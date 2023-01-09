Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ten Takeaways: Eagles ‘Sucked’ Without Hurts; Bengals Shine On and Off the Field
Plus, the nation finds out why Cincinnati is a special place, the Seahawks are playoff bound without Russell Wilson, the Dolphins are headed back to the playoffs and much more. The Eagles really needed Sunday. And the reason why—as their second-year coach, Nick Sirianni, saw it—was because the two games...
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Lions Troll Packers With Video of Aaron Rodgers Bulletin Board Material
Detroit’s social media team kept receipts this season. The Lions kept receipts this season. After Detroit beat the Packers 20–16 on Sunday night to officially eliminate their NFC North rivals from the playoffs, the Lions’ social media team posted a video compilation of comments by Green Bay players, primarily quarterback Aaron Rodgers, expressing confidence that the Packers would beat Detroit.
Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Dolphins’ playoff game vs. Bills
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to football activities and was ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday. The Dolphins are...
Wild Card Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Kickers and Team Defenses
The Bills defense should have an easy time with a banged-up Dolphins attack. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
SI:AM | The Bills Rally Around Damar Hamlin in an Emotional Win
You couldn’t have scripted a better return to the field for the Bills. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I still can’t believe what Nyheim Hines did yesterday. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters.
Rob Gronkowski to Kick Field Goal in Live Super Bowl Commercial
The retired tight end is practicing for the kick of his lifetime on Sunday, Feb. 12. Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski will put his football cleats back on for this year’s Super Bowl, but not for the reason that some fans may think. The four-time Super Bowl champion is...
Wild Card Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
George Kittle has been Brock Purdy’s favorite target and that should continue in the postseason. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Bill Belichick Will Return to Patriots for 2023 NFL Season
He’s coming back for his 24th season in New England. During the offseason, there are always questions about retirement or changes of scenery throughout the NFL—but never with Bill Belichick. After his team’s season came to an end on Sunday, the longtime Patriots coach didn’t leave anything to the imagination and said he intends to return to coach New England for the 2023 season.
NFL Coaching Carousel: Sean Payton’s Options, Next Patriots OC
He wants to coach again, but the right job might not be available. Plus, SI’s Albert Breer answers your questions on QBs in the draft, Kliff Kingsbury’s future, makes his Super Bowl pick and more. We’re onto the NFL playoffs with six wild-card games on tap for this...
Stetson Bennett is Older Than These 16 NFL Quarterbacks
The two-time national champion can claim seniority over Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and others. It is a truth universally acknowledged that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is old. The man was born Oct. 28, 1997—before the advent of the BCS (much less the College Football Playoff), before Titanic was released,...
Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA’s single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It’s possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
‘Pending Physical’ Trends As Carlos Correa Finalizes Third Deal
Two deals fell apart after teams raised questions following his physical. Carlos Correa’s free agency has more twists and turns than a season of Game of Thrones, with the latest curveball morning on Tuesday. Correa has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Twins, a month after first coming to terms with the Giants and three weeks after doing the same with the Mets.
Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital, Returning to Buffalo
The safety went into cardiac arrest a week ago, but has made progress since. The University of Cincinnati Medical Center announced on Monday that Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released and is traveling back home to Buffalo. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football against the Bengals...
