Iowa State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Iowa Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

9-9-4-2

(nine, nine, four, two)

Related
Western Iowa Today

Mega Millions Prize Now 2nd Highest On Record

(Undated) — No one hit the Mega Millions lottery in last night’s drawing, sending it to an estimated 1.35 (B) billion dollars, the second highest jackpot ever. The Iowa Lottery says a Mega Millions ticket purchased in Chariton is worth 30-thousand dollars. The next drawing is Friday night. The odds of matching all the numbers: 1 in more than 300-(M) million.
CHARITON, IA
BizReport.com

How To Start An LLC In Iowa 2023: Free Guide

Starting an Iowa LLC may allow you as an individual or business entity to enjoy new tax benefits, get better deals on a business credit card, and protect your personal assets, among other benefits. But the LLC formation process can be complicated. From choosing a valid business name to filing...
IOWA STATE
106.9 KROC

Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot

Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Do You Recognize These 10 Iowa Fugitives On The Run?

Crime never takes a vacation. You can never be too cautious when you're out and about. Personal safety should truly be a priority. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, it's usually best to be alert and to just always let someone know where you are going.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder

This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers' Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a rural Iowa dog breeder who is being sanctioned by federal regulators. The U.S....
CINCINNATI, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school basketball highlights and scores (1-9-23)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – GIRLS SCORES South Sioux City – 62, Sioux City West – 54 Storm Lake – 43, Ridge View – 27 Alta-Aurelia – 53, Woodbury Central – 34 Central Lyon – 64, West Lyon – 38 Cherokee – 78, West Monona – 66 Sioux Center – 57, George-Little Rock – 25 […]
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, January 10th, 2023

(Iowa City) -- The Iowa State Patrol has identified the two people who were killed in a multi-vehicle accident Sunday morning on I-80 near Iowa City under icy and foggy conditions. The patrol says 57-year-old David Mosinski of Fairfield died when his pickup hit a semi that had jackknifed on the roadway. Thirty-seven-year-old Junier Venero of Houston, Texas was a passenger in the semi and got out after it jackknifed. The patrol says he was then was hit and killed on the roadway. The accident involved some 15 vehicles, nine of them were semis.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBOE Radio

WILD-HARVESTED MUSHROOM CERTIFICATION CLASSES SET FOR SPRING

AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
IOWA STATE
