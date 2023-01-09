ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Transfer RB Justin Williams-Thomas Commits to Cal

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26JsXM_0k7zXr5q00

Running back had committed to Stanford two weeks ago, but he switched to the Bears.

Cal began to restore its running-back depth by getting a commitment from Tennessee freshman Justin Williams-Thomas, who announced on Sunday he is transferring to Cal.

After entering the transfer portal Williams-Thomas had committed to Stanford late last month, but the Bears were able to get him to switch his commitment to the Bears.

Stanford had announced his commitment to the Cardinal and new head coach Troy Taylor on Dec. 28 , saying Williams-Thomas was Stanford's first undergraduate transfer signing. Presumably Williams-Thomas did not sign anything that prevented him from switching to Cal.

He was on the dean's list in his first semester at Tennessee.

Williams-Thomas was a four-star recruit coming out of Dallas.  He played in three games for Tennessee this past season and carried the ball 11 times for 37 yards.  But because he played only three games he did not use up a year of eligibility so he still has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Cal needs running backs because four running backs who played for Cal in 2022 entered the transfer portal -- DeCarlos Brooks, Damien Moore, Chris Street and Ashton Hayes.

The 6-foot, 210-pound Williams-Thomas ran for 1,956 yards and added 190 receiving yards in his senior year at East Paulding High School.

Rivals ranked his as the 11th-best running back prospect in the nation in the class of 2022. He signed with Tennessee after getting offer from Michigan, Auburn and USC among others.

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Running Back Flips on Stanford, Commits to Pac-12 Rival

Just about two weeks after committing to Stanford University out of the transfer portal, former Tennessee running back Justin Williams-Thomas has seemingly found a new home instead. According to a social media post from Williams-Thomas on Sunday night, the former Vol is now heading to Cal – Berkeley. “ALL...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Jerry Stackhouse: Tennessee is the best team in the SEC

Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse didn’t hesitate on Tuesday night when discussing Tennessee’s current status in the SEC. "In my mind, (Tennessee) is the best team in the SEC,” Stackhouse said following Vanderbilt’s 77-68 loss to the fifth-ranked Vols inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. “Right now, they’re playing the best basketball. They're defending at a super high level. They’re making shots. They’re playing inside out. They’re doing all the things that great basketball teams do.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols receive more good news on a huge Monday for the program

On Monday evening, the Tennessee Vols landed their third transfer of the day when Miami Hurricanes transfer offensive lineman John Campbell announced that he’s leaving South Florida for Knoxville. Campbell, a former three-star recruit from Orlando, FL, picked Tennessee over Florida and Florida State. Earlier on Monday, the Vols...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Transfer wide receiver commits to Tennessee

Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont'e Thornton committed to Tennessee on Monday afternoon, he announced publicly on social media coming off his official visit with the Vols this past weekend. Tennessee left quite the impression on Thornton who also took visits to Miami, Auburn and Arkansas while in the transfer portal.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former University of Tennessee student was convicted Wednesday of raping an unconscious fellow student, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen. According to the release, Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, met another student at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Court orders forensic evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe

A court has ordered a mental evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe, the third suspect in the case surrounding the February 2021 murder of Aaron Massengill. Court orders forensic evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe. A court has ordered a mental evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe, the third suspect in the case...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man

Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KTVU FOX 2

California reservoirs filling quickly from storms

Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/californa

Comments / 0

Community Policy