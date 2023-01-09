ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Saybrook Girls’ Basketball Wins Montville Holiday Classic

On Dec. 27 and 29, the Old Saybrook girls’ basketball team competed in the Montville Holiday Classic. Going into the tournament, the Rams held a record of 3-1 on the season. In the opening round of the tournament, Old Saybrook played host Montville, winning by a score of 45-23. The victory led to a second-round matchup with St. Bernard, in which the Rams walked away with another victory, this time by a score of 39-34, to secure the tournament win.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Residents Report Racist Flyers

Fiona Saunders was headed out for her morning coffee on Jan. 9 when she spied a flyer at the end of her driveway weighed down in a sandwich bag. Inside the bag was a recruitment leaflet from the New England Nationalist Social Group, a group the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a neo-Nazi group with chapters primarily focused in New England.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Regional Traffic Unit Reports Successful First Year

The South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit Regional Traffic Enforcement Team (SSCTU) has wrapped its first year with its mission to create safer roadways in its enforcement locations and to educate and establish positive interactions with motorists. Led by sergeants Antonio De Pascale and Joseph Mulhern of the North Haven and...
GUILFORD, CT
NHPS: Bus Drivers, Monitors Wanted

Financial concerns and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic have left the North Haven Public School District (NHPS) with a shortage of bus drivers and monitors for its students. Nationwide, many school districts are experiencing a bus driver shortage, and many educational institutions closed their doors to in-person learning as...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Two Catalytic Converters Stolen in East Haven

Two catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles in the Woodview Senior Apartments parking lot at 1270 North High Street in East Haven at approximately 2 p.m. on Jan. 11. The suspects were described as two males wearing black hoodies who were initially looking into and under vehicles in the...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Affordable Housing Proposal Heads to Public Info Session

Former Parish Center to Find New Life as Affordable Housing. The parish center at St. Joseph's Catholic Church is destined for a new life if a proposal for affordable housing units is approved by the town's planning and zoning commission. The St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Essex announced plans...
ESSEX, CT
Cannabis Vote Expected Soon

The Zoning Commission is expected to rule on a controversial application for a retail cannabis store on Boston Post Road at a Jan. 23 meeting. In November, the Commission received an application from BUDR Holding 3 LLC to open a retail marijuana shop at 755 Boston Post Road. Ian Butler, a representative for the application, explained that the proposal is for a 1,500-square-foot store, about 600 square feet of which would be used for retail. The rest of the building would be used for storage.
WESTBROOK, CT

