On Dec. 27 and 29, the Old Saybrook girls’ basketball team competed in the Montville Holiday Classic. Going into the tournament, the Rams held a record of 3-1 on the season. In the opening round of the tournament, Old Saybrook played host Montville, winning by a score of 45-23. The victory led to a second-round matchup with St. Bernard, in which the Rams walked away with another victory, this time by a score of 39-34, to secure the tournament win.

OLD SAYBROOK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO