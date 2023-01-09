Read full article on original website
Hot Springs Hospice Family Room Dedicated in Memory of Patient
There’s now a place for grieving families to find comfort and rest at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs thanks to a patient’s family and friends. Recently, the hospital transitioned to in-room hospice on 2W. Sharon Wilson was one of the first hospice patients to be a part of this transition.
Conway community holds prayer vigil for Peyton Hillis, family
Conway native and former Razorback, Peyton Hillis remains in the hospital after saving his kids from nearly drowning earlier last week.
Hot Springs School District elementary school's soft lockdown has been lifted
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hot Springs Police Department advised the HSSD to put three elementary schools into a soft lockdown. According to the police. the elementary schools were placed under a soft lockdown due to a disturbance a few blocks from the school. The three schools were Oaklawn...
Stone Co. man arrested for threatening to kill bus full of people
A Stone County man has been arrested after shouting racial slurs at a man and threatening to kill a bus full of people. Forty-four-year-old Brandon Davis is facing three felony counts of terroristic threatening after he was picked up from a facility in Conway and began causing havoc on the community bus traveling to Mountain View.
Police in Arkansas's smaller towns struggle with funding
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past few years, there has been a crackdown on policing nationwide. Analyzing things like the use of force, training methods, racial disparities and body camera regulations. The issues revealed in policing then added to issues with recruiting police for agencies. Now, years down...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: December drought buster
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a dry and hot summer that continued into fall, December’s rainfall has been very beneficial to statewide drought conditions. Three months ago, the drought was at one of its worst parts. After a dry July and August, fall began just as dry. By mid-October, much of the central part of the state was under an extreme drought, with severe and moderate drought covering the rest of the state.
Every Haskell officer quit on Monday night except Chief
Almost every Haskell police officer except for the Chief and Assistant Chief quit their job on Monday night, January 10, 2023. There was a disagreement about funding for officer pay, new equipment and units, as well as more officers. Officers say they have been consistently shorted in their pay, by one to three days.
Little Rock police conducting death investigation in southwest Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Department is investigating the death of a man found with a gunshot wound on Wednesday evening. LRPD officers responded to a shooting call in the 7800 block of Nolen Drive on Wednesday. Officers said that when they arrived they found a man...
Little Rock police activate Silver Alert in search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has activated a Silver Alert in reference to a missing Little Rock man. 77-year-old Alonzo Moses was last known to be at 1508 S. Pulaski St. in Little Rock on Tuesday, January 10. He was last seen wearing a tan...
Several officers with Haskell Police Department resign over funding
HASKELL, Ark. — Update: 10:37 p.m. According to Assistant Chief Bill Hutto, himself, Chief Brad Hicks, and Officer Tim Howard remain in the department. This is a developing story. After a contentious city council meeting and a dispute over grant funding, various officers with the Haskell Police Department resigned.
Little Rock suspends yard waste collection due to truck shortage
Little Rock city officials said that the City of Little Rock Public Works Department has temporarily suspended yard waste collections Wednesday.
Transplant Surgeon Martha Estrada, M.D., Joins UAMS
Jan. 10, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — Martha Michelle Estrada, M.D., has joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) as an assistant professor in the College of Medicine Department of Surgery’s Division of Transplant Surgery. Estrada was fellowship-trained in abdominal transplant surgery at the University of...
31-Year-old Arkansas man arrested after hammering open an altar at a preparatory school church, police say
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a church in Arkansas, hammered open an altar and stole two relic boxes that were embedded in the altar, officials said. The incident took place between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Subiaco Abbey church in...
Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 10th
No additional obituaries were available for update today. Check back tomorrow for updates or click the link below to view previously posted obituaries.
Jacksonville police searching for missing 57-year-old
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department is searching for a missing 57-year-old man. Police said that Patrick Engleby, 57, was reported missing on Tuesday. If you see or know where Engleby may be located, authorities urge you to call Detective Lee at (501) 533-6476 or the Non-Emergency number (501) 985-2802. The case number for this incident is 23-00177.
Arkansas sawmill temporarily shutting down due to community concerns
MALVERN, Ark. — Anthony Timberland Incorporated is shutting down operations temporarily after neighbors in Malvern allege dangerous chemicals are hurting their land and their livestock. Residents who live in the neighborhood close to the sawmill are asking for answers and said they’ve been dealing with this for too long....
Romantic Getaway at Arkansas’ Newest Luxury Condo in Hot Springs
Have you heard about the Roxbury, Hot Spring Arkansas' newest luxury condo on beautiful Lake Hamilton?. If you are looking for a great weekend getaway to the horse races this year, a winter break, or a week-long stay this Spring, The Roxbury is just the place for you, your family, or your friends. Oaklawn Racing Resort and Casino and the historic Bathhouse Row in historic downtown Hot Springs are just minutes away from your stay.
Victim identified in Stagecoach homicide in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 20-year-old victim in Little Rock's third homicide of the year has been identified. Little Rock police have identified the victim as Kevin Rauls. Police originally responded to 9400 Stagecoach road on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered...
Little Rock police ID victim in Stagecoach Road shooting
Little Rock police have identified the victim in a Friday night shooting on Stagecoach Road.
