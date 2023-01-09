Read full article on original website
One year in, Nikiski shelter has served over 100 clients
It’s been a year since the Nikiski Shelter of Hope opened its doors to serve the Kenai Peninsula’s homeless population. Since then, the shelter has seen 82 adults, 27 children and 17 pets, said Leslie Rohr of Love In the Name of Christ, the organization taking point on the shelter.
Kenai Peninsula one of Alaska's only growing boroughs
For the 10th year in a row, Alaska saw more people leave than arrive, a trend that holds true for almost every borough in the state. But some community are expanding, and as KDLL’s Riley Board reports, the Kenai Peninsula is seeing steady — but uneven — growth.
Troopers pursue thief, arrest him on outstanding felony warrant and other charges
Anchor Point, Alaska (KINY) - Tuesday evening, Alaska State Troopers responded to a burglary in Ninilchik. At around 6:56 p.m., Troopers responded off Woodsong Ct. The complainant confronted individuals inside the property and the suspects left the property in a vehicle. The vehicle and license plate number was provided to...
Safeway-bound semitruck overturns in Cooper Landing
A semi truck carrying groceries slid off the road and fell on its side in Cooper Landing yesterday, halting traffic for hours on the Sterling Highway. The truck, belonging to Weaver Brothers, was bound for the Homer Safeway and crashed around 2 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 4, according to Cooper Landing Emergency Services EMS Chief Clay Adam.
Soldotna’s 'Candy Man' doctor pleads guilty to overprescribing opioids
Three years after he was first arrested, a Soldotna doctor pleaded guilty today to a charge that he overprescribed addictive narcotics on the Kenai Peninsula. Under the terms of a plea agreement, Lavern Davidhizar has agreed to pay a $10,000 fine and serve a year of probation. Davidhizar was a...
Kenai Conversation: 911, what's your emergency?
Before police, paramedics and firefighters, there are 911 dispatchers. The team at the Soldotna Public Safety Communications Center fields emergency calls from around the Kenai Peninsula and directs those calls to the right agencies. On this week’s Kenai Conversation, We talked to 911 Operational Manager Ryan Tunks and Shift Supervisor...
Text-To-911 Emergency Service Beginning January 16
Text-to-911, a new service within the Kenai Peninsula Borough, becomes operational on Monday, January 16th across the Kenai Peninsula Borough. “Call if you can; Text if you can’t”. According to the Soldotna Public Safety Communications Center, Text-to-911, will help those who are deaf, hard of hearing, speech impaired,...
