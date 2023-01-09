Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
richlandsource.com
Canal Fulton Northwest finds its footing in sprinting past Massillon Tuslaw
Canal Fulton Northwest raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 60-38 win over Massillon Tuslaw in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 11. The last time Canal Fulton Northwest and Massillon Tuslaw played in a 35-26 game on January 12, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canton McKinley sets early tone to dominate North Canton Hoover
Canton McKinley controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 66-45 victory over North Canton Hoover for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 11. The last time North Canton Hoover and Canton McKinley played in a 35-34 game on December 1, 2021. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canton GlenOak wins tense tussle with Louisville
A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton GlenOak's direction just enough to squeeze past Louisville 51-46 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. In recent action on January 7, Canton GlenOak faced off against Uniontown Green and Louisville took on Salem on January 7 at Salem High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Complete command: Wheeling Central Catholic dominates Caldwell in convincing showing
Wheeling Central Catholic gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Caldwell 68-37 for a West Virginia girls basketball victory on January 10. In recent action on January 4, Wheeling Central Catholic faced off against Steubenville Catholic Central and Caldwell took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on January 4 at Caldwell High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Tough tussle: Maple Heights breaks free from Lyndhurst Brush
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Maple Heights did just enough to beat Lyndhurst Brush 62-57 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 10. In recent action on December 30, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Macedonia Nordonia and Maple Heights took on Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on December 30 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canfield South Range slides past Poland Seminary in fretful clash
Canfield South Range walked the high-wire before edging Poland Seminary 44-42 on January 10 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Poland Seminary and Canfield South Range squared off with February 1, 2022 at Canfield South Range High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: Carrollton roars to big win over Minerva
Carrollton showed top form to dominate Minerva during a 68-41 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 10. Last season, Minerva and Carrollton faced off on January 25, 2022 at Carrollton High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Carrollton weathers scare to dispatch Alliance
The cardiac kids of Carrollton unleashed every advantage to outlast Alliance 61-58 at Carrollton High on January 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Carrollton and Alliance faced off on February 10, 2021 at Carrollton High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Minerva imposes its will on Salem
Minerva ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Salem 67-18 on January 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Salem and Minerva faced off on January 8, 2022 at Minerva High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Dresden Tri-Valley squeaks past New Concord John Glenn in tight tilt
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Dresden Tri-Valley nabbed it to nudge past New Concord John Glenn 50-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Dresden Tri-Valley and New Concord John Glenn played in a 63-17 game on February 8, 2022. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Flexing muscle: Salem tightens grip on Minerva
Salem lit up the scoreboard on January 11 to propel past Minerva for a 67-18 victory in Ohio boys basketball on January 11. The last time Salem and Minerva played in a 52-49 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Tough tussle: Byesville Meadowbrook breaks free from Dover
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Byesville Meadowbrook didn't mind, dispatching Dover 36-29 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Dover and Byesville Meadowbrook faced off on February 19, 2022 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Martins Ferry survives for narrow win over Belmont Union Local
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Martins Ferry chalked up in tripping Belmont Union Local 58-50 in Ohio boys basketball on January 10. Martins Ferry drew first blood by forging a 15-7 margin over Belmont Union Local after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cadiz Harrison Central shuts off the power on Richmond Edison
Richmond Edison had no answers as Cadiz Harrison Central compiled an 86-45 victory in Ohio boys basketball on January 10. Cadiz Harrison Central opened with a 20-11 advantage over Richmond Edison through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Uhrichsville Claymont delivers smashing punch to stump Newcomerstown
Uhrichsville Claymont delivered all the smoke to disorient Newcomerstown and flew away with a 65-26 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Uhrichsville Claymont and Newcomerstown squared off with February 12, 2022 at Newcomerstown High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Local football coaching fraternity weakened with departures of Seder, Carroll
Two of north central Ohio’s most successful and tradition-rich high school football programs are searching for head coaches. Ashland announced recently it would not renew Sean Seder’s contract for the 2023 season, prompting Seder to tender his resignation Tuesday afternoon and ending a brief yet successful stint after four seasons. Seder was 21-20 with two playoff berths, including a regional semifinal appearance during the coronavirus-stricken 2020 season.
Buchtel bolstered by Akron schools avoiding strike: Best in Show from the Scholastic Play By Play Classic
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Rayshon Dent hustled around showcase organizer Jeremy Treatman and Khoi Thurmon so he could take a picture with his senior point guard. “Let me get a photo op,” the Buchtel boys basketball coach said after Thurmon scored 25 points to lead the Griffins in the final game Sunday night of the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at John Carroll University.
richlandsource.com
East Liverpool's torrid start too much for East Liverpool Beaver Local
Few would've guessed the outcome would be in doubt after East Liverpool broke on top, but East Liverpool Beaver Local mounted a comeback before falling 53-39 to East Liverpool at East Liverpool High on January 10 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, East Liverpool and East Liverpool...
richlandsource.com
Mentor Lake Catholic smashes through Willoughby South
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Mentor Lake Catholic broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 55-30 explosion on Willoughby South in Ohio girls basketball on January 9. Last season, Willoughby South and Mentor Lake Catholic squared off with December 1, 2021 at Mentor...
richlandsource.com
Girard produces precision performance against Niles
Girard's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Niles 66-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Girard and Niles squared off with December 29, 2021 at Girard High School last season. Click here for a recap.
