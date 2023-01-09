ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Hit 5” game were:

01-02-04-22-27

(one, two, four, twenty-two, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $175,000

