Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee
The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Browns request permission to interview Sean Desai, Seahawks assistant, for their defensive coordinator vacancy
BEREA, Ohio -- Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai has another chance to be a defensive coordinator. He served in that capacity for the Bears in 2021.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Stephen A. Smith: Black coaches 'need not apply' with Texans, Caserio should have been fired too
That news of Lovie Smith’s ouster after just one season at the helm didn’t sit right with many NFL fans and journalists – including prominent ESPN host and Audacy podcaster Stephen A. Smith.
Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponents for 2023 season set
With the regular season now complete, the Steelers' road and home opponents are now officially set.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
NFL team official puts blame on league exec over Bills-Bengals warm up report
The NFL and ESPN are still at odds over a report about Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals given 5 minutes to warm up to play after Damar Hamlin's medical emergency.
See which teams voted against NFL playoffs rule changes the Bengals opposed
The NFL's rule changes for seeding and homefield advantage in the AFC playoffs this season won't end up affecting the Cincinnati Bengals, but now we know which teams voted to change the rules. Cincinnati won't face a coin-flip scenario after beating the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Instead, they'll face a...
Lamar Jackson injury update ahead of Wild Card Round offers Ravens little comfort
Another day, another grim Lamar Jackson update. The Baltimore Ravens dual-threat quarterback remains out with a PCL injury, last playing on December 4th in a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos. There’s been little news on when he could potentially return and once again, head coach John Harbaugh echoed just that on Monday as the Ravens prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round. Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN:
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steelers Who Are On Their Way Out
The Pittsburgh Steelers have several decisions to make about their 2023 roster, starting with who's staying and who's going from the 2022 team. The Steelers have a number of free agents on both sides of the football that will need new contracts if they're going to continue their time in Pittsburgh. The team also has a few players who's cap hits take significant spikes next season, meaning decisions need to be made about their future.
Ravens get brutal Tyler Huntley update amid Lamar Jackson injury
Lamar Jackson has missed over a month due to a knee injury. His status for the Baltimore Ravens’ Wild Card clash against the Cincinnati Bengals is uncertain. However, backup QB Tyler Huntley did not throw a pass during the media viewing of Wednesday’s practice due to tendinitis, per Jamison Hensley. Undrafted rookie third-string QB Anthony Brown was seen throwing passes on Wednesday, per Hensley as well.
Zac Taylor Shares Update on Alex Cappa Ahead of Bengals' Playoff Matchup Against Ravens
Cincinnati hosts Baltimore in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at Disadvantage
The Dallas Cowboys matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wild Card Weekend is expected to be a highly anticipated and highly watched game. It is likely that the NFL will want to give it the biggest stage possible, which could mean scheduling it as the Monday night game on Super Wild Card Weekend.
Zac Taylor Reveals Why Tee Higgins Missed Practice Today
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was not available for practice on Wednesday. Head coach Zac Taylor said Higgins is sick and started feeling unwell on Tuesday, per team insider Laurel Pfahler. Higgins is the Bengals' No. 2 wide receiver option behind Ja'Marr Chase. Through 16 games this ...
Ravens quarterback situation could put them in rarified postseason category
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Ravens’ quarterback situation remains in flux for their wild card game against the Bengals. Lamar Jackson didn’t practice on Wednesday with a knee injury and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley didn’t throw during the open viewing window of practice, according to multiple reports.
Zac Taylor provides update on Alex Cappa and his status moving forward for the Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update on right guard Alex Cappa on Monday afternoon. Cappa suffered an ankle injury in Cincinnati’s Week 18 win over Baltimore and was carted off the field before the team quickly ruled him out to return. Following the game in the locker room, Cappa was moving around on a scooter as he was unable to put any weight on his left leg.
