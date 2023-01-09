ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

3-9-8

(three, nine, eight)

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
ice365.com

Campaign launched to regulate skill games in Kentucky

KY MAC, which focuses on supporting small businesses in the state, has called on Kentucky lawmakers to create additional regulations for legal skill-based games while cracking down on illegal gaming operations. The organisation hopes to add skill-based games to the gambling law. This, it said, would protect the income of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Meet the 5 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses for 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One by one, five Kentucky women received their tiara and sash on Monday during a ceremony in the Dillard's at Mall St. Matthews. They were introduced as the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses. The five are Hayley Benson, of Louisville, Lauren Carter, of Lexington, Mallory Hudson,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. Kentucky’s cities and counties have received their first installment of the state’s money from the national opioid settlement, most of which must be used to combat the opioid epidemic. Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell […] The post Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Kentucky gas and electric provider to close walk-in offices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years. Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company said in a recent news release that the decision comes as more people use their online and telephone services. Walk-in traffic at the offices has declined by 42% since 2014, spokesperson Liz Pratt told the Courier Journal.
LOUISVILLE, KY
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Kentucky You Need to Visit

There’s a lot going on in Kentucky. Spend some time in the state’s great cities and you can take in everything from the unique sights of the Kentucky Derby to the sweet sounds of bluegrass music to the world’s best bourbon. If you step outside the cities,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Reed Sheppard named 2023 McDonald’s All American Nominee

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard has been named a Southeast region nominee for the 2023 McDonald’s All American Game. Sheppard was selected as the only male nominee from the bluegrass state. Only 16 games into his senior season, Sheppard is averaging 24.1 points and 9.1 rebounds...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.
KENTUCKY STATE
wklw.com

State News:

* A man faces charges for allegedly posing as a police officer. Police in Laurel County were informed the suspect made at least one phony traffic stop with blue lights rigged into his vehicle. He has been taken into custody. Officials say it is not a crime to exercise caution when a traffic stop feels suspicious. They advise people to drive to a busy business or a police station and stop there instead.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy