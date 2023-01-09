ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

1-6-7, Fireball: 4

(one, six, seven; Fireball: four)

Degenhart has 17, 12 boards, 6 assists, Boise St. routs UNLV

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyson Degenhart’s 17 points helped Boise State defeat UNLV 84-66 on Wednesday night. Degenhart added 12 rebounds and six assists for the Broncos (13-4, 3-1 Mountain West Conference). Chibuzo Agbo shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Marcus Shaver Jr. recorded 15 points and was 4-of-9 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line.
BOISE, ID
LehighValleyLive.com

Do I have to pay taxes on my state pension?

Q. I retired from my job as a laborer for the Department of Public Works in my town in September 2021. I was at full retirement age at 66. I receive a monthly state pension of $1,180. I’m aware of a three-year pension exclusion. Given that my employer’s total contribution to the pension was $42,581, for federal tax purposes, can I use this exemption or do I need to pay full amount of taxes when I file?
Cat Country 107.3

NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise

Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
NEW JERSEY STATE
