Duluth, MN

WDIO-TV

UMD men’s hockey ready for rematch with Omaha Mavericks

Scoring six goals last weekend the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team skated away with a win and a tie over Bemidji State University, who had recently swept 16th ranked Minnesota State University, Mankato. It’s a move in the right direction for a squad head coach Scott...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Grand Rapids/Greenway girl’s hockey snaps Duluth Marshall win streak

Since becoming their own program Duluth Marshall girl’s hockey and Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) have clashed five times, the Lightning winning each of those matches. On Tuesday they met once again at Mars Lakeview Arena. The Hilltoppers came in winning their last nine games in a row. Duluth Marshall would...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Rookie Basketball Association practices with UMD basketball teams

On Monday the Salvation Army Rookie Basketball Association (RBA) hit the courts with the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s and women’s basketball teams. Allowing these Bulldog players to show the young players of today the love and skills of the game. Including the event coming full circle...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Northland’s Largest Baby Shower seeking donations

Duluth – St. Luke’s Building A on the first floor, Cub Foods, Life 97.3 Ministry Center, Revive City Church, Salem Covenant Church, The Landing. There’s an opportunity to give from anywhere using their Amazon gift registry. They’re partnering with the following organizational partners:. Duluth – Women’s...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Winter reads from the Bookstore at Fitger’s

The Winter is a great time to curl up with a good book. Jennifer Jubenville, who manages Fitger’s Bookstore, shared a few of the books and events that we have to look forward to in the next two months. Life on Ice by Jon Valentino describes ice fishing to...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth men face attempted murder, assault charges related to stabbing

Dustin and Tristan St. Clair face attempted murder charges. The two men are accused of breaking into a home on W Arrowhead Road on Friday morning, and stabbing two people inside. A third victim suffered injuries from being hit in the head with a glass coffee pot. This allegedly stems...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Drainage ditches in Meadowlands increase taxes, upsetting farmers

Farmers in meadowlands have found it difficult to deal with the amount of water in drainage ditches along roadways and on their lands. Now, residents are outraged at St. Louis County Public Works, for increased taxes to fix what they say is a long overdue issue. Tom Horvath, a farmer...
MEADOWLANDS, MN
WDIO-TV

Snow removal near the Aerial Lift Bridge; closures expected

The City of Duluth will be conducting snow removal maintenance on the Lift Bridge roadway, January 9th. They say the maintenance will cause temporary closures for vehicle traffic throughout the morning. The snow removal will not be affecting pedestrian traffic across the bridge. The City says caution while driving should...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth City Council wants ability to hold remote meetings

The Duluth City Council is seeking a change in state law that would allow city boards and commissions as well as the council, to hold meetings and conduct business remotely or in a hybrid format. Council members voted unanimously on Monday to support a change in the current Minnesota Open...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Hibbing man sentenced for 2017 murder

A Hibbing man has been sentenced to 340 months, or 28 years in prison for the 2017 murder of Courtney Fenske. Blake Andrew Stangel, 53, had previously entered a guilty plea to Second-Degree Intentional Murder, and First-Degree Aggravated Sale of a Controlled Substance. In November 2017, authorities were notified when...
HIBBING, MN
WDIO-TV

Break-in at post office in Esko, several stolen packages and mail

Early Tuesday morning, there was a break-in at post office in Esko, resulting in several stolen packages and mail. Marilyn Miller, a resident in Esko talked about this incident is a scary concern to many in the community. “They did break in and they went into the post office. The boxes of the residents that went there and they did some damage and stuff, some of the equipment won’t work. So it sounds like they might have to lock all the doors at night for a while.” Miller said.
ESKO, MN

