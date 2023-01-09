ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessieville, AR

Hot Springs Hospice Family Room Dedicated in Memory of Patient

There’s now a place for grieving families to find comfort and rest at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs thanks to a patient’s family and friends. Recently, the hospital transitioned to in-room hospice on 2W. Sharon Wilson was one of the first hospice patients to be a part of this transition.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Stone Co. man arrested for threatening to kill bus full of people

A Stone County man has been arrested after shouting racial slurs at a man and threatening to kill a bus full of people. Forty-four-year-old Brandon Davis is facing three felony counts of terroristic threatening after he was picked up from a facility in Conway and began causing havoc on the community bus traveling to Mountain View.
STONE COUNTY, AR
Police in Arkansas's smaller towns struggle with funding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past few years, there has been a crackdown on policing nationwide. Analyzing things like the use of force, training methods, racial disparities and body camera regulations. The issues revealed in policing then added to issues with recruiting police for agencies. Now, years down...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: December drought buster

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a dry and hot summer that continued into fall, December’s rainfall has been very beneficial to statewide drought conditions. Three months ago, the drought was at one of its worst parts. After a dry July and August, fall began just as dry. By mid-October, much of the central part of the state was under an extreme drought, with severe and moderate drought covering the rest of the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
Every Haskell officer quit on Monday night except Chief

Almost every Haskell police officer except for the Chief and Assistant Chief quit their job on Monday night, January 10, 2023. There was a disagreement about funding for officer pay, new equipment and units, as well as more officers. Officers say they have been consistently shorted in their pay, by one to three days.
HASKELL, AR
Several officers with Haskell Police Department resign over funding

HASKELL, Ark. — Update: 10:37 p.m. According to Assistant Chief Bill Hutto, himself, Chief Brad Hicks, and Officer Tim Howard remain in the department. This is a developing story. After a contentious city council meeting and a dispute over grant funding, various officers with the Haskell Police Department resigned.
HASKELL, AR
Transplant Surgeon Martha Estrada, M.D., Joins UAMS

Jan. 10, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — Martha Michelle Estrada, M.D., has joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) as an assistant professor in the College of Medicine Department of Surgery’s Division of Transplant Surgery. Estrada was fellowship-trained in abdominal transplant surgery at the University of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
Jacksonville police searching for missing 57-year-old

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department is searching for a missing 57-year-old man. Police said that Patrick Engleby, 57, was reported missing on Tuesday. If you see or know where Engleby may be located, authorities urge you to call Detective Lee at (501) 533-6476 or the Non-Emergency number (501) 985-2802. The case number for this incident is 23-00177.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
Arkansas sawmill temporarily shutting down due to community concerns

MALVERN, Ark. — Anthony Timberland Incorporated is shutting down operations temporarily after neighbors in Malvern allege dangerous chemicals are hurting their land and their livestock. Residents who live in the neighborhood close to the sawmill are asking for answers and said they’ve been dealing with this for too long....
MALVERN, AR
Romantic Getaway at Arkansas’ Newest Luxury Condo in Hot Springs

Have you heard about the Roxbury, Hot Spring Arkansas' newest luxury condo on beautiful Lake Hamilton?. If you are looking for a great weekend getaway to the horse races this year, a winter break, or a week-long stay this Spring, The Roxbury is just the place for you, your family, or your friends. Oaklawn Racing Resort and Casino and the historic Bathhouse Row in historic downtown Hot Springs are just minutes away from your stay.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Victim identified in Stagecoach homicide in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 20-year-old victim in Little Rock's third homicide of the year has been identified. Little Rock police have identified the victim as Kevin Rauls. Police originally responded to 9400 Stagecoach road on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

