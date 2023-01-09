ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Julian Pearl returning for sixth season with Illini

By Andy Olson
 3 days ago

WCIA — Illinois left tackle Julian Pearl is returning for another season with the Illini, he announced on social media.

Pearl started 12 games at left tackle in 2022 and was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. The Danville native will be one of three returners on the offensive line, joining Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler. Seniors Alex Palczewski and Alex Pihlstrom will not return, having run out of eligibility.

2023 will Pearl’s sixth with the Illini.

WCIA

Illinois lands Italian point guard Niccolo’ Moretti

WCIA — Illinois didn’t waste long adding to its backcourt with Italian point guard Niccolo Moretti committing to the Illini on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2 international prospect is expected to enroll at Illinois for the second semester, according to a report from 247Sports’ Travis Branham. The move comes less than a week after Skyy Clark announced […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Avery Jones flips commitment from Illinois to Auburn

WCIA — One of Illinois football’s top commits in the transfer portal for next season is heading to Auburn instead. Avery Jones announced Tuesday he has flipped his commitment from the Illini to the Tigers, after the Eastern Carolina offensive lineman originally pledged to play for Illinois last month. Jones plays center and was a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Tuscola’s Chris Boyd signs with Arkansas State

TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Tuscola senior three-sport athlete Chris Boyd officially signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his track and field career with Arkansas State on Wednesday. Boyd will throw shot put, discus and possibly hammer throw for the Red Wolves, picking the school ahead of several opportunities, including a chance to throw at […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Back-to-back

LINCOLN, Neb. (WCIA) — In episode 171 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Brice Bement recap Illinois basketball’s 76-50 win over Nebraska Tuesday night. It’s the first time the Illini (11-5, 2-3 B1G) have posted back-to-back victories since the end of November and they did it behind five Illini scoring in double-figures, led […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Epps, Harris leading Illini freshmen backcourt

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris are getting comfortable being the go-to guys in the Illinois basketball backcourt. With Skyy Clark stepping away from basketball and the program last week, Epps and Harris are now the main options at point guard for the Illini (10-5, 1-3 B1G) heading into the meat of the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

St. Teresa football coach Mark Ramsey announces retirement

DECATUR (WCIA) — Mark Ramsey is going out a state champ. The St. Teresa football coach announced he is retiring at the end of the school year, after leading the Bulldogs to the Class 2A state title in November. Ramsey has been at St. Teresa since 2016, finishing with a 76-8 record. Prior to St. […]
DECATUR, IL
klkntv.com

Husker men’s hoops returns home from overtime win to face Illinois

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska is returning home after a two-game road trip and is preparing to face Illinois on Tuesday. The Fighting Illini, who hold a 1-3 conference record, are coming off a win against No. 14 Wisconsin over the weekend. Head coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday that...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bret Bielema, Illinois HC, tweets interesting reaction to newest Auburn transfer commit, Illini target

Illinois coach Bret Bielema has had an interesting day on social media. It all stems around the recruitment of transfer offensive lineman Avery Jones. Jones, who began his career in North Carolina, started for the Pirates over the past three seasons, spending time at guard and center. He committed to Illinois out of the transfer portal on December 13.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Fenelus feeling right at home on Illini staff

WCIA — With the 2023 Illinois football roster taking shape as the offseason goes along, the coaching staff is also starting to become clear. Antonio Fenelus was announced as the Illini defensive backs coach before the bowl game. He takes over an impressive group for the Illini, but one that will be in transition with […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

The Cardinal Caravan is coming to town this Friday

St. Louis Cardinal Caravan is this Friday, January 13th at the iHotel & Conference Center. The program is at noon. Doors at the iHotel and Conference Center (1900 S First St) open at 11am. Typically there’s a ‘break out room’ to ‘muster the media’ for quick interviews from 11:20-45am. It’s FREE to meet 3 players, an alumni player and a broadcaster.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

3-in-1 Pod: Bye Bye Badgers

WCIA — In episode 170 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Brice Bement talks about the Illini’s 79-69 win over #14 Wisconsin, getting their first Big Ten Conference win of the season, plus hear from Illinois head coach Brad Underwood. Listen: https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/SvooXB0vpwb
MADISON, WI
WCIA

Illini football land 4-star wide receiver Malik Elzy

(WCIA) — Illinois football lands four-star wide receiver Malik Elzy. Elzy made his announcement at the 2023 All-American Bowl in Texas. The 6’3″, 200 pound wide receiver had over 1,000 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns as a senior. The Chicago native chose Illinois out of 25 college offers. Also at the All American Bowl, Illinois […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Centennial archery shoots for St. Jude, teammate

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — High school archery programs across the nation took part on Saturday in a shooting event that doubled as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The Champaign Centennial Chargers were among those programs that participated and this year, they had an additional reason to support the cause. Centennial freshman archer […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
