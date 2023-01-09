ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

POLL: Was PSU HC Micah Shrewsberry Right to rip Officiating?

PSU men’s basketball HC Micah Shrewsberry had a lot to say following the team’s 76-63 loss to Purdue Sunday at Philadelphia’s Palestra, about both the game and the officiating. The second-year head coach gave Purdue credit, but also made it clear that he wasn’t happy with the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Marissa Gingrich becomes all-time leading scorer in Mifflin County’s 77-26 win over Hershey

In Mid-Penn Keystone action, Mifflin County (6-4) earned a convincing 77-26 victory against Hershey (0-11) Tuesday. The Huskies led 46-13 by the intermission. Marissa Gingrich led all players with 30 points and became Mifflin County’s all-time leading scorer in the process. Gingrich knocked down 15 points from beyond the arc. Amelia Leister chipped in 16 points and Jalee Bodtorf netted 11 points in the blowout.
HERSHEY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Penn State president begins 1st full year in office. She deserves a chance to lead. | Opinion

The New Year will usher in change in Pennsylvania. As I prepare to enter my first full year as president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, the commonwealth’s largest business advocacy organization, I am not alone in this regard. As 2023 dawns, Pennsylvania will have new faces in many critically important roles that will shape our future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc23.com

More State College Casino Problems

New court filings are continuing the legal battle tied to a proposed casino in Centre County, which some have described as a “three-ring circus” of accusations and denials that may be in the court system for years. Since mid-December, two of the parties involved in the legal dispute...
WTAJ

$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
ALTOONA, PA
therecord-online.com

Smith announces for Mill Hall area District Judge

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – Recently retired Lock Haven City Police Chief Kristin Smith is running for election as Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County District 25-3-02. This seat will be vacated by District Judge John Maggs, who will be retiring at the end of 2023 after 24 years of service. Smith will seek both Republican and Democratic nominations.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Another $1 million lottery ticket sold in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another lucky person has purchased a winning ticket worth $1 million from a store in Altoona. A winning “We Wish You a Merry Million” Scratch-Off Ticket was sold at Sunoco located at 1700 7th Avenue in Altoona. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. Another millionaire […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bob Casey visits State College, touts new medical clinic

STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey stopped in Centre County today to visit the construction site of a new medical center on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) clinic is in the process of constructing their new and expanded clinic. The expansion was made possible by the $1,125,000 of […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wtaj.com

Patton woman wins blue ribbon for chocolate cake at PA Farm Show

PATTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the small town of Patton Pennsylvania, one of their very own residents has just taken home a pretty sweet honor. Sharon Karlheim just took home another blue ribbon and the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg for her chocolate cake. But Sharon’s cake isn’t just any chocolate cake, it’s a chocolate marshmallow peanut butter cake. In this case Sharon has six layers of cake and five layers of filling. The cake is adorned in frosting, and chocolate and peanut butter ganache. Marshmallow flowers crown the top of the cake along with peanut butter cup pieces. Sharon also took home second place this year in the apple pie category. Sharon won the blue ribbon for her apple pie recipe at the PA state farm show in 2022. And while it certainly looks, and tastes like a prize winner, it has taken Sharon years to perfect.
PATTON, PA

