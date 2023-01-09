ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 4” game were:

8-8-2-3

(eight, eight, two, three)

¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.

