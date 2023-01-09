In the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Lake, the defendant, Maria Madrigal-Chavez, is accused by the Grand Jury for Lake County of the following offense(s): Count 1 - Unlawful Possession of Marijuana by a Person Age 21 Years or Older. The defendant, on or about October 7, 2021, in Lake County, Oregon while being 21 years of age or older, did unlawfully and knowingly possess more than eight ounces of usable marijuana. The State further alleges that the amount possessed was 16 time 8 ounces of usable marijuana.

LAKE COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO