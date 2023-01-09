ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Daily Game” game were:

0-4-4

(zero, four, four)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Rodman, Gueye help Washington St. beat Cal 66-51

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — DJ Rodman hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, Mouhamed Gueye also scored 14 points and Washington State beat California 66-51 Wednesday night. Justin Powell added 12 points for Washington State (8-10, 3-4 Pac-12). The Golden Bears made seven of their last 11 field-goal attempts in the first half, including 3-pointers by Grant Newell and DeJuan Clayton that trimmed their deficit to 31-30 at halftime. Kymany Houinsou made a layup 15 seconds into the second half and Rodman made three 3s in a span of 2 minutes, 12 seconds to cap a 15-2 run that made it 46-32 for WSU with 15:34 to play. California (3-14, 2-4 Pac-12), which was 2-of-12 shooting to open the second half, trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
PULLMAN, WA
The Associated Press

Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho says she has an alibi

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged with conspiring to kill her two children and her new husband’s late wife says she has an alibi, and that the kids were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell made the claim in court documents filed in eastern Idaho last week in the triple murder case. She is also asking for permission to meet with her husband, who is also charged, for “strategy sessions” before the case goes to trial in April. The bizarre and complex case, which involves allegations of doomsday-focused religious...
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy