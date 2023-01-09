Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lions DB Joins Brian Urlacher in Aaron Rodgers-Crushing Company
Lions DB joins Urlacher in Rodgers-crushing company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kerby Joseph is temporarily an honorary Chicago Bear. Joseph became the first player in NFL history to intercept Aaron Rodgers three times in one season. Only one other player has ever intercepted Rodgers three times in their career – Brian Urlacher.
Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens
Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. The NFL legend has spent his entire career in Wisconsin, playing since he was selected with the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. His accolades include a Super Bowl ring and a Super Bowl MVP to cap off the 2010 season, four regular-season MVPs, […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions rookie report: Rookie heroics lead to win over Packers
The Detroit Lions may not have been fighting for a spot in the playoffs, but this win over the Green Bay Packers sure felt like a meaningful game. Winning 20-16, Detroit got off to a slow start but things seemed to have clicked for them in the second half. Thanks to some heroics by members of the rookie class, Detroit came out victorious and eliminated Green Bay from playoff contention.
MLive.com
NFL Black Monday LIVE UPDATES: Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury; Texans fire Lovie Smith; Rams’ Sean McVay latest rumors, buzz
The NFL regular season is over. Which means pink slip season is here. Several head coaches are on the hot seat following Sunday’s Week 18 games. 2:19 p.m. SI’s Albert Breer: The Browns are scheduling an interview with ex-Lions coach Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator opening, per sources. Cleveland’s also put in requests to interview Steelers senior ass’t Brian Flores and Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo for the job.
Legendary Actress Was 'Starstruck' When Meeting Tom Brady
Even celebrities don't know what to say when they meet other celebrities. That was the case when actress Jane Fonda met legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady for the first time. Fonda, who's starring in Brady's new film titled "80 For Brady," revealed she was "starstruck" when she met him. “My...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State forward wins SEC Player of the Week honors
A move back home has worked out well so far for one former Michigan State forward. Former Spartans forward Julius Marble earned SEC Player of the Week honors on Monday after a standout week for Texas A&M. Marble scored 17 points apiece in wins over Florida and LSU last week....
Look: Zach Wilson Is Getting Crushed For Viral Comment
The New York Jets have a giant question mark at the quarterback position, but one thing's for certain: After this season, Zach Wilson is not the guy. In a must-win situation against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16, Wilson completed 9-of-18 passes for 92 yards and one interception before being ...
MLive.com
What is Red Wings’ next move with Jakub Vrana, Alex Nedeljkovic?
Alex Nedeljkovic’s stint in Grand Rapids has been productive. Jakub Vrana’s has not. Nedeljkovic will be back with the Detroit Red Wings this week or next. Vrana probably will not return, at least anytime soon, even with the team needing offense (four goals during a three-game losing streak).
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson ends rookie campaign with Lambeau Leap after beating Packers
Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions missed out on the playoffs, but they did the next best thing on Sunday Night Football. The Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 20-16 at Lambeau Field and kept Aaron Rodgers out of the playoffs. Hutchinson had 2 sacks, 4 total tackles, and 2...
Legendary Patriots Star Has Brutally Honest Bill Belichick Comment
Ty Law dropped a bombshell comment about New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday. Law, who used to play cornerback for the tea, said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” that Belichick may not command the respect of younger players as he used to. “I will say today’s player ...
MLive.com
Lions’ Jared Goff ends season on fifth longest streak ever without interception
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jared Goff was one of the best, most-explosive and highest-rated quarterbacks down the stretch this season. He also took care of the football at a historic rate. The Detroit Lions quarterback closed the season by throwing 324 straight passes without an interception, the fifth-longest streak in...
Everyone's Making Same Joke About Bill Belichick Tonight
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey got off to a hot start during tonight's National Championship matchup against TCU. The talented sophomore reeled in four passes for 74 yards and a touchdown during the first quarter. McConkey doesn't have the prototypical star wide receiver build, but he's no doubt an excellent...
MLive.com
Red Wings earn vital victory despite ‘worst game of the year’
DETROIT – Strange how this game goes sometimes. The Detroit Red Wings felt they played well their past three outings but had no points to show for it. Then they snapped the three-game losing streak Tuesday with a 7-5 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, a performance coach Derek Lalonde said was maybe their worst of the season.
Comments / 0