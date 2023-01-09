Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
WWE Confident They’ll Sign Major Star Whose Contract Is Set To Expire
MJF has hyped up the ‘bidding war of 2024’, well we may be on the cusp of the ‘bidding spree of 2023’. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling is up relatively soon, and he is expect to leave the company.
PWMania
Latest on WWE Morale Now That Vince McMahon is Looking to Sell the Company
As PWMnaia.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors and is investigating the possibility of selling the company. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said, “The idea of selling right now is safer than waiting. It may not...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Talent Will Be ‘Done’ With Company If Saudi Arabia Deal Goes Through
Vince McMahon’s shocking return to WWE last week was the catalyst for a whole world of changes, which fans are still reeling from. It did not take long for McMahon’s plans to get started, as he is now back as the Chairman of their Board of Directors. The company is in the process of being sold to Saudi Arabia. It seems one WWE talent made it clear that they will be done with the company if the Saudi Arabia deal goes through.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Signs Deal With Former NJPW Star
As Triple H took the reins of WWE creative last year, it seems he has set his eyes on Japanese talent. After onboarding prominent NJPW talent Dragon Lee, it looks like WWE has added another NJPW star to the mix. According to a report by PW Insider, former NJPW Star...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Backstage Reaction To Vince McMahon WWE Return & Sale Rumours
The news of Vince McMahon returning to the WWE board of directors to orchestrate a sale of the company has been the talk of the wrestling world the past few days. McMahon’s return has led to a major increase in stock prices for the company as the rumours of a sale have made stocks more valuable the past few days.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On When WWE Could Sell The Company
Vince McMahon is back on the Board of Directors and it was revealed last week that McMahon is looking to sell WWE ahead of the company’s upcoming media rights negotiations. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is looking to sell before the TV deal, and looking to have the company sold by the middle of this year. The new TV deal won’t go into effect until October of 2024 and most likely won’t be negotiated until the end of this year, and WWE could potentially be under new ownership by then.
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Vince McMahon Selling WWE To Saudi Arabia
Vince McMahon has been shaking things up in a big way since he returned to the WWE Board of Directors last week, and it was reported on Tuesday night that Vince had sold the company to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund with plans to take WWE private once again. Cassidy Haynes has since posted an update on his original report noting that the deal has been agreed to in principle, but has not been finalized.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone Cautions Against 'A TV Company' Buying WWE
Tony Schiavone is once again calling professional wrestling matches on Turner networks as he did in the 90s, but Schiavone hopes that both wrestling promotions and television networks have learned some lessons in the years in between. On the latest episode of "What Happened When," Schiavone was talking about the debut of "WCW Thunder" in 1998. Coupled with the infamously convoluted end to Starrcade, and adding a third hour to "WCW Nitro," Schiavone feels this was the decision that doomed the company.
ringsidenews.com
Wrestler Claims WWE NXT UK Was Set Up To Hurt Talent
Fans were excited when WWE finally announced a UK version of its developmental brand NXT. NXT UK was born with the vision of helping the independent British wrestling scene. However, after just a few years, WWE shut down NXT UK and announced plans to relaunch as NXT Europe. While many...
wrestlinginc.com
Nina Samuels Discusses How WWE NXT UK Was Impacted By COVID-19
WWE's "NXT UK" brand is indefinitely on hiatus while the company looks to develop NXT Europe. The Covid-19 pandemic unfortunately played a part in the downfall of the brand as it appears 2020 was set to be a pivotal year before plans were changed. Former "NXT UK" star Nina Samuels recently spoke to Steve Fall of "Ten Count" about some of the exciting plans that were in motion before shutdowns occurred.
411mania.com
Backstage Note on New Official Title for William Regal in WWE
– PWInsider has an update on William Regal’s new title in WWE since he returned to the company. As previously reported, William Regal began working at WWE again behind-the-scenes starting last week. Per the report, Regal’s new official title in WWE is Vice President, Global Talent Development. William...
ringsidenews.com
Betting Odds Released On Who Will Buy WWE
Last week, Vince McMahon shocked the world when he sent out a press release highlighting the importance of his being reinstated to the board of directors in order to facilitate a sale of the company. Within a day, WWE confirmed Vince McMahon’s return via a press release of their own.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Stock Drops After Rumors Of Saudi Arabia Sale
Vince McMahon’s shocking return to WWE last week led to a lot of changes that are still being felt even now. After a hiatus of over eight months, McMahon’s return was to set up a company sale. McMahon then regained control of the company’s Board of Directors as the Executive Chairman of WWE, and rumors spread that he was going to sell WWE to Saudi Arabia. It seems these rumors have affected WWE’s stock.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Files Board Of Director Changes With The SEC
Just a couple of months after announcing his retirement, Vince McMahon returned to the company, as was confirmed by WWE via a press release. The news came after Vince McMahon strong-armed his way into power. Following his appointment as Executive Chairman, Vince McMahon saw three board members removed as he brought two board members back aboard, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Taking Precautions Against Fans Throwing Things At Talent During Dynamite
AEW gained a loyal fan base after it emerged on the wrestling scene in 2019. There’s no denying that AEW fans love the product and rarely shy away from voicing their opinions, whether in arenas or on the internet. Apparently, the promotion has decided to take extra precautions in case fans get extremely charged up during shows.
ringsidenews.com
Andrade El Idolo Posts Strange Goodbye Message
Andrade El Idolo is one of the brightest talents in AEW that is missing from action, and that’s been the case for quite a while now. El Idolo was reportedly thought to be on his way out of the company, and he has further ignited the fuel by posting a cryptic message.
