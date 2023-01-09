Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Lynchburg woman is $500,000 richer after winning a Virginia Lottery game from the convenience of her own home. Joyce Garrett says she was sitting at home in her easy chair, playing a Virginia Lottery online game on her mobile device when she said to her friend who was in the room with her, “I’ve got something to tell you. Go sit down.”

