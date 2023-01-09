ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings vs. Bears: 5 backups who stood out in Sunday's win

By Matt Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IRwET_0k7zcOP600

Prior to Sunday’s game versus the Chicago Bears, there was an expectation that the Minnesota Vikings would pull their starters during the game and the Vikings did just that after halftime. Kirk Cousins hit wide receiver K.J. Osborn for a 66-yard connection on the teams’ opening drive and then followed that up with a touchdown to wide receiver Adam Thielen.

After going up 16-6 at the end of the first half, head coach Kevin O’Connell pulled his starters as the second half commenced. The decision allowed O’Connell to ensure his starters would stay healthy with the playoffs right around the corner, but it also allowed for the Vikings coaching staff to get a look at the backups.

Here’s a look at some of the backups who played today and how they fared.

Nick Mullens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m6nvZ_0k7zcOP600
Aug 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings traded for quarterback Mullens at the end of the preseason to be the primary backup for Cousins this season. Thankfully, the only time Mullens has seen the field is in garbage time and not due to a Cousins injury.

He stepped in during the second half Sunday versus the Bears and threw for 116 yards and one interception while completing 84 percent of his passes (11 of 13). The performance was about what you’d expect from a backup quarterback in a meaningless game. Mullens proved that in a pinch he could come and keep this offense running effectively.

Jalen Nailor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZkLl_0k7zcOP600
Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell (left) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (83) before an NFL International Series game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings rookie wide receiver has quietly put together two good games to round out the end of the Vikings’ season. Last week against the Green Bay Packers, he hauled in his first career touchdown reception. On Sunday versus the Bears, he caught four passes for 62 yards.

With players like Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn and Adam Thielen ahead of you on the depth chart, it’s difficult to get many opportunities. This season, Nailor has shown flashes when he’s had opportunities. He is still a young player and barring injury, he won’t be playing consistent snaps on this Vikings offense. As he continues to develop, Nailor could find himself as a weapon the Vikings utilize in 2023.

Patrick Jones II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OflGK_0k7zcOP600
Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Patrick Jones II (91) during the NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings drafted Jones II in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft with the hopes of developing him. Through two seasons, Jones II has continued to show flashes. He’s a player who has good speed and burst which can make him a problem for teams, especially as a rotational player.

On Sunday’s game against the Bears, Jones II made his presence felt. He had four tackles and one sack. He’s played sparingly on defense throughout the season and has been a player that Vikings coaches know they can trust and proved that again on Sunday. While Jones II won’t see an increase in playing time barring injury, his development is right on par with what you’d like to see from a second-year player. Jones II is another player to keep an eye on in 2023, after another offseason of training and crafting his skill.

Chris Reed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4La6CM_0k7zcOP600
Jul 28, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings guard Chris Reed (62) performs a drill during training camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

All eyes were on Reed this week after last week’s abysmal performance in Green Bay when he was thrust into the starting role after backup center Austin Schlottmann went down with a broken ankle. This week, the Vikings put an emphasis on getting Reed up to speed in case starting center Garrett Bradbury isn’t ready for the Wild Card round. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw is more confident in Reed moving forward.

“I felt like we had a dominant performance (Sunday). We came in looking today to built that chemistry, and I feel we got that done.”

The extra practice appeared to have paid off for the Vikings and Reed. There was a noticeable difference on offense with Reed under center this week and it appeared that Cousins was more comfortable as well. The best-case scenario for the Vikings was that there weren’t any miscues and there weren’t on Sunday against the Bears. This should give the Vikings coaching staff plenty of confidence as they prepare for their playoff matchup against the Giants. Whether it’s Bradbury or Reed, the Vikings are in good hands.

Alexander Mattison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n703U_0k7zcOP600
Jan 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) celebrates after he scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings had a minor scare in Sunday’s game against the Bears when starting running back Dalvin Cook left the game and was being checked out for an injury. Mattison came in and showed again that he is a capable running back and could likely get a starting opportunity elsewhere if given the chance.

Countless times this season when Mattison has taken the field for the Vikings, he’s played with a level of energy that we haven’t seen from him in previous seasons. Mattison showed off his power and shiftiness against the Bears as he scampered for 54 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns. Regardless of Cook’s status for the Vikings’ first playoff game, Mattison can step into the starting role if need be and the offense will not miss a beat.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement

Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet.  Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season.  Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
PennLive.com

Will Damar Hamlin play football again? Here’s what his doctors said about the Bills safety

That might seem like a ridiculous question considering what the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety has been through in the past week, but it was one his doctors at UC Medical Center were asked. And, although nothing would surprise anyone when it comes to Hamlin — the guy collapsed on the field following a cardiac arrest in last Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is now back calling friends and posting on social media from the hospital — the answer was about what you might imagine it would be at this point.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Photo

Being an NFL sideline reporter has its perks. Erin Andrews got to experience one of them on Sunday, when she was on the call of the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders game. A photo of Andrews and an adorable dog has gone viral on social media. "Love meeting this sweet...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Dolphins news

On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins clinched their spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs with an 11-6 win over the New York Jets. But even though they won the game, they suffered a massive loss to one of their top players who now appears to be doubtful for Sunday’s Wild Card round playoff game against Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Dolphins news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
VikingsTerritory

2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After

The Minnesota Vikings have anywhere from one to a few playoff games to play, but regardless of outcome, NFL free agency begins in 62 days. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will strut into free agency with the NFL’s eight-least cap space, familiar territory for the Vikings amid the last half-decade.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Likely Losing Prominent Coach

The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have a lot on their plate after a disappointing season that had the team come up one game short of making the playoffs. It looked like the offseason was off to a good start for the team when Head Coach Bill Belichick announced he would be returning next year for the 2023 NFL season, but then an already thin coaching room looks to be getting even thinner.
Larry Brown Sports

Lovie Smith fired hours after costing Texans top pick

Lovie Smith cost the Houston Texans the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by going for two and the win on Sunday, but that is no longer his problem. The Texans fired Smith hours after their 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Team owner Cal McNair issued a statement thanking Smith for his... The post Lovie Smith fired hours after costing Texans top pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Sean McVay wants to leave Rams revealed?

Sean McVay has not committed to returning as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams next season, and that may have more to do with the current state of the team than his rumored interest in television jobs. There were rumors during the Rams’ Super Bowl run last year that McVay might retire or take... The post Reason Sean McVay wants to leave Rams revealed? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency

Baker Mayfield has bounced around, playing for three teams over the last two seasons. The former No. 1 overall draft pick is set to be a free agent for the first time in his career and says there is one thing he won’t do. Mayfield spoke with reporters on Sunday after the Los Angeles Rams’... The post Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Announcement

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be back for another season in 2023. The Patriots head coach announced on Monday morning that he will return for another season. "Bill Belichick tells reporters that he'll be back for another season in 2023 and, "the process will start today." He'll...
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming

In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
254K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy