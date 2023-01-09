ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

‘Catfish’ Cop Groomed Another Teen Years Before Killing California Family: Report

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038weX_0k7zXtrI00
Riverside Police Department

Austin Lee Edwards , the police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old girl and killed three of her relatives before taking his own life in November, had previously groomed at least one other victim, stalking and pressuring the minor for nude photographs, according to the Los Angeles Times . The 21-year-old woman, who was not identified, was 13 years old when she met Edwards, then 20, on the online messaging platform Omegle. The woman provided the Times with more than 4,000 messages sent in the two-year period after the two began corresponding over Skype, reflecting a sexually and emotionally toxic conversation. “YO WHAT THE FUCK I SAID I WANTED TITS WAITING ON ME WHEN I GOT BACK,” Edwards reportedly wrote in one message. The woman, then a tween, replied, “iM SORRY.” In 2016, as she began to pull away from him, Edwards began suggesting in video calls and text messages that he was hurting himself. Over one call, he showed her an injury that matched details of a police report around that time that ended with Edwards’ temporary detention in a psychiatric facility. The woman told the Times she’d only realized she had post-traumatic symptoms years after finally blocking Edwards. “He did a lot of damage to me,” she said.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.

Read it at Los Angeles Times

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vvng.com

18-year-old Victorville woman arrested for string of robberies and assaults

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 18-year-old woman named Ericka Epps was arrested for a string of robberies and assaults linked to online selling/buying in Victorville. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 7:32 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to gunshots heard near the 14000 block of Newcastle Way in Victorville.
VICTORVILLE, CA
GV Wire

Fentanyl Suspect Re-Arrested. This Time, He Won’t Bail Out.

A Los Angeles man arrested and released last week for fentanyl possession in Fresno County is back in custody. This time, he faces no bail. Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives initially arrested Pedro Miranda-Muro, 23, on Jan. 3 near Cantua Creek. He was charged with possession of 12.5 pounds of fentanyl and heroin. He spent approximately 16 hours in jail, after being released on “zero-dollar bail,” a pandemic-era program instituted by the Fresno County Superior Court to ease jail overcrowding.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with running down toddler in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 26-year-old Westminster man was charged with a misdemeanor Tuesday for allegedly fatally striking a 3-year-old pedestrian while driving without a license. Marco Antonio Decastilla was charged with a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence and was ticketed for driving without a license,...
WESTMINSTER, CA
foxla.com

Man arrested for allegedly molesting 3 children in Buena Park Walmart

BUENA PARK, Calif. - A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting children at the Buena Park Mall the day after Christmas, according to officials. Buena Park Police responded to the Walmart at the mall on Dec. 26, to reports of someone molesting children. When they arrived, police arrested 37-year-old Adam Reeves on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts and annoying and molesting minors.
BUENA PARK, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Indio Woman Jailed for Attempted Murder

An Indio woman is behind bars on attempted murder charges following a shooting over the weekend. Priscilla Guzman, 24, of Indio is accused of shooting the victim at a motel in unincorporated Palm Desert early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to an assault with a...
INDIO, CA
KTLA.com

Man killed by deputies near Castaic was in ‘dating relationship’ with woman found stabbed to death

More details have been released regarding a day of violence in the Castaic Canyons area Sunday that resulted in two deaths and multiple intertwining investigations. Authorities now say that the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies was in a “dating relationship” with the woman who was found stabbed to death earlier in the morning.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Family of slain California deputy calls for judge to resign

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — The family of a slain Southern California sheriff's deputy on Friday demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record. Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic stop in...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
yovenice.com

Cousin of BLM Co-Founder Dies After Being Tased by LAPD in Venice

Keenan Anderson dies after being tased by LAPD officers on January 3 following traffic collision. Keenan Anderson – the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors – died last week after he was tasered by police and went into cardiac arrest in their custody. According to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

Skimmer Builder Sentenced to Prison for Role in Stealing Financial Identities at Gas Pumps in Southern California - Potential Victims Urged to Contact DOJ

Potential Victims Urged to Contact Justice Department. January 10, 2023 – SAN DIEGO – A Los Angeles resident was sentenced yesterday to 41 months in prison for his role building specialized devices to steal the financial information of unwitting victims at. gas pumps throughout Southern California. Robert Fichidzhyan,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motorious

Camaro Fleeing California Police Causes Fatal Accident

Police chases are dangerous and sadly they sometimes end in one or more fatalities. What’s even worse is when an innocent bystander is killed, like what happened to the driver of a BMW in Orange County, California recently. A suspect in a Camaro was fleeing from Orange County Sheriff’s deputies at what we assume was a high rate of speed when he hit the BMW in an intersection.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Hemet man as victim of deadly Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department...
HEMET, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is stabbed to death in Rialto

A man was stabbed to death in Rialto on Jan. 8, according to the Rialto Police Department. At 7:57 p.m., the P.D.’s Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call regarding a subject down in the 300 block of North Clifford Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim unresponsive...
RIALTO, CA
HeySoCal

LASD, Azusa PD investigate death of man in Duarte

A man was found dead Tuesday in Duarte, but few details were released about the death. According to the sheriff’s department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3200 block of Hacienda Drive around 10 a.m. Although the man was found in Duarte, sheriff’s officials said...
DUARTE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Chino sergeant will not be charged after shooting unarmed Fontana man in 2019, report says

Back in 2019, an unarmed Fontana man was shot to death by a sergeant from the Chino Police Department during an incident at a suspected illegal marijuana grow house in Chino. Last month, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office released its final report on the case and concluded that Sergeant Derek Bishop (who is now retired) will not face criminal charges in connection with the shooting of 49-year-old Li Xi Wang.
CHINO, CA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
143K+
Followers
38K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy