Mississippi State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 3 Evening” game were:

5-8-8, FB: 7

(five, eight, eight; FB: seven)

