Watch: Jordan Clarkson Gets Into His Second Fight Of The Season And Is Ejected

Jordan Clarkson was ready to face all the smoke after fouling Desmond Bane and squaring up for a fight.

Jordan Clarkson is having one of the best seasons of his career. He is playing free and open basketball under Will Hardy and the Utah Jazz, starting the season with incredible amounts of success. The Jazz have fallen out of the playoff picture now, sitting 20-23 as the 12th seed after their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

In their game against the Grizzlies, Clarkson seemed ready to square up and fight Desmond Bane. After fouling Bane by swiping across his head, Clarkson and Bane got into each others faces needing to be separated by referees and players. Clarkson received a technical foul for the same.

This isn't the first time Clarkson has gotten close to getting into a fight this season. When the Jazz faced the Golden State in December, he was ready to fight Jonathan Kuminga , creating an iconic meme of him putting up both fists while being held back by a referee.

Where Does Jordan Clarkson's Future Lie?

Even though Clarkson has been seemingly short-tempered this season, he is one of the most intriguing players in the league right now. He declined a contract extension from the Utah Jazz, meaning he will be testing free agency in the summer. This also gives the Jazz a chance to trade him instead of losing him for nothing.

Almost every contending team would love to have a natural scorer like Clarkson in their lineup or as their sixth man. The former Sixth Man of the Year winner is averaging 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.8 rebounds this season.

Teams like the Lakers, Warriors and Bucks have been linked to Clarkson before, so it'll be interesting to see if he finishes the season in Utah, who may soon start tanking to improve their draft odds.

