Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
What is Cornelia de Lange syndrome?
Cornelia de Lange syndrome (CdLS) is a rare genetic condition that can affect multiple organs. CdLS may cause a range of symptoms, including intellectual disability and characteristic head and facial features. CdLS is generally a congenital condition, which means the symptoms are apparent at birth. Most infants with CdLS will...
Woonsocket Call
Diabetes Specialist John Heary Treats the Cause and Not the Symptom
Dr. John Heary is a type 2 diabetes specialist certified in functional medicine, functional nutrition, and peripheral neuropathy. After witnessing someone close succumb to the disease, he dedicated his life to reversing the progress of diabetes in other people. Type 2 Diabetes is a long-lasting progressive health disease that causes...
msn.com
Colitis Versus IBS: What's The Difference?
The digestive system is composed of several organs, including the small and large intestines. The longest part of the large intestine is the colon, which is responsible for absorbing water and electrolytes from undigested food and eliminating waste material from the body (via National Cancer Institute). The intestines play a...
HealthCentral.com
The Anatomy of a Migraine
Wondering what’s behind the pounding and pressure in your head? Learn the science of this unforgiving form of pain—and what you can do about it. A migraine can come on like a sledgehammer—with a pain so intense, you feel like you need to hole up in a dark room. If you deal with migraine attacks regularly, you might have a sense of what triggers them, but maybe not so clear a picture of what’s going on in your body when they occur. What’s happening in your head that makes it hurt so much? And is there anything you can do to prevent it?
Symptoms of menopause may emerge well before menstruation ends
Mood swings. Hot flashes. Night sweats. Bad sleep. These are all debilitating symptoms of menopause, but now new research suggests they can start long before a woman stops having periods.
Happi
The Gut Doctor: Functional Medicine Practitioner Dr. Sonza Curtis Gets Into The Belly of Good Health
To consumers who take their health for granted or prioritize weight loss goals over mindful nutrition, Dr. Sonza Curtis, ND, PAC, IFMCP, functional medicine specialist based in Atlanta, GA, who is known as “The Gut Doctor,” advises considering the first three letters of the word “diet.”. The...
Comments / 0