IMPD: Minors steal car, lead police on chase ending in crash on near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Three minors were taken into custody after stealing a car and leading police on a chase before crashing on Indianapolis' near east side Tuesday morning, police said. A person was warming up their car when three minors jumped in and took off, IMPD told 13News. Police responding...
2 possible carjackings and gas station shooting connected by stolen car on Indy's south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are piecing together what led to Sunday night’s deadly shooting at a gas station on the south side of Indianapolis. A man was killed and a woman was injured in the shooting about 10:40 p.m. at the Marathon gas station on Thompson Road at Harding Street.
19-year-old killed in single-car crash on east side, coroner says
INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man died in a crash over the weekend on the east side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to E. 32nd Street and N. Emerson Avenue Saturday (Jan. 7) night. IMPD described it as a single-vehicle crash involving a fatality. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Manuel […]
Man arrested for shooting woman on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested Tuesday in the early morning shooting of a woman on the west side of Indianapolis. Ahmad Malone, 24, is accused of aggravated battery and criminal confinement. The arrest stems from a shooting that happened around 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of Breakwater...
1 dead after van shot while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the area of County Line Road and Interstate 65. State police said an unidentified shooter fired upon the white work van […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested for September 2022 homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested for his involvement in a homicide that happened in Sept. 2022, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says they received a call about a person shot just after midnight on June 27, 2022 in the 1400 block of N. Gladstone Avenue.
1 killed in shooting near I-65 in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police say a man riding in a work van on I-65 in Greenwood was killed in a targeted shooting on Wednesday night. A woman was driving the van with the man as her passenger. Indiana State Police say as the van exited I-65 north to County Line Road, another car pulled up beside it and its occupants shot at the van.
WISH-TV
Neighbor: Argument over trashcan lead to shootout with police
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Homes on Burrwood Circle have bullet holes in them because of what happened on Tuesday night. Lawrence Police told I-Team 8 they were serving an arrest warrant for a male and female suspect when the male suspect came from behind the home and opened fire on police, hitting a Lawrence Police Officer in the leg.
Police investigating fatal crash on Indy’s East side
Indianapolis Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place Saturday night on Indy’s East side.
3 people injured in near south side shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the near south side that has left one person in critical condition.
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday
A man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that resulted in a fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday.
WISH-TV
Carjacking suspect killed at end of possible crime spree beginning at store
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner said 26-year-old Devan Dungan is the person who was shot and killed on Sunday during an attempted carjacking. I-Team 8 spoke Tuesday with a woman who said that wasn’t his first crime of the night. Brenda Stacker said, “We were really lucky...
Man arrested after standoff, multi-county chase
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was arrested Wednesday morning on I-465 on Indy’s north side after he led police on a chase through several counties, police say. According to Indiana State Police, a black truck with a U-Haul trailer attached came to a stop in the westbound lanes of I-465 near W. Michigan Road after it […]
Indy launches new school zone traffic enforcement in East side neighborhoods
IMPD East District officers will enforce laws in targeted traffic zones in Eastside neighborhoods beginning Jan.9, at the request of City-County Councilor David Ray.
WISH-TV
Greencastle man leads police on chase, fires shots with child in car
GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Greencastle man was arrested Monday during a standoff after police say they tried to pull him over but he refused to stop. Police also say the he had a child in the car during the chase. Police say they saw a vehicle on U.S....
korncountry.com
Columbus police recover stolen gun, credit cards
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Officers from the Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested two people Tuesday morning after authorities say they stole a handgun, multiple credit cards and cash. At approximately 11:30 a.m., CPD officers responded to a restaurant in the 2000 block of 25th Street after receiving information that a...
IMPD investigating arson case in Fountain Square
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said it's investigating an arson at a home in Fountain Square after firefighters were called to a residence on Hartford Street just before 7 a.m. Monday. "Opened my blinds and saw my entire street was lined with fire trucks," said Randall Smith. "I immediately had to call my neighbor. Everything was on fire."
bloomingtonian.com
Man dead after being hit by train Monday night in Bloomington, Indiana
A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead after being hit by a train around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, according to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup. The identity of the 58-year-old man is being withheld until next of kin are notified. An eastbound Indiana Railroad freight train slammed on its brakes around...
wrtv.com
Man dies, infant's death "imminent" days after house fire on Indianapolis' east side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner says one person has died after a Monday apartment fire on Indianapolis' east side. Raymond Diggs, 31, died from burns and smoke inhalation. His death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner's office. The two and three other people were found unconscious...
WTHR
IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue on the city's northwest side shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person in the neighborhood bordered by 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.
