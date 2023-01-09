NFL Hawaii Tracker, Week 18: Tua Tagovailoa’s playoff status still in question

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 with a narrow 11-6 win over the New York Jets, claiming the seventh and final seed in the AFC Playoffs.

The Dolphins will travel to face the Buffalo Bills next Sunday at 8 a.m. HST on a game that will be televised on CBS.

Despite the playoff spot, it has yet to be determined whether or not Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will play. The Ewa Beach native and Saint Louis alumnus has not played since being placed in concussion protocol during a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.

Regardless, Tagovailoa has made the playoffs for the first time in his three-year NFL career. A decision on his status is likely to be determined in the coming days.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties fared during Week 18, the final week of the 2022 NFL season:

Tyson Alualu , defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu was active but did not record any statistics in a 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. Though the Steelers narrowly missed the playoffs at 9-8, head coach Mike Tomlin has not had a losing record in all 16 of his seasons at the helm.

Bradlee Anae , defensive lineman, New York Jets (Kahuku): Anae was signed to the active roster earlier in the week but was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 11-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday. The Jets end their season 7-10.

DeForest Buckner , defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had four tackles, including two for loss, in a 32-31 loss to the Houston Texans.

Ka’imi Fairbairn , kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made his lone field goal and attempt and all three of his extra points in a 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Texas finished 3-13-1, but Fairbairn had a career year, making 28 of his 30 field goals and all 21 of his extra points.

Breiden Fehoko , defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington): Fehoko had five tackles (two solo) in a 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos. The Chargers close out the regular season at 10-7 and will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in a wild card matchup on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. HST. The game will be televised on NBC.

Alohi Gilman , safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman had five tackles (four solo) and a fumble recover in the loss to the Broncos.

Kamu Grugier-Hill , linebacker, Arizona Cardinals (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had two tackles in a 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cardinals close out their season at 4-13.

Nate Herbig , guard, New York Jets (Saint Louis): Herbig was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week due to a calf injury.

Keith Kirkwood , receiver, New Orleans Saints (University of Hawaii): Kirkwood was active but did not accumulate any statistics in a 10-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Saints complete the 2022 season with a 7-10 mark.

Netane Muti , guard, Las Vegas Raiders (Leilehua): Muti was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 31-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders end their season 6-11.

Jahlani Tavai , linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had three tackles (two solo) and a pass deflection in a 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots end their season 8-9.