FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his officeMalek SherifWashington, DC
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Seahawks NFC West Watch: Cardinals Fire Coach Kliff Kingsbury
As the Seattle Seahawks march into the playoffs, they get to watch as most of the rest of the league begins offseason preparations. This includes the Arizona Cardinals, as Seattle's NFC West rival wasted no time getting down to business on "Black Monday," as the team fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after a disappointing 4-13 season.
Falcons Adjust OT Jake Matthews’ Contract; Salary Cap Impact?
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot wasted little time in getting to work this offseason. According to ESPN, the Falcons "accelerated" $7 million of starting left tackle Jake Matthews' 2023 roster bonus onto this league year's salary, opening up $4.2 million in cap space for 2023. It was the final day Atlanta could execute such a move, and Fontenot capitalized.
Commanders Using Franchise Tag to Sign Daron Payne This Offseason?
The Washington Commanders have a big decision to make this offseason on defensive tackle Daron Payne. Arguably the biggest in-house free agent, Payne enjoyed his best season in the NFL with 11.5 sacks. But as a free agent, Payne can sign with any of the 32 teams in the league ... but the Commanders can negate all of that by using the franchise tag to ink him to a one-year deal. And that's an avenue the Commanders are considering.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Draft Profile: Zaire Barnes, Linebacker, Western Michigan Broncos
NFL Draft Profile: Titus Swen, Running Back, Wyoming Cowboys
NFL Draft Profile: John Waggoner, EDGE, Iowa Hawkeyes
Why the Jaguars’ Offense is Preparing for the Chargers Like a Divisional Opponent
As Wild Card Weekend inches closer, the Jaguars are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers in their second matchup of the season, this time with the stakes being heightened dramatically. When asked about playoff game preparation, offensive coordinator Press Taylor made clear that it is a completely different ball...
Could the Jaguars Be on DeAndre Hopkins’ List of Top Destinations?
DeAndre Hopkins may be on his way out of the valley after it was announced today that the Arizona Cardinals plan to try and trade the All-Pro wideout this offseason per Jordan Schultz of The Score. After completing his tenth season, Hopkins currently holds career marks of 853 catches for...
Broncos’ Short-List of HC Candidates: Pros & Cons
The Denver Broncos' head-coaching search is on the cusp of going into overdrive this week. Denver has already interviewed three of six candidates for its head coach vacancy. That list has a few hot names, and one thing is certain, this will be a much different search than it was last offseason. The Broncos have new ownership in place, and the Walton/Penner group has made it very clear that it will do whatever it takes to bring the winning ways back to the Mile High City.
Bills Beating Patriots? ‘Everyone Knew,’ Says DB Jordan Poyer
After everything the Buffalo Bills had been through, veteran safety Jordan Poyer knew a win was coming Sunday against the New England Patriots after receiving a motivational text message from Damar Hamlin’s father. “After I read that, I was like ‘Let’s get it,’” Poyer said on his podcast. “I...
Packers Play Their Worst When Their Best Is Required
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have a big-time, big-game problem. The latest failure came on Sunday night against the Detroit Lions. With a trip to the playoffs on the line, the Packers lost 20-16. Most teams, including 13 that reach the postseason, lose their final game. For Green Bay, though, it’s a chronic issue that needs solutions. Why do the Packers, a veteran team led by an MVP quarterback, keep losing the biggest games of the season?
Cowboys Must ‘Flip the Switch!’ CeeDee’s Playoff Plan at Bucs
The Dallas Cowboys were outplayed in every facet on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. The 26-6 loss was as bad as it gets, and with the looming clash against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers up next, Dallas needs to straighten itself out. Receiver CeeDee Lamb knows what is...
Jets Part Ways With Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur, per Reports
After a season that ended on a six-game losing streak, the Jets reportedly have parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. The move was a mutual decision, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, and ends LaFleur’s two-year stint as New York’s offensive coordinator. Several teams already have reached out about speaking with LaFleur, and Jets head coach Robert Saleh has granted permission for LaFleur to seek other opportunities.
Bills Release Wednesday Injury Report; 2 Players Rest for Dolphins Prep
QB Josh Allen (ankle/elbow) - FULL. The DNP tag for Poyer would normally come with concerns as he deals with a torn meniscus, but the ailment didn't prevent him from playing in the 35-23 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Bills are making sure he's at full health for Miami.
Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Meet About Patriots’ Offense
FOXBORO -- As the late, great Sam Cooke would say, 'a change is gonna come' for the New England Patriots. Just three days removed from their season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, Patriots team owner and CEO Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick are reportedly in agreement that "offensive coaching reassignments" must be a part of the team's offseason plans.
Giants Hope to Slow Down Vikings Receiver Justin Jefferson
New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale probably said it best when asked about Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson a few weeks ago. "He's one of the top-two receivers in this league," Martindale said, adding, "And he's not number two." Jefferson proved the seasoned defensive coordinator correct, as his...
