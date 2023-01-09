Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WLWT 5
Want to buy tickets to Bengals-Ravens Wild Card playoff game? Here's how much it'll cost
CINCINNATI — It's officially playoff week in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals are officially in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, finishing 12-4 in the regular season and winning the AFC North division. Up next, the Bengals will host a playoff game at Paycor Stadium next week, with the...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
WLWT 5
T.J. Houshmandzadeh named Ruler of the Jungle for first playoff game
CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bengal wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh will be the Ruler of the Jungle for the Bengals' Wild Card Weekend game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Oregon State product spent eight years with the Bengals, from 2001-2008, playing in 105 games. His 5,782 receiving yards are eighth-most...
WLWT 5
Former Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson is engaged
Former Cincinnati Bengals player Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson is engaged. The former Bengal proposed to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. He shared a tweet Sunday with pictures of his past tweets, one saying, "Let me try this again, if Messi makes this I'm proposing to @SharelleRosado_ on my birthday." Also included in the tweet was a picture of a ring on her hand.
WLWT 5
Burrow on playoff game against Ravens: 'We're excited, I know the fans will come out ready to go'
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for their first 2023 post-season game and are ready for fans to bring the hype. "We're excited, I know the fans will come out ready to go," Quarterback Joe Burrow said. Burrow said the pregame atmosphere during the Monday Night Football...
WLWT 5
2023 opponents for Cincinnati Bengals finalized
CINCINNATI — While the dates and order still need to be finalized, we now know who will comprise of the 17-game Cincinnati Bengals schedule in 2023. With the odd-number of games in the NFL schedule, the Bengals will play one more road game than home game next season. As...
WLWT 5
Local businesses cash in on Bengals playoffs buzz
CINCINNATI — Days away from Wild Card weekend, Cincinnati is already bussing with excitement. Every member of Who Dey Nation wants to be a part of the Bengals playoff run, and local businesses are cashing in on that fun. Orange and black gear is flying off shelves at Koch...
WLWT 5
Demand for Bengals tickets, gear builds along with fan excitement for playoff game
CINCINNATI — Ticket demand is strong, confidence is even stronger, and the excitement is building for prime time Wild Card Sunday in Cincinnati. Fans are as lit as last Monday night's light show that preceded the Bengals-Bills game. According to the front office, you can expect another light show...
WLWT 5
'Stranger Things' cast member to perform national anthem at Bengals game Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the Baltimore Ravens for back-to-back weekend games this Sunday. This time, the two are facing off in the AFC Wild Card round. The team is getting fans hyped for Sunday's game with some special performances and shows. A cast member from season four of "Stranger...
WLWT 5
Global soccer tournament with $1M prize to feature former USL FC Cincinnati players
CINCINNATI — If you're an FC Cincinnati fan, you'll have a unique opportunity to cheer on some of its early teammates later this year. A new global competition called The Soccer Tournament will take place in June 2023 in North Carolina. It is a 32-team competition that will feature a seven versus seven styles of play. The tournament will feature a World Cup-style play and elimination protocols, with the winning team taking home $1 million.
WLWT 5
The Freezer Bowl: A look back at the Cincinnati Bengals subzero AFC championship win
CINCINNATI — It was one of the coldest games in NFL history -- the Freezer Bowl. On Jan. 10, 1982, the Cincinnati Bengals braved -9 degree temperatures at Riverfront Stadium in order to claim their first AFC championship game. The 27-7 win thrilled the more than 46,000 shivering fans...
Comments / 0