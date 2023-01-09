Vince McMahon is back on the Board of Directors and it was revealed last week that McMahon is looking to sell WWE ahead of the company’s upcoming media rights negotiations. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is looking to sell before the TV deal, and looking to have the company sold by the middle of this year. The new TV deal won’t go into effect until October of 2024 and most likely won’t be negotiated until the end of this year, and WWE could potentially be under new ownership by then.

2 DAYS AGO