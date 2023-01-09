Julian Pearl returning for sixth season with Illini

WCIA — Illinois left tackle Julian Pearl is returning for another season with the Illini, he announced on social media.

Pearl started 12 games at left tackle in 2022 and was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. The Danville native will be one of three returners on the offensive line, joining Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler. Seniors Alex Palczewski and Alex Pihlstrom will not return, having run out of eligibility.

2023 will Pearl’s sixth with the Illini.

