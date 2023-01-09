ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Look: NFL World Is Concerned About Dan Campbell's Nose

By Alek Arend
 3 days ago

NFL fans are very concerned about Dan Campbell's nose - no seriously.

Sunday Night Football between the Lions and Packers was played in frigid Green Bay. Temperatures were in the teens throughout the game.

Campbell's nose, as a result, was beet-red. So much so, it garnered plenty of reactions on social media.

"Dan Campbell's nose isn't gonna survive this game," said Sam Monson.

"I'm really worried about Dan Campbell's nose #Packers ," said Chris Roth.

"Dan Campbell’s nose is redder than Rudolph’s in the Green Bay cold," wrote Will Manso.

"Seriously concerned about Dan Campbell's nose," said Jason Hartelius.

"Dang someone get Dan Campbell a beanie or something. His ears and nose look like they are going to fall off," one fan said on social media.

Dan Campbell couldn't care less about his nose or how cold it was in Green Bay tonight.

His Detroit Lions finished the season with a win over the Packers. It doesn't get much better than that.

...."G"....
2d ago

the game was in green bay, have you ever been to Wisconsin in the winter, it's flipping cold, my sister lives in Eau Claire, and I remember it being - 17 on Christmas Day about 10 years back when I was there, it got -1 as the high... people with alcohol problems look like that too... not that he has alcohol problems, Js...

X1XX
2d ago

Lol, funny except his ears are the same color. It is really cold out.

dude
2d ago

I beat that at least 90% of “The NFL World” (whatever and whoever that is) could give a rats behind about a coaches nose.

