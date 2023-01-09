ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job

The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
WLWT 5

T.J. Houshmandzadeh named Ruler of the Jungle for first playoff game

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bengal wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh will be the Ruler of the Jungle for the Bengals' Wild Card Weekend game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Oregon State product spent eight years with the Bengals, from 2001-2008, playing in 105 games. His 5,782 receiving yards are eighth-most...
WLWT 5

Former Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson is engaged

Former Cincinnati Bengals player Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson is engaged. The former Bengal proposed to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. He shared a tweet Sunday with pictures of his past tweets, one saying, "Let me try this again, if Messi makes this I'm proposing to @SharelleRosado_ on my birthday." Also included in the tweet was a picture of a ring on her hand.
WLWT 5

2023 opponents for Cincinnati Bengals finalized

CINCINNATI — While the dates and order still need to be finalized, we now know who will comprise of the 17-game Cincinnati Bengals schedule in 2023. With the odd-number of games in the NFL schedule, the Bengals will play one more road game than home game next season. As...
WLWT 5

Local businesses cash in on Bengals playoffs buzz

CINCINNATI — Days away from Wild Card weekend, Cincinnati is already bussing with excitement. Every member of Who Dey Nation wants to be a part of the Bengals playoff run, and local businesses are cashing in on that fun. Orange and black gear is flying off shelves at Koch...
WLWT 5

Global soccer tournament with $1M prize to feature former USL FC Cincinnati players

CINCINNATI — If you're an FC Cincinnati fan, you'll have a unique opportunity to cheer on some of its early teammates later this year. A new global competition called The Soccer Tournament will take place in June 2023 in North Carolina. It is a 32-team competition that will feature a seven versus seven styles of play. The tournament will feature a World Cup-style play and elimination protocols, with the winning team taking home $1 million.
