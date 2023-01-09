Two of north central Ohio’s most successful and tradition-rich high school football programs are searching for head coaches. Ashland announced recently it would not renew Sean Seder’s contract for the 2023 season, prompting Seder to tender his resignation Tuesday afternoon and ending a brief yet successful stint after four seasons. Seder was 21-20 with two playoff berths, including a regional semifinal appearance during the coronavirus-stricken 2020 season.

ASHLAND, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO