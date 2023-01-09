ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, OH

Canton McKinley sets early tone to dominate North Canton Hoover

Canton McKinley controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 66-45 victory over North Canton Hoover for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 11. The last time North Canton Hoover and Canton McKinley played in a 35-34 game on December 1, 2021. For results, click here.
NORTH CANTON, OH
Canton GlenOak wins tense tussle with Louisville

A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton GlenOak's direction just enough to squeeze past Louisville 51-46 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. In recent action on January 7, Canton GlenOak faced off against Uniontown Green and Louisville took on Salem on January 7 at Salem High School. For results, click here.
CANTON, OH
Complete command: Wheeling Central Catholic dominates Caldwell in convincing showing

Wheeling Central Catholic gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Caldwell 68-37 for a West Virginia girls basketball victory on January 10. In recent action on January 4, Wheeling Central Catholic faced off against Steubenville Catholic Central and Caldwell took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on January 4 at Caldwell High School. For more, click here.
WHEELING, WV
Tough tussle: Maple Heights breaks free from Lyndhurst Brush

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Maple Heights did just enough to beat Lyndhurst Brush 62-57 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 10. In recent action on December 30, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Macedonia Nordonia and Maple Heights took on Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on December 30 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School. For a full recap, click here.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Canfield South Range slides past Poland Seminary in fretful clash

Canfield South Range walked the high-wire before edging Poland Seminary 44-42 on January 10 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Poland Seminary and Canfield South Range squared off with February 1, 2022 at Canfield South Range High School last season. Click here for a recap.
CANFIELD, OH
Bent but not broken: Carrollton weathers scare to dispatch Alliance

The cardiac kids of Carrollton unleashed every advantage to outlast Alliance 61-58 at Carrollton High on January 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Carrollton and Alliance faced off on February 10, 2021 at Carrollton High School. Click here for a recap.
CARROLLTON, OH
Minerva imposes its will on Salem

Minerva ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Salem 67-18 on January 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Salem and Minerva faced off on January 8, 2022 at Minerva High School. Click here for a recap.
SALEM, OH
Flexing muscle: Salem tightens grip on Minerva

Salem lit up the scoreboard on January 11 to propel past Minerva for a 67-18 victory in Ohio boys basketball on January 11. The last time Salem and Minerva played in a 52-49 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.
SALEM, OH
Tough tussle: Byesville Meadowbrook breaks free from Dover

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Byesville Meadowbrook didn't mind, dispatching Dover 36-29 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Dover and Byesville Meadowbrook faced off on February 19, 2022 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School. For more, click here.
DOVER, OH
Local football coaching fraternity weakened with departures of Seder, Carroll

Two of north central Ohio’s most successful and tradition-rich high school football programs are searching for head coaches. Ashland announced recently it would not renew Sean Seder’s contract for the 2023 season, prompting Seder to tender his resignation Tuesday afternoon and ending a brief yet successful stint after four seasons. Seder was 21-20 with two playoff berths, including a regional semifinal appearance during the coronavirus-stricken 2020 season.
ASHLAND, OH
Buchtel bolstered by Akron schools avoiding strike: Best in Show from the Scholastic Play By Play Classic

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Rayshon Dent hustled around showcase organizer Jeremy Treatman and Khoi Thurmon so he could take a picture with his senior point guard. “Let me get a photo op,” the Buchtel boys basketball coach said after Thurmon scored 25 points to lead the Griffins in the final game Sunday night of the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at John Carroll University.
AKRON, OH
East Liverpool's torrid start too much for East Liverpool Beaver Local

Few would've guessed the outcome would be in doubt after East Liverpool broke on top, but East Liverpool Beaver Local mounted a comeback before falling 53-39 to East Liverpool at East Liverpool High on January 10 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, East Liverpool and East Liverpool...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
Mentor Lake Catholic smashes through Willoughby South

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Mentor Lake Catholic broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 55-30 explosion on Willoughby South in Ohio girls basketball on January 9. Last season, Willoughby South and Mentor Lake Catholic squared off with December 1, 2021 at Mentor...
MENTOR, OH
Girard produces precision performance against Niles

Girard's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Niles 66-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Girard and Niles squared off with December 29, 2021 at Girard High School last season. Click here for a recap.
GIRARD, OH

