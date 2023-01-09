Read full article on original website
Related
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has been found dead aged 29
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has died at the age of 29. Lewis, from North Carolina, appeared on the hit reality show back in 2014 when her ex-best friend Jenelle Evans told her about her pregnancy. While the pair 'had gone their separate ways' at the time of Lewis'...
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
'He Doesn't Want To Face Reality': Notorious Recluse Jack Nicholson's Pals Fear He'll Die Alone Like Buddy Marlon Brando
Jack Nicholson hasn't appeared in public in over a year, and friends fear the legendary lothario will die a recluse like his late buddy Marlon Brando, RadarOnline.com has learned. "He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK," confided an insider.The Shining screen psycho, 85, remains holed up in his luxurious Mulholland Drive mansion and hasn't been seen out on the town since attending an Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on October 19, 2021, with his...
Cardi B Responds to Backlash for Complaining About Grocery Prices
Cardi B is responding to backlash she received for complaining about the climbing prices of groceries. On Wednesday night (Jan. 4), Cardi B hopped on Twitter to bite back at people who called her out. "Let me tell you something," the "W.A.P." rapper began. "When I be complaining about food...
Cute Kentucky Boy Gets Caught Busting A Move & His Reaction Is Priceless
Have you ever heard the term "dance like nobody's watching"? One shy kid from Kentucky was and his momma caught him on video and it's too funny-WATCH. Tanner Ellis is deemed the "quiet one" in his family. He has three brothers and he is smack dab in the middle. Even...
Who is Lana Jenkins? Meet the make-up artist who used to date I’m a Celeb’s Owen Warner
Love Island is back in South Africa for its second ever winter edition, with a whole new batch of hopefuls competing to find someone who’s “100 per cent their type on paper”.The contestants entering the villa this year include the show’s first partially sighted star, a contestant with Vitiligo, and one who has been a body double for Emma Watson.Joining them is Lana Jenkins, a 25-year-old make-up artist from Luton. Find out more about Lana, from her Instagram profile to her claim to fame, below…What is Lana’s job?Lana is a make-up artist, who has worked with stars such as...
Katherine Heigl says she ‘felt betrayed’ by Hollywood backlash to Grey’s Anatomy and Knocked Up comments
Katherine Heigl has reflected on feeling “betrayed” by the entertainment industry for “turning” on her.The actor shot to fame in the 2000s with her role as Izzie Stevens in Grey’s Anatomy, and had lead roles in high-profile films including Knocked Up and 27 Dresses.However, Heigl, 44, found herself falling out of favour with studio bosses after sharing her honest thoughts about the projects that made her name.These comments featured in a 2008 Vanity Fair interview, in which she referred to her unpredictable character arc in Grey’s Anatomy as a “ratings ploy”.In the same interview, she called Knocked Up, which...
North West Dresses Up as Dad Kanye in TikTok With Kim Kardashian: WATCH
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter is causing some fans to do a double take due to the resemblance she shares with her father. In a TikTok shared to Kim and North's joint TikTok account, North West dresses up as her famous dad, complete with fake facial hair. While she...
Woman Gets Comforting Message From Deceased Husband Through Her Computer [PHOTO]
When a loved one passes, we often look for signs that they are still around us. Even though we can't see them, w hope that they are as near to us as they were when they were alive. Signs come to us in many different ways. Unique ways that sometimes only we can understand.
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Break Up Again – Report
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have reportedly broken up—again. According to an Us Weekly report, published on Saturday (Jan. 7), Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reportedly split up after renewing their romance back in February of 2020. "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the...
Woman Worried Fiance Might Call Off Wedding Because She Stayed Out Until 4AM
A woman's decision to stay out all night has put her six-year relationship on the rocks. On parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained she stayed out with friends until 4AM one night, infuriating her fiancé. Now he's considering calling off their wedding. "I think he's calling off the wedding......
Taylor Swift’s Cat Worth Millions-Can You Guess How Much & Why?
It's no secret that Taylor Swift is worth a whole lot of money. Who would have thought that her cat, Olivia, would be rolling in the kitty litter dough too? Well, she is and it's a lot!. HOW MUCH IS TAYLOR SWIFT WORTH?. Taylor Swift is a world-renowned Pop Star...
What Is the ‘Perfect’ Pop Song? Fans on Twitter Have Some Ideas
A tweet speculating about the perfect pop song has gone viral, with countless pop fans sharing their takes on pop perfection on Twitter. Twitter user @TheCourtKim posed the question Tuesday (Jan. 3). "What is a 'Pop' track that you believe is created perfectly? For me, it’s 'Gimme More' by Britney...
Adorable Kentucky Baby Bunny Thinks Barbie Dreamhouse Is His House
Bunnies are funny and oh-so-cute. A Kentucky baby bunny thinks his sister's Barbie Dream House belongs to him. You have to see the video of him sliding down the slide. The Weaver family is one of the cutest families you will ever meet. Meet Ray, Brittany, Berky, Betsey, Baylor, and Boss. They are always getting themselves into something. Whether it's taking the kids on adventures or adopting random pets they are always up for a bit of fun.
KISS 106
Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0