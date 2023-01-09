ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

19-year-old killed in single-car crash on east side, coroner says

INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man died in a crash over the weekend on the east side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to E. 32nd Street and N. Emerson Avenue Saturday (Jan. 7) night. IMPD described it as a single-vehicle crash involving a fatality. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Manuel […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man arrested for shooting woman on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested Tuesday in the early morning shooting of a woman on the west side of Indianapolis. Ahmad Malone, 24, is accused of aggravated battery and criminal confinement. The arrest stems from a shooting that happened around 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of Breakwater...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man arrested for September 2022 homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested for his involvement in a homicide that happened in Sept. 2022, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says they received a call about a person shot just after midnight on June 27, 2022 in the 1400 block of N. Gladstone Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 killed in shooting near I-65 in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police say a man riding in a work van on I-65 in Greenwood was killed in a targeted shooting on Wednesday night. A woman was driving the van with the man as her passenger. Indiana State Police say as the van exited I-65 north to County Line Road, another car pulled up beside it and its occupants shot at the van.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Neighbor: Argument over trashcan lead to shootout with police

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Homes on Burrwood Circle have bullet holes in them because of what happened on Tuesday night. Lawrence Police told I-Team 8 they were serving an arrest warrant for a male and female suspect when the male suspect came from behind the home and opened fire on police, hitting a Lawrence Police Officer in the leg.
LAWRENCE, IN
FOX59

Man arrested after standoff, multi-county chase

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was arrested Wednesday morning on I-465 on Indy’s north side after he led police on a chase through several counties, police say. According to Indiana State Police, a black truck with a U-Haul trailer attached came to a stop in the westbound lanes of I-465 near W. Michigan Road after it […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus police recover stolen gun, credit cards

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Officers from the Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested two people Tuesday morning after authorities say they stole a handgun, multiple credit cards and cash. At approximately 11:30 a.m., CPD officers responded to a restaurant in the 2000 block of 25th Street after receiving information that a...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating arson case in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said it's investigating an arson at a home in Fountain Square after firefighters were called to a residence on Hartford Street just before 7 a.m. Monday. "Opened my blinds and saw my entire street was lined with fire trucks," said Randall Smith. "I immediately had to call my neighbor. Everything was on fire."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Man dead after being hit by train Monday night in Bloomington, Indiana

A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead after being hit by a train around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, according to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup. The identity of the 58-year-old man is being withheld until next of kin are notified. An eastbound Indiana Railroad freight train slammed on its brakes around...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue on the city's northwest side shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person in the neighborhood bordered by 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

