zip06.com
First Place Finishes, Standout Performances Highlight Branford Girls’ Track at the Jim Barber Invitational
The Branford girls’ indoor track and field team competed at the James Barber Invitational meet at SCSU on Jan. 11. Although there were quite a few schools participating in the competition, the Hornets saw a number of top finishes over the course of the day. Joelle Budz came in...
zip06.com
Old Saybrook Girls’ Basketball Wins Montville Holiday Classic
On Dec. 27 and 29, the Old Saybrook girls’ basketball team competed in the Montville Holiday Classic. Going into the tournament, the Rams held a record of 3-1 on the season. In the opening round of the tournament, Old Saybrook played host Montville, winning by a score of 45-23. The victory led to a second-round matchup with St. Bernard, in which the Rams walked away with another victory, this time by a score of 39-34, to secure the tournament win.
zip06.com
Residents Report Racist Flyers
Fiona Saunders was headed out for her morning coffee on Jan. 9 when she spied a flyer at the end of her driveway weighed down in a sandwich bag. Inside the bag was a recruitment leaflet from the New England Nationalist Social Group, a group the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a neo-Nazi group with chapters primarily focused in New England.
zip06.com
Regional Traffic Unit Reports Successful First Year
The South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit Regional Traffic Enforcement Team (SSCTU) has wrapped its first year with its mission to create safer roadways in its enforcement locations and to educate and establish positive interactions with motorists. Led by sergeants Antonio De Pascale and Joseph Mulhern of the North Haven and...
zip06.com
NHPS: Bus Drivers, Monitors Wanted
Financial concerns and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic have left the North Haven Public School District (NHPS) with a shortage of bus drivers and monitors for its students. Nationwide, many school districts are experiencing a bus driver shortage, and many educational institutions closed their doors to in-person learning as...
zip06.com
Two Catalytic Converters Stolen in East Haven
Two catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles in the Woodview Senior Apartments parking lot at 1270 North High Street in East Haven at approximately 2 p.m. on Jan. 11. The suspects were described as two males wearing black hoodies who were initially looking into and under vehicles in the...
zip06.com
Affordable Housing Proposal Heads to Public Info Session
Former Parish Center to Find New Life as Affordable Housing. The parish center at St. Joseph's Catholic Church is destined for a new life if a proposal for affordable housing units is approved by the town's planning and zoning commission. The St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Essex announced plans...
zip06.com
Cannabis Vote Expected Soon
The Zoning Commission is expected to rule on a controversial application for a retail cannabis store on Boston Post Road at a Jan. 23 meeting. In November, the Commission received an application from BUDR Holding 3 LLC to open a retail marijuana shop at 755 Boston Post Road. Ian Butler, a representative for the application, explained that the proposal is for a 1,500-square-foot store, about 600 square feet of which would be used for retail. The rest of the building would be used for storage.
