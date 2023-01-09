Read full article on original website
whatzup.com
Redwood Inn still open after building sold
Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
WANE-TV
Trubble Brewing leaves Promenade Park; ‘new venture’ on the way
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Trubble Brewing is closing its location at Promenade Park and making way for “bigger and better things.”. Trubble Riverside Café & Tap has been attached to Promenade Park since its opening in 2019. The brewery announced Tuesday its café at the park is permanently closing its doors, with something new on the horizon for the brewery and for Promenade.
wfft.com
Turnstone offers infant massage class to parents and caregivers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — We all love a good massage, including babies. That’s why Turnstone is offering group and individual infant massage classes to parents and caregivers. The classes teach you how to properly calm and nurture a baby through touch. Mothers-to-be who would like to learn...
gotodestinations.com
Rise and Dine: The Best Breakfast Spots in Fort Wayne – 2023
Get ready to rise and shine in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where the breakfast scene is sizzling hot!. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, these top breakfast spots will have your taste buds dancing and your stomach grumbling for more. Here are our picks for the best breakfast in Fort Wayne!
Fort Wayne makes list of worst cities for bed bugs
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has landed in the top ten of an annual list that doesn’t exactly come with bragging rights. The Circle City came in at no. 7 in Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, which is an improvement from its no. 6 ranking last year. Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia are the top […]
wfft.com
Girl Scout cookie sales begin Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana (GSNI-M) will begin cookie sales on Friday. Sales will be for the new Raspberry Rally cookies, online-only, until Friday, January 20. After the 20th, all cookies can be purchased both online and at Girl Scout cookie booths. Cookie booth...
wfft.com
First Walmart Wellness Day of 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A retailer is trying to help you have a healthy start to the new year. The first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023 will take place Saturday, January 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings....
wfft.com
Free live Christmas tree recycling ends Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Free recycling of Christmas trees through the Allen County Department of Environmental Management's program ends Saturday. After Saturday, trees can be dropped off at Fort Wayne City Utilities Biosolids Handling Facility, for a fee. Live trees can be dropped off at six locations through Saturday:
WANE-TV
Yelp’s Top 10 Fort Wayne restaurants
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With Fort Wayne’s mix of new and classic restaurants, WANE 15 asked Yelp to compile a list of the Top 10, according to their thousands of crowd-sourced reviews. This year’s list reflected a trend in the appeal of Asian food. “We noticed...
WANE-TV
Bank plans downtown presence with regional HQ, branch on West Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another sign the boom in Allen County has not slowed down is the announcement that another bank is moving to downtown Fort Wayne. F&M Bank, formerly Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with headquarters in Archbold, Ohio, will open its regional headquarters and a branch at 128 W. Wayne St. this summer, across the street from J K O’Donnell’s Irish Ale House and Creative Women of the World.
wfft.com
Egg prices continue to soar across country
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The average cost of a dozen eggs has gone up almost three dollars since last January. Matthew Merritt started raising chickens to sell eggs in 2012. He doesn't believe there's a shortage of eggs, rather inflation is driving up prices. “An easy way to raise...
WANE-TV
Become a homeowner with Habitat for Humanity
(WANE) — Are you looking for an affordable homeownership opportunity in Allen County?. Habitat for Humanity is building homes for the 2023 season in Southeast Fort Wayne. According to a release, this opportunity is available to families living or working in Allen County. Applications open January 9 for those...
wfft.com
City offices closed for MLK Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - City offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Recycling and garbage pickup will be delayed by one day. Offices will return to normal business hours Tuesday.
WANE-TV
VIDEO: Workers add Do it Best sign to Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over a month after Do it Best employees officially moved into the company’s new headquarters at Electric Works, workers added a company sign to the top of the building Tuesday to cement their new location. The 50-foot wide and 21-foot tall sign sits...
wfft.com
UPDATE: missing Garrett teen has been found
GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) - UPDATE: The Garrett police department says Zoa Fitzgerald has been located. Garrett police were looking for the missing teen for about a day. Zoa Fitzcharles, 16, was last seen Tuesday in Garrett before police found her Wednesday evening.
wfft.com
Companies committed nearly 600 million dollars to Allen County in 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County attracted more than $84 million in new annual payroll and more than $589 million in private investment in 2022. “When you’re growing people and you’re growing jobs, that means good things for the economy," Greater Fort Wayne President and CEO John Urbahns said.
wfft.com
Northwest Allen County Schools hopes to have overcrowding prevention plans final by spring
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Northwest Allen County Schools continues to weigh its options to prevent overcrowding in the next few years. At Monday’s board meeting, the board heard from Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors to see how much financial wiggle-room the district has to possibly: build a new middle school, upgrade and expand Carroll High School and build a new central office.
wfft.com
Above average temperatures, tracking light rain and snow
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A weak system brings the chance of light rain and snow Tuesday morning. No accumulation is expected. Highs reach near 40 degrees under a cloudy sky. The warming trend continues through the middle of the workweek. Highs on Wednesday top out in the upper...
Baby, 2 others injured in Miami County crash
PERU, Ind. — A baby was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Miami County. An adult and another child were also taken to the hospital after the crash at around 8 a.m. on Old U.S. 31 at Miami County Road 1000 North. Indiana State Police say...
WANE-TV
Crash leaves 1 car on its side, another on a house porch in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in south Fort Wayne left one car on its side and another car on a home’s front porch Monday night. Police responded to an area near the intersection of Home and Beaver avenues and found the two cars in the aftermath of the crash.
