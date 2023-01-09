Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MadisonTed RiversMadison, WI
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
Ballerina-turned-football player plans to take her skills to college
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A high school senior in Wisconsin who took her athletic abilities from the stage to the field is hoping to continue her passion in college. McKynzee Schepp is a ballerina-turned-football player who just wrapped up her senior year at Marshall High School in Madison. She finished with 37 field goals and earned First-Team All-Conference Honors.
wisportsheroics.com
(BREAKING) Badgers Land Thrilling 11th Transfer WR Burroughs
The Wisconsin Badgers and Luke Fickell are staying hot in the transfer portal. Yet another recruit has announced his commitment via Twitter to Wisconsin as the team begins to round out. Former Cincinnati wide receiver Quincy Burroughs has announced his intentions to transfer to Wisconsin, following much consideration. He will join fellow Cincinnati wide receiver transfer Will Pauling.
wissports.net
WIAA Boys Basketball 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard: Jan. 9
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will again be sponsoring a 3-Point Challenge as part of the Boys Basketball State Tournament. Contestants selected to participate in the Challenge will be chosen based on three-point shooting numbers in the WisSports.net stats database. Coaches must enter the player information on WisSports.net in order for the players to be eligible. The top two players at the end of the regular season in each division based on shooting percentage (min. 75 attempts) will be selected to participate.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Badgers land freshman All-American transfer
The Wisconsin Badgers continue to make moves via the transfer portal, this time landing Ohio Bobcats freshman All-American kicker Nathanial Vakos. Vakos, an Ohio native, becomes the first major special-teams addition for the Badgers, and is coming off a season where he made 22/27 field goals, including a 56-yarder in Ohio’s bowl game to even the score as time expired.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin lands latest QB transfer via former 4-star prospect out of Mississippi State
Wisconsin has added another transfer QB to its ranks. That makes it three different QBs to transfer into Luke Fickell’s program. Wisconsin previously earned transfer commitments from Nick Evers and Tanner Mordecai before picking up a new one on Tuesday. Braedyn Locke is the latest transfer heading to Madison.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin loses their 2nd straight game 69-65
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Kohl Center was rocking on Tuesday night, but unfortunately for the home fans, the Badgers lost to Michigan State 69-65. For the second straight game, the Badgers had to play without leading scorer Tyler Wahl. For the second straight game, the Badgers wound up on the losing end.
candgnews.com
Amare Snowden to play college football at Wisconsin
ROSEVILLE — In front of a packed crowd at Roseville High School Dec. 21, Roseville senior wide receiver and defensive back Amare Snowden committed to the University of Wisconsin to continue his football career. The four-star recruit’s commitment was broadcast live on the 247Sports Signing Day Show, and the...
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Badgers Receive Commitment From Five-Star All-American (Transfer Portal)
The Wisconsin Badgers continue to work magic in the transfer portal. They are up to nine total commitments for the 2023 class from the transfer portal alone. This time the Badgers addressed special teams as they landed a 2022 All-American kicker. Nathanial Vakos, a former five-star recruit and transfer from Ohio University, has committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.
nbc15.com
Former Badger Troy Vincent selected to College Football Hall of Fame
IRVING, Texas (WMTV) - The National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame revealed the 2023 Hall of Fame Class on Monday, announcing former Badger, Troy Vincent, Sr., as a Class of 2023 inductee. Vincent was a standout defensive back at Wisconsin (1988-1991) where he was the first player...
Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell's Transfer Success
Luke Fickell struck again Tuesday. Former Mississippi State quarterback Braedyn Locke announced his commitment to Wisconsin. He joins Tanner Mordecai and Nick Evers as the third quarterback Fickell's Badgers have gained through the transfer portal this offseason. Observers praised Fickell for ...
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Looking for the next USC or TCU in 2023? Bet on Wisconsin
Last January, there was very little reason to think of USC or TCU as College Football Playoff contenders. Neither program had even held its first practice of a new coaching regime. USC was coming off its worst season since 1991. TCU had run off the coach who had been the face of the program since 2001.
Madison East High School drag show canceled amid safety concerns
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District has postponed a student-led drag show organized by East High School students after receiving messages about the event that raised concerns about safety. The event, which was scheduled for next Thursday, drew backlash after a conservative Twitter account called @libsoftiktok shared a screenshot of a school newsletter promoting the event as “East’s...
wglr.com
Obituaries Tuesday January 10, 2023
Berniece G. Broihahn, 94, Madison, formerly of Platteville.
nbc15.com
Beloit School District offers first AP African American Studies Course in Rock County
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Beloit is making history by offering an Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course this upcoming fall. The school district claimed it will not only be the first in Rock County to offer AP African American Studies but also one of only a couple hundred districts in the U.S. to do so.
Madison school board president defends now-cancelled drag show
(The Center Square) – Madison’s school board president is defending a now-cancelled drag show in school, and is pointing her finger at Wisconsin’s former governor. Madison Metropolitan School Board President Ali Muldrow called out former Gov. Scott Walker for his comments on the now-cancelled drag show at East High School in Madison. “I am outraged that politicians would risk subjecting children to hatred and violence while desperately seeking attention, inciting...
nbc15.com
Lake Delton elementary student receives award after helping family escape fire
LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Delton Fire Department awarded an elementary school student for creating a plan that helped her family escape a fire. Lake Delton Elementary School 5k student Charlie Stupinean received the fire department’s first ever Junior Firefighter Award after a fire safety school project saved her and her family from their house fire a week later.
nbc15.com
Fire crews responding to fire at John’s Disposal in Whitewater
Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!. Marshall High School kicker following her football dream to college. Marshall High School kicker following her football dream to college. NBC15 News at 6 a.m. Sunday forecast - 1/8. Updated: 20 hours ago. Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 6 a.m. Sunday...
MTI calls on One City Schools to return nearly $500K to MMSD in wake of grade 9, 10 shutdown
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Teachers Inc. is calling on One City Schools to return nearly $500,000 given to the charter school by the Madison Metropolitan School District. The move comes less than a week after One City Schools announced it would be shuttering operations for ninth- and tenth-grade students due to staffing shortages. Starting Jan. 23, 51 of the roughly...
Van engulfed in flames outside of Discount Tire in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A van was engulfed in flames outside of Discount Tire on Junction Road on the west side of Madison. Madison Fire officials say they were called to the scene around 9:30 Tuesday night. No one was in the car and no injuries were reported, according to Madison Fire. News 3 Now received photos from a viewer showing...
nbc15.com
Walking school bus aims to improve health and safety for Rock Co. community
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Public Health Department wants to make the school commute safer and healthier through a Walking School Bus program. The “Walking School Bus” consists of a school-approved, adult volunteer meeting students at a public location or meeting them near their homes on a walking route to and from their classes.
Comments / 0