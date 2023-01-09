ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Town by Town: T-Birds book club, National Soup Month, and RCA expansion

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Ludlow, and Easthampton. A member of the Springfield Thunderbirds is launching his own book club. T-birds forward Anthony Angello is partnering with Springfield City Library and kicked off “Anthony’s Book Club” Wednesday at the library branch in East Forest Park.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Holyoke seniors provided important lesson on fire prevention

As Springfield schools continue their mask advisory for students, the latest COVID-19 numbers across the city have gone down. Family of mother killed in New Year's Eve crash in Southwick speaks out.
HOLYOKE, MA
Frankie’s Pizza grand opening a dream come true for owner

LONGMEADOW – For Frank Ferrentino, food has always been a family affair. It’s a tradition he wants to carry into Frankie’s Pizza. The Longmeadow native and owner of the new pizzeria explained as the son of the co-owners of Tony’s Pizza and Restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield, serving food is in his blood. Opening his own shop at 809 Maple Rd. fulfilled a lifelong dream.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Free food at restaurant opening for Osteria in downtown Springfield on Tuesday

Have you ever wished you could try a new restaurant’s menu before committing to a reservation?. Chris McKiernan, owner of new downtown Springfield Italian restaurant Osteria, certainly thinks it’s a good idea. He’s giving the public the opportunity to try a few dishes for free on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at 301 Bridge St. during Osteria’s grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Janna's Wednesday Forecast

SPRINGFIELD, MA
MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25

It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
SHEFFIELD, MA
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
COVID-19 cases in Springfield declining after the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As Springfield schools continue their mask advisory for students, the latest COVID-19 numbers across the city have gone down. Doctors said the new XBB 1.5 variant is more transmissable than all other forms of COVID-19 and with the potential of a post-holiday COVID-19 surge, the city’s Department of Health and Human Services hopes their mask advisory will stop the spread.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
'Antiques Roadshow' coming to Massachusetts this year

STURBRIDGE - Get those collectibles out of the attic- "Antiques Roadshow" is coming to Massachusetts in 2023.The popular PBS series just announced its tour dates for 2023, and a stop in Sturbridge is scheduled for June 13. "I am thrilled for the show to visit Sturbridge for the first time ever and can't wait to see what local treasures await!" executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a statement.PBS said the "historic venues" hosting the show at each stop will be announced closer to the event. But most of the appraisals and filming will be done outdoors due to the program's COVID policy.Those hoping to attend can click here to enter to win two tickets to the event before March 13. Admission is free but advanced tickets are required. Every attendee can bring two items for appraisal. Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Raleigh, North Carolina; Akron, Ohio and Anchorage, Alaska are the other stops on the Season 28 tour. Three episodes from each location will air on PBS in 2024. 
STURBRIDGE, MA

