Kentucky State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Kentucky 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Kentucky 5” game were:

06-12-17-25-26

(six, twelve, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six)

