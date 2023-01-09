Read full article on original website
Town by Town: T-Birds book club, National Soup Month, and RCA expansion
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Ludlow, and Easthampton. A member of the Springfield Thunderbirds is launching his own book club. T-birds forward Anthony Angello is partnering with Springfield City Library and kicked off “Anthony’s Book Club” Wednesday at the library branch in East Forest Park.
Insufficient ticket sales cause Holyoke High School North prom cancellation
Holyoke High School North staff had to make a difficult decision on Monday to cancel the school’s Junior/Senior Prom.
Massachusetts animal rescue helped save more than 44,000 pets in 2022
Second Chance Animal Services helped 44,017 pets to live better lives back in 2022.
Town by Town: phone collection, Lorraine’s food drive, and Bloom’ 4 Good
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Chicopee, and Westfield. You can now donate your old cell phones at the Agawam Senior Center. The Agawam Junior Women’s Club has connected with “Secure the Call” to provide the service. The nonprofit collects...
PeoplesBank donates $20K to help working families in Holyoke
PeoplesBank has donated $20,000 to support OneHolyoke Community Development Corporation's Working Families Rent Stabilization program. OneHolyoke housing units have been able to freeze rents due to the lead grant from PeoplesBank.
Increased financial assistance for western Massachusetts families with special needs
Families in Western Massachusetts who are facing increasing costs and hardships due to inflation can now get extra help from WillPower Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides financial assistance to families and individuals.
Town of Deerfield celebrating 350th anniversary with community events
The town of Deerfield is celebrating its 350th anniversary this year.
Holyoke seniors provided important lesson on fire prevention
As Springfield schools continue their mask advisory for students, the latest COVID-19 numbers across the city have gone down. Family of mother killed in New Year’s Eve crash in Southwick speaks out. Updated: 16 hours ago. The family of a recent crash victim spoke exclusively to Western Mass News...
Frankie’s Pizza grand opening a dream come true for owner
LONGMEADOW – For Frank Ferrentino, food has always been a family affair. It’s a tradition he wants to carry into Frankie’s Pizza. The Longmeadow native and owner of the new pizzeria explained as the son of the co-owners of Tony’s Pizza and Restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield, serving food is in his blood. Opening his own shop at 809 Maple Rd. fulfilled a lifelong dream.
Antiques Roadshow coming to Sturbridge, offers free appraisals to applicants
The Antiques Roadshow has announced they will be back on the road for this year's season of the show, with one stop in Sturbridge this June!
Free food at restaurant opening for Osteria in downtown Springfield on Tuesday
Have you ever wished you could try a new restaurant’s menu before committing to a reservation?. Chris McKiernan, owner of new downtown Springfield Italian restaurant Osteria, certainly thinks it’s a good idea. He’s giving the public the opportunity to try a few dishes for free on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at 301 Bridge St. during Osteria’s grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony.
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
As Springfield schools continue their mask advisory for students, the latest COVID-19 numbers across the city have gone down. Family of mother killed in New Year’s Eve crash in Southwick speaks out. Updated: 15 hours ago. The family of a recent crash victim spoke exclusively to Western Mass News...
MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25
It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
Market Basket opening new store in Massachusetts this week
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is launching a new store in Massachusetts later this week. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury on Friday, according to the store’s website. The store boasts a Market Kitchen and Market Cafe in addition...
Single-family residence in Springfield sells for $445,000
Bryan Rae and Renee Rae acquired the property at 70 Harrow Road, Springfield, from Juan R Rodriguez on Dec. 23, 2022, for $445,000 which works out to $154 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. There's also a pool in the backyard and sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
COVID-19 cases in Springfield declining after the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As Springfield schools continue their mask advisory for students, the latest COVID-19 numbers across the city have gone down. Doctors said the new XBB 1.5 variant is more transmissable than all other forms of COVID-19 and with the potential of a post-holiday COVID-19 surge, the city’s Department of Health and Human Services hopes their mask advisory will stop the spread.
'Antiques Roadshow' coming to Massachusetts this year
STURBRIDGE - Get those collectibles out of the attic- "Antiques Roadshow" is coming to Massachusetts in 2023.The popular PBS series just announced its tour dates for 2023, and a stop in Sturbridge is scheduled for June 13. "I am thrilled for the show to visit Sturbridge for the first time ever and can't wait to see what local treasures await!" executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a statement.PBS said the "historic venues" hosting the show at each stop will be announced closer to the event. But most of the appraisals and filming will be done outdoors due to the program's COVID policy.Those hoping to attend can click here to enter to win two tickets to the event before March 13. Admission is free but advanced tickets are required. Every attendee can bring two items for appraisal. Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Raleigh, North Carolina; Akron, Ohio and Anchorage, Alaska are the other stops on the Season 28 tour. Three episodes from each location will air on PBS in 2024.
Over 50 and looking for a job or a next chapter? Springfield City Library is offering help
SPRINGFIELD — Smile, , you are going to need to get a professional photo taken to go with that up-to-date LinkedIn profile. It’s one of the lessons and tasks that leadership development coach Deborah Buckley Hope has for job seekers over the age of 50. She reminds them that 85% of jobs are found, and won, via networking.
