Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this monthKristen WaltersRiverdale, UT
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
5-Star Nephew Of Former College Football Star Is Transferring
Washington quarterback Sam Huard is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times. Huard is the nephew of former Washington quarterback star Brock Huard, and the son of Washington football director of community relations Damon Huard. The young signal caller was a ...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
Utah football tight end Brant Kuithe has announced his future plans
Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe announced on Twitter that he is returning for the 2023 season and not entering the NFL draft.
Where Utah ranks in the first wave of way-too-early Top 25 rankings for 2023
Are the Utah Utes expected to contend for a third straight Pac-12 championship in a much-improved league?
Looking ahead: Will BYU’s football team be a Big 12 title contender in 2023?
BYU football: Cougars have some rebuilding to do in 2023 season if they hope to make some noise in Big 12 upon arrival in Power Five conference
Arizona State women's basketball forfeits vs. Utah, Colorado
Arizona State women's basketball team doesn't have enough healthy players and was forced to forfeit games this week against Utah and Colorado.
FOX Sports
Tubelis and No. 9 Arizona host Oregon State
Arizona Wildcats (14-2, 3-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona visits the Oregon State Beavers after Azuolas Tubelis scored 29 points in Arizona's 74-61 loss to the Washington State Cougars. The Beavers have gone 7-1 in home games. Oregon State gives up 66.3...
CBS Sports
How to watch UNLV vs. Boise State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
The UNLV Rebels haven't won a game against the Boise State Broncos since Feb. 26 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. UNLV and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Comments / 0