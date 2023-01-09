Read full article on original website
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (two, four, three; FB: nine) (two, zero, six; FB: zero) (eight, three, eight, six; FB: nine) (seven, eight, two, three; FB: zero) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000. Powerball. 04-08-46-47-48, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3. (four, eight, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight; Powerball:...
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Mississippi
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Alcorn St. 92, Alabama St. 76
ALABAMA ST. (4-13) O'Neal 2-3 5-6 9, Posey 1-3 8-10 10, Madlock 2-7 6-6 10, McCoy 4-9 0-0 12, Range 3-9 2-2 10, A.Anderson 3-4 7-7 13, Coleman 3-4 0-0 7, Parker 0-2 1-2 1, McCray 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 20-44 29-33 76. ALCORN ST. (5-10) Marshall 1-2 1-2 3,...
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi
Columbus Dispatch. January 4, 2023. Editorial: New BMH-GT unit a welcome addition to help address mental health. Mental illness continues to be an elusive target in our nation, as the data shows. A Mental Health America study found that 21 percent of Americans experience some form of mental illness, yet just 45 percent of that group ever receive any treatment for it.
Mississippi increasing pace of adoptions from foster care
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's foster care system is on pace for more adoptions during the current budget year than the previous one. Department of Child Protection Services Commissioner Andrea Sanders told lawmakers Tuesday that judges finalized adoption of 644 foster children during the year that ended June 30, while 600 adoptions have happened since the current year began July 1.
Black Caucus pushes to revive initiatives, expand Medicaid
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus will push this year to revive an initiative process, ease the restoration of voting rights for former inmates, expand Medicaid, provide oversight for welfare spending and ensure that all parts of the state have access to high-speed internet and safe drinking water, the group's chairwoman said Wednesday.
ICA members discuss priorities at annual meeting
After two years of dealing with COVID-19 issues, Bob Noble says it was nice to see a good crowd at the annual meeting of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association last month in Altoona. “We were back to pre-COVID attendance numbers despite the weather,” says Noble, a producer from Mitchell County...
