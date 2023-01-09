ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

02-07-09-33-42

(two, seven, nine, thirty-three, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $185,000

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
