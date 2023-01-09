ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Match 4” game were:

14-16-20-24

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-four)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Rodman, Gueye help Washington St. beat Cal 66-51

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — DJ Rodman hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, Mouhamed Gueye also scored 14 points and Washington State beat California 66-51 Wednesday night. Justin Powell added 12 points for Washington State (8-10, 3-4 Pac-12). The Golden Bears made seven of their last 11 field-goal attempts in the first half, including 3-pointers by Grant Newell and DeJuan Clayton that trimmed their deficit to 31-30 at halftime. Kymany Houinsou made a layup 15 seconds into the second half and Rodman made three 3s in a span of 2 minutes, 12 seconds to cap a 15-2 run that made it 46-32 for WSU with 15:34 to play. California (3-14, 2-4 Pac-12), which was 2-of-12 shooting to open the second half, trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
PULLMAN, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

Emerald Downs: Opinion Washington State Horse Racing Hangs in the Balance; it’s time to come Together!

(This is a long piece, so fair warning.) With the 2022 season in the rearview mirror, I want to talk about what just might be the most important off-season in Washington State Thoroughbred history since 1933. There is no scarier time for the future of Thoroughbred Horse Racing in Washington State than right now and the old ways of doing business at the track no longer work and if we’re not careful we will see the sport we all love and support disappear and it won’t come back.
WASHINGTON STATE
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Cities to Live in Washington for the Budget Conscious

Washington state is one of the most naturally beautiful places in North America. Best Cheapest Cities to Live in Washington: From their snow capped volcanic mountains, thousands of square miles of pristine forests, the many white water rivers flowing through the valleys, to the rolling hills and farmland in the east, there really is no other place quite like it.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Here’s A Look At Every Type Of Washington License Plate For 2023

When you buy a new car, one of the things that get factored into the sticker shock is the cost of your license plates. Washington state has one of the highest taxes in the country and our car tabs are not excluded from the list of things that cost too much. Regardless of the cost of the license plate, sometimes we just want a cool special plate on the back of our ride.
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Washington! Do You Own a Semi-Auto Rifle?

With the new legislative session underway in Olympia, now would be a good time to talk about exercising one of your constitutional rights. The right (and in my mind, the responsibility) to bear arms. Fair warning has already been given by both Governor Jay Inslee, as well as State Attorney...
WASHINGTON STATE
pnwag.net

While Washington Shows Improvements Most of NW, U.S Remain Dry

Much of the country remains very dry as we start the second week of the New Year. With the exception of Washington, drought numbers held steady last week across the Northwest and across the country. Currently 37% of the Evergreen State is where it should be soil moisture wise for...
WASHINGTON STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announce FDIC Approval and Expected Closing Timeline for Combination

TACOMA, Wash. PORTLAND, Ore. , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of. ") has approved the previously announced combination of the two companies. The. FDIC. approval was the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the combination. The merger is expected...
TACOMA, WA
Big Country News

Canola could reach 400,000 acres in 2023

MOSCOW - Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region’s canola association. “I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could,” said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. “The demand is certainly there, so we’re going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so.”
MOSCOW, ID
The Stranger

Washington Should Tax the Rich to Save Our Public Schools

Across Washington State, public education is in crisis. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) faces declining enrollment, huge impacts to student mental health from the pandemic, and a projected $156 million budget deficit by the fall of 2024. Despite years of litigation, the state still does not provide adequate funding for SPS to provide a basic education to its students.
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

DOR: Washington state capital gains income tax collection takes effect Jan. 28

(The Center Square) – Washington state's new capital gains income tax ruled unconstitutional by a lower court judge last year is set to take effect on Jan. 28, two days after oral arguments in the case – Quinn v. State of Washington – are to be heard by the state Supreme Court. That's according to a rule adoption statement put out Monday by the state Department of Revenue. On March...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy