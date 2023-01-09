ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 14

???....
2d ago

Janelle is Right respect is a two-way street and his rules were way out of line for covid he favored Robin mother Robin wants to admit it or not. Janelle if you're happy without him continue your life without him your God will forgive you for moving on and being happy you're not meant to be in a miserable marriage or partnership life is too short for that.

Reply
13
Helen Taffs
18h ago

Kody's covid "protocols" were nothing but an excuse to ignore 3/4 of his family, and he freely ignored the covid rules whenever it suited him. Respect absolutely is a two way street and he showed none for most of his wives and kids.

Reply
9
Karen Rose Thorngren
16h ago

Kody talks about protecting his family. Does anyone remember when all the wives went to Seattle and Truly got sick. He wouldn’t even get out of bed with Robyn and take care of her, just telling the older girls what to do. And she ended ended up in the ICU, he did a good job watching her, didn’t he. He just used Covid to stay at Robyn’s. That’s all it was all about.

Reply
5
Related
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama

TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

Christine Brown Trolls Herself For Looking 'Like A Frickin' Polygamist' With New Hairstyle

Christine Brown is getting the last laugh after leaving her polygamous family. The Sister Wives star took a jab at her former lifestyle while trying a new hairstyle, taking to Instagram to show off her new do."I don’t know why I can’t do this hairstyle," said the 50-year-old as she showed off her locks, with the front pieces pulled back with bobby pins via her Instagram Story. "Everyone else looks cute with it, but I look like a frickin’ polygamist." HOW 'SISTER WIVES' STARS MERI, CHRISTINE & JANELLE BROWN COULD EARN MILLIONS FOLLOWING KODY SPLIT"It’s anger making," she jokingly added...
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On

Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
Popculture

'Teen Mom' Star Cory Wharton Reveals Heartbreaking Update on Daughter Maya's Health

Teen Mom star Cory Wharton's younger daughter was born with tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart disease. The Challenge staple took to Instagram recently to reveal that the 7-month-old baby girl, Maya Grace, is experiencing some complications after having open-heart surgery. "Maya's doing okay. She's not doing great," he wrote. "They're keeping her sedated right now because her left lung has some fluid in it, and she's having a hard time breathing on her own. So I just need that little girl to push out all that fluid in her lungs so then hopefully her vitals start to look normal."
HollywoodLife

‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Hospitalized: She ‘Quit Breathing’

Tammy Slaton‘s health took a turn for the worse during a teaser for the upcoming fourth season of the hit TLC series, 1000-lb. Sisters, obtained by PEOPLE. The trailer started off with Tammy, 36, announcing that she plans to go to rehab. The next clip showed an ambulance sitting outside a hospital with the lights on and sirens blaring. “Tammy quit breathing”, the voice of a worried family member said before her sister, Amy Slaton, added, “Her body shut down.”
toofab.com

Sister Wives Star Kody Brown Makes On-Air Plea to 'Estranged' Sons Gabe and Garrison

"If one of my little children had to die because someone had to get his pencil wet, that made me so mad" "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown opened up about his estrangement from two of his 18 children, sons Gabe and Garrison -- both of whom he shares with Janelle -- on Sunday's "One on One" special for the season.
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Reveals for 1st Time That Wife Janelle Briefly ‘Moved Out’ Years Before Official Split: ‘She Was Done’

History repeating itself? Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and estranged wife Janelle Brown had struggles well before they confirmed their split in December. “The family was in a bad place because Janelle moved out,” Kody, 53, revealed during part 2 of Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired on Sunday, January 1. “She was done. She moved […]
UTAH STATE
HollywoodLife

Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch

Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
ARIZONA STATE
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Jokes About ‘Leftover Fame’ After Parents Kody and Christine Brown’s Split

Making the most of a tough situation. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown joked about one perk she’s experienced following her parents Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s split. “When your parents get divorced and you get their leftover fame,” Gwendlyn, 21, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 15, alongside a photo that showed her profile now has a blue checkmark next to her name. “Verified bitches.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy