Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: Reviewing where Penn State football stands after the 2022 season
Penn State ended its season on a high note. What’s next?
Onward State
James Franklin Enters Rarified Head Coaching Company With Rose Bowl Victory
Heading into Penn State football head coach James Franklin’s third season in Happy Valley, the Pennsylvania native boasted a moderate 14-12 record at the helm, highlighted by a first-year Pinstripe Bowl victory over Boston College for the program’s first bowl triumph since the 2009 campaign. While Franklin’s first...
nittanysportsnow.com
POLL: Was PSU HC Micah Shrewsberry Right to rip Officiating?
PSU men’s basketball HC Micah Shrewsberry had a lot to say following the team’s 76-63 loss to Purdue Sunday at Philadelphia’s Palestra, about both the game and the officiating. The second-year head coach gave Purdue credit, but also made it clear that he wasn’t happy with the...
Penn State officially adds two specialists through NCAA Transfer Portal
Penn State coach James Franklin has placed a significant emphasis on the Nittany Lions special teams units during his nine-year tenure, and it’s shown with the program’s work in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Penn State officially announced Monday the additions of kicker Alex Felkins (Columbia) and punter Riley...
Penn State frustrated with second half effort, officiating in loss to Purdue at the Palestra
“We gotta be better. This isn’t the first time it’s happened. ... Sometimes I sugarcoat it and dance around it, but we gotta be better,” coach Micah Shrewsberry said after the game.
Here’s where Penn State wrestling ranks in NWCA poll after a victory over Wisconsin
Penn State continues to hold steady.
Marissa Gingrich becomes all-time leading scorer in Mifflin County’s 77-26 win over Hershey
In Mid-Penn Keystone action, Mifflin County (6-4) earned a convincing 77-26 victory against Hershey (0-11) Tuesday. The Huskies led 46-13 by the intermission. Marissa Gingrich led all players with 30 points and became Mifflin County’s all-time leading scorer in the process. Gingrich knocked down 15 points from beyond the arc. Amelia Leister chipped in 16 points and Jalee Bodtorf netted 11 points in the blowout.
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Jan. 10, 2023
Altoona at Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m. Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Could concerns from neighbors, police put stop to new downtown State College sports bar?
Brothers Bar & Grill is already in towns like Bloomington and Columbus ... but it’ll need its liquor license transfer to go smoothly before it opens in Happy Valley.
Penn State president begins 1st full year in office. She deserves a chance to lead. | Opinion
The New Year will usher in change in Pennsylvania. As I prepare to enter my first full year as president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, the commonwealth’s largest business advocacy organization, I am not alone in this regard. As 2023 dawns, Pennsylvania will have new faces in many critically important roles that will shape our future.
abc23.com
More State College Casino Problems
New court filings are continuing the legal battle tied to a proposed casino in Centre County, which some have described as a “three-ring circus” of accusations and denials that may be in the court system for years. Since mid-December, two of the parties involved in the legal dispute...
$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in Pennsylvania
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Pennsylvania carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Lycoming County, keep reading to learn more.
therecord-online.com
Smith announces for Mill Hall area District Judge
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – Recently retired Lock Haven City Police Chief Kristin Smith is running for election as Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County District 25-3-02. This seat will be vacated by District Judge John Maggs, who will be retiring at the end of 2023 after 24 years of service. Smith will seek both Republican and Democratic nominations.
Another $1 million lottery ticket sold in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another lucky person has purchased a winning ticket worth $1 million from a store in Altoona. A winning “We Wish You a Merry Million” Scratch-Off Ticket was sold at Sunoco located at 1700 7th Avenue in Altoona. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. Another millionaire […]
Bob Casey visits State College, touts new medical clinic
STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey stopped in Centre County today to visit the construction site of a new medical center on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) clinic is in the process of constructing their new and expanded clinic. The expansion was made possible by the $1,125,000 of […]
wtaj.com
Patton woman wins blue ribbon for chocolate cake at PA Farm Show
PATTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the small town of Patton Pennsylvania, one of their very own residents has just taken home a pretty sweet honor. Sharon Karlheim just took home another blue ribbon and the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg for her chocolate cake. But Sharon’s cake isn’t just any chocolate cake, it’s a chocolate marshmallow peanut butter cake. In this case Sharon has six layers of cake and five layers of filling. The cake is adorned in frosting, and chocolate and peanut butter ganache. Marshmallow flowers crown the top of the cake along with peanut butter cup pieces. Sharon also took home second place this year in the apple pie category. Sharon won the blue ribbon for her apple pie recipe at the PA state farm show in 2022. And while it certainly looks, and tastes like a prize winner, it has taken Sharon years to perfect.
Altoona Bed Bath & Beyond, other PA locations set to close
These closures come just months after the company announced plans to close 56 others in September.
4 State College police officers, longtime fire director honored for service
“You don’t really think about it a whole lot as far as, ‘I just saved somebody’s life. Maybe I’ll get recognized for this,’ “ one officer said. “It’s just kind of the nature of the job.”
Central Pa.’s newest casino sets opening date
The opening of the first-ever casino in Cumberland County is just two-and-a-half weeks away. Parx Casino Shippensburg will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, pending regulatory approvals, according to the casino’s general manager, Kevin Brady.
Comments / 0