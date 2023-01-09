Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,373,256,285,484 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in One Massive Transaction
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $28.7 million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the network is expected to soon undergo a layer-2 upgrade. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent more than 3.37 trillion SHIB to another unknown wallet. There was a...
ambcrypto.com
Whales find a liking for Shiba Inu [SHIB] but a burning issue prevails
Shiba Inu became one of the most-purchased tokens in the last 24 hours, as whales bought the token in droves. However, its network activity and daily addresses recorded a fall. According to data shared by WhaleStats, Shiba Inu [SHIB] was favored by big addresses as it became one of the...
Your $1 coin could be worth $16,000 – the exact ‘transitional’ detail error to look for
SOMETIMES there are fascinating details that can make coins worth more than its original denomination – and that's the case with a certain $1 piece. TikToker BlueRidgeSilverHound is a coin aficionado who routinely informs his followers about particular ones that are worth hundreds or thousands and what exactly makes them valuable.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Manager of $2,000,000,000 Hedge Fund Says Crypto Industry Will Take Off After This Happens
The managing partner of crypto hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital says it does not make sense for investors to speculate on crypto assets without insurance. In a new interview on the Blockworks Macro podcast, Mark Yusko says crypto assets need to offer value to customers so the centralized finance industry can take off.
Your quarter could be worth $19,200 – the exact ‘mint mark’ detail to look for
A BICENTENNIAL quarter with a special 'mint mark' could be worth nearly $20,000. Max, who goes by the handle Silverpicker, covers the rare coin world for his over 20,000 followers on TikTok and his nearly 160,000 followers on YouTube. In a recent TikTok, he covered a 1976 S Silver bicentennial...
Man Devastated as Tesla Stock Bombs with $10 Million Dollar Life Savings Loss
Layoffs are taking place across the country with tens of thousands of employees let go each day. As major health issues, shrinking 401k's, crypto winters, and the ongoing recession continue to throw the country into economic chaos, every dollar is seemingly worth more than gold.
u.today
JPMorgan CEO Slams Bitcoin, Shibarium Launch Will Trigger Massive Buys of BONE, 4 Trillion SHIB Moved out of Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
JPMorgan CEO lambasts Bitcoin as “decentralized Ponzi scheme”. 4 trillion SHIB transferred out of Binance, what's going on?. U.Today provides you with an overview of the past day’s crypto events with the top four news stories. JPMorgan CEO lambasts Bitcoin as “decentralized Ponzi scheme”. JPMorgan CEO Jamie...
Bitcoin Millionaires Disappear as Scandals Rise and Value Falls
The cryptocurrency collapse has Bitcoin millionaires 'dropping like flies,' according to a recent report.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert to Solana Holders, Says SOL Flashing Clear Bearish Signs
The crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says that Solana (SOL) could be setting up for a significant retracement. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 217,900 Twitter followers that Solana’s strong start to the year has likely reached its conclusion. “Over 112% move...
Make Money from Home with a Drop Shipping Store on Amazon
All thoughts and opinions are my own based on my own experience. Find me at momsearningmoney.com. Are you a stay-at-home mom looking for a way to make money online? Have you ever thought about starting your own business but don’t know where to start? Well, look no further! You can make money from home by starting a drop shipping store on Amazon. Let’s take a closer look at what that means and how it works.
Coinbase Confirms End of Era of Insolent Growth in Crypto
Cryptocurrency exchange to cut nearly 1,000 additional jobs and record significant charges.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whales Unloaded BTC As Market Reversed and Parked Their Profits in This Crypto Asset Class: Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is revealing that the gains made by Bitcoin (BTC) whales after the end of the bull run last year were not cashed out into fiat currencies. Santiment says that as the bull market ended in 2021, Bitcoin whales converted their profits into stablecoins. According to the...
u.today
Shiba Inu Team Teases Partnership with Bugatti Group
The team behind the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency has teased an exciting event with the Bugatti Group. Both parties have been tight-lipped on what shoppers can expect, but a promotional video suggests that it will be a line of Shiba Inu-themed handbags. The Bugatti Group is a company that is focused...
ambcrypto.com
Polygon: Are these holders the reason behind MATIC’s latest price surge?
However, the NFT volume took a hit since the beginning of 2023. Polygon [MATIC] continued to stand in the limelight as its popularity among the big players soared. According to WhaleStats, it became one of the most used smart contracts among the top Ethereum [ETH] whales in the last 24 hours.
dailyhodl.com
Solana-Based Meme Coin Massively Outperforms Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in a Week Amid 5,000,000,000,000 Token Burn
A new meme coin based on the Solana (SOL) blockchain is immensely outpacing its established rivals Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) to open the year. Bonk (BONK) is starting 2023 with a bang after posting astronomical gains in the first few days of 2023 despite the persistent crypto bear winter.
astaga.com
Binance Stakes 4 Trillion SHIB: Will Shiba Inu Price Move Upward?
Shiba Inu Coin Information: Shiba Inu, the world’s second largest meme crypto worth registered a optimistic upward pattern because the starting of 2023. Latest updates from the Shiba Inu Ecosystem have performed a significant position on this worth restoration. Nonetheless, the newest improvement from Binance, the biggest crypto change can ship the SHIB token worth to the moon.
Comments / 1