/2; 3. McCully’s Liners and More—W 26 L 22; 4. Anderson Engineering—W 24 L 24; 5. Team 5—W 15 1/2 L 32 1/2; 6. Team 6—W 14 L 34; High Team Game Scratch—Lake County Examiner 772; High Team Series Scratch—Lake County Examiner 2205; High Team Game Handicap—Team 4 886; High Team Series Handicap—Team 4 2545; High Men’s Game Scratch—Larry Brooks 246; High Men’s Series Scratch—Larry Brooks 629; High Men’s Game Handicap—Dave McGhee 276; High Men’s Series Handicap—Larry Brooks 659; High Women’s Game Scratch—Ashleigh Champagne 235; High Women’s Series Scratch—Ashleigh Champagne 637; High Women’s Game Handicap—Ashleigh Champagne 271; High Women’s Series Handicap—Ashleigh Champagne 745.
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County, Oregon News of Record
Lake District Hospital had 13 admissions and 54 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Jan. 3 – Monday, Jan. 9. There were nine outpatients in OB and surgery, and two births. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
Klamath Falls News
Howard's Meat Center to be featured in IDEA Talk, February 1
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath IDEA’s first IDEA Talk of 2023 will offer the story of a third-generation family business - Howard’s Meat Company - featuring Jordan Howard, the current owner, sharing the company’s history and future outlook for Klamath Falls and beyond, on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County, Oregon Grand Jury Indictments
In the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Lake, the defendant, Maria Madrigal-Chavez, is accused by the Grand Jury for Lake County of the following offense(s): Count 1 - Unlawful Possession of Marijuana by a Person Age 21 Years or Older. The defendant, on or about October 7, 2021, in Lake County, Oregon while being 21 years of age or older, did unlawfully and knowingly possess more than eight ounces of usable marijuana. The State further alleges that the amount possessed was 16 time 8 ounces of usable marijuana.
What is the Hole-in-the-Ground in Lake County, OR?
The Hole-in-the-Ground is a large crater caused by a volcanic explosion (maar). It is an entire mile across at the furthest point and 490 ft. deep in the middle. There is another maar 8 miles west of this one that is even bigger at 1.1 miles across called the Big Hole. The elevation of this area is 4,650 ft.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Monday, 1/9/22 – Klamath County Economic Development Association’s Annual Economic Summit Happens Today
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Monday,...
lakecountyexam.com
Obituary: Marjorie Louise Foster
Marjorie Louise Olson Foster, 93, passed away peacefully and gently into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. She was born March 9, 1929 in Spokane, Wash. to Chester Garnerd Olson and Olive Blanch Peters. The family lived in Wenatchee, Wash. Chester brought his three children, Juanita, Marjorie and Donnie to Lakeview in 1937 after losing his wife and two younger sons.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
Never-opened $300 million-plus biofuels refinery facing foreclosure in southern Oregon
A much-hyped but yet-to-be-completed aviation biofuels refinery in southern Oregon appears to be headed for foreclosure after backers failed to make principal and interest payments on some $300 million in debt. Red Rock Biofuels launched efforts nearly a decade ago to build the cutting-edge facility in Lakeview but repeatedly ran...
Klamath Falls News
Two KCSO employees honored at state association awards
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Two local Klamath County Sheriff’s Office employees received statewide recognition for their service to the public and their office in 2022. Last month, Emergency Manager Brandon Fowler and Detective Sergeant Ryan Kaber were honored at the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association annual banquet. Emergency Manager...
Comments / 0