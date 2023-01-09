ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'He Doesn't Want To Face Reality': Notorious Recluse Jack Nicholson's Pals Fear He'll Die Alone Like Buddy Marlon Brando

Jack Nicholson hasn't appeared in public in over a year, and friends fear the legendary lothario will die a recluse like his late buddy Marlon Brando, RadarOnline.com has learned. "He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK," confided an insider.The Shining screen psycho, 85, remains holed up in his luxurious Mulholland Drive mansion and hasn't been seen out on the town since attending an Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on October 19, 2021, with his...
Cardi B Responds to Backlash for Complaining About Grocery Prices

Cardi B is responding to backlash she received for complaining about the climbing prices of groceries. On Wednesday night (Jan. 4), Cardi B hopped on Twitter to bite back at people who called her out. "Let me tell you something," the "W.A.P." rapper began. "When I be complaining about food...
The Independent

Who is Lana Jenkins? Meet the make-up artist who used to date I’m a Celeb’s Owen Warner

Love Island is back in South Africa for its second ever winter edition, with a whole new batch of hopefuls competing to find someone who’s “100 per cent their type on paper”.The contestants entering the villa this year include the show’s first partially sighted star, a contestant with Vitiligo, and one who has been a body double for Emma Watson.Joining them is Lana Jenkins, a 25-year-old make-up artist from Luton. Find out more about Lana, from her Instagram profile to her claim to fame, below…What is Lana’s job?Lana is a make-up artist, who has worked with stars such as...
The Independent

Katherine Heigl says she ‘felt betrayed’ by Hollywood backlash to Grey’s Anatomy and Knocked Up comments

Katherine Heigl has reflected on feeling “betrayed” by the entertainment industry for “turning” on her.The actor shot to fame in the 2000s with her role as Izzie Stevens in Grey’s Anatomy, and had lead roles in high-profile films including Knocked Up and 27 Dresses.However, Heigl, 44, found herself falling out of favour with studio bosses after sharing her honest thoughts about the projects that made her name.These comments featured in a 2008 Vanity Fair interview, in which she referred to her unpredictable character arc in Grey’s Anatomy as a “ratings ploy”.In the same interview, she called Knocked Up, which...
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Break Up Again – Report

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have reportedly broken up—again. According to an Us Weekly report, published on Saturday (Jan. 7), Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reportedly split up after renewing their romance back in February of 2020. "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the...
What Is the ‘Perfect’ Pop Song? Fans on Twitter Have Some Ideas

A tweet speculating about the perfect pop song has gone viral, with countless pop fans sharing their takes on pop perfection on Twitter. Twitter user @TheCourtKim posed the question Tuesday (Jan. 3). "What is a 'Pop' track that you believe is created perfectly? For me, it’s 'Gimme More' by Britney...
Adorable Kentucky Baby Bunny Thinks Barbie Dreamhouse Is His House

Bunnies are funny and oh-so-cute. A Kentucky baby bunny thinks his sister's Barbie Dream House belongs to him. You have to see the video of him sliding down the slide. The Weaver family is one of the cutest families you will ever meet. Meet Ray, Brittany, Berky, Betsey, Baylor, and Boss. They are always getting themselves into something. Whether it's taking the kids on adventures or adopting random pets they are always up for a bit of fun.
OWENSBORO, KY
Evansville IN
