The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will again be sponsoring a 3-Point Challenge as part of the Boys Basketball State Tournament. Contestants selected to participate in the Challenge will be chosen based on three-point shooting numbers in the WisSports.net stats database. Coaches must enter the player information on WisSports.net in order for the players to be eligible. The top two players at the end of the regular season in each division based on shooting percentage (min. 75 attempts) will be selected to participate.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO