WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey ready for rematch with Omaha Mavericks
Scoring six goals last weekend the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team skated away with a win and a tie over Bemidji State University, who had recently swept 16th ranked Minnesota State University, Mankato. It’s a move in the right direction for a squad head coach Scott...
CSS women’s basketball can’t hold off Gustavus in first game of 2023
CSS (0-11) is next set to host Saint Mary's Saturday at 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids/Greenway girl’s hockey snaps Duluth Marshall win streak
Since becoming their own program Duluth Marshall girl’s hockey and Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) have clashed five times, the Lightning winning each of those matches. On Tuesday they met once again at Mars Lakeview Arena. The Hilltoppers came in winning their last nine games in a row. Duluth Marshall would...
Rookie Basketball Association practices with UMD basketball teams
On Monday the Salvation Army Rookie Basketball Association (RBA) hit the courts with the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s and women’s basketball teams. Allowing these Bulldog players to show the young players of today the love and skills of the game. Including the event coming full circle...
Prep Boy’s Basketball: Wrenshall tops Carlton in final rivalry game, Duluth East hands Hermantown first loss
In prep boy’s basketball action on Tuesday Wrenshall and Duluth East both picked up big home wins. Wrenshall downed Carlton 56-54 in their final battle for the “little brown jug”, a rivalry game dating back to 1951. After this season the two programs, along with all Wren and Bulldog athletics, will merge into the Raptors.
Beyond the Playbook: Zubich siblings breaking records for MIB basketball
The last name Zubich is well known throughout Mountain Iron-Buhl (MIB). From the father-son duo that brought home a state football title and even to the basketball courts where a Zubich daughter has become a star. “It’s a unique situation having them both. Obviously not many people get to do...
Northland’s Largest Baby Shower seeking donations
Duluth – St. Luke’s Building A on the first floor, Cub Foods, Life 97.3 Ministry Center, Revive City Church, Salem Covenant Church, The Landing. There’s an opportunity to give from anywhere using their Amazon gift registry. They’re partnering with the following organizational partners:. Duluth – Women’s...
Winter reads from the Bookstore at Fitger’s
The Winter is a great time to curl up with a good book. Jennifer Jubenville, who manages Fitger’s Bookstore, shared a few of the books and events that we have to look forward to in the next two months. Life on Ice by Jon Valentino describes ice fishing to...
Mt. Iron man faces seven felonies dating back to alleged crimes from the 1970s
On Wednesday, in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia, a Mt. Iron man appeared for a settlement conference. Spencer Main faces seven felonies for alleged sexual conduct crimes against children from the 1970s. He rejected a plea deal that would keep him out of prison, and instead is headed...
Local grocery store shelves in the Northland are stocked with a lot of local produce
Grocery store shelves across the Northland have items from local produce companies with everything from meat, vegetables, bread, and much more. For one local company, it means a lot to see their products on the shelves. “For us here in Superior, to be able to grow our own local produce,...
Duluth men face attempted murder, assault charges related to stabbing
Dustin and Tristan St. Clair face attempted murder charges. The two men are accused of breaking into a home on W Arrowhead Road on Friday morning, and stabbing two people inside. A third victim suffered injuries from being hit in the head with a glass coffee pot. This allegedly stems...
Drainage ditches in Meadowlands increase taxes, upsetting farmers
Farmers in meadowlands have found it difficult to deal with the amount of water in drainage ditches along roadways and on their lands. Now, residents are outraged at St. Louis County Public Works, for increased taxes to fix what they say is a long overdue issue. Tom Horvath, a farmer...
Snow removal near the Aerial Lift Bridge; closures expected
The City of Duluth will be conducting snow removal maintenance on the Lift Bridge roadway, January 9th. They say the maintenance will cause temporary closures for vehicle traffic throughout the morning. The snow removal will not be affecting pedestrian traffic across the bridge. The City says caution while driving should...
Duluth City Council wants ability to hold remote meetings
The Duluth City Council is seeking a change in state law that would allow city boards and commissions as well as the council, to hold meetings and conduct business remotely or in a hybrid format. Council members voted unanimously on Monday to support a change in the current Minnesota Open...
Hibbing man sentenced for 2017 murder
A Hibbing man has been sentenced to 340 months, or 28 years in prison for the 2017 murder of Courtney Fenske. Blake Andrew Stangel, 53, had previously entered a guilty plea to Second-Degree Intentional Murder, and First-Degree Aggravated Sale of a Controlled Substance. In November 2017, authorities were notified when...
Break-in at post office in Esko, several stolen packages and mail
Early Tuesday morning, there was a break-in at post office in Esko, resulting in several stolen packages and mail. Marilyn Miller, a resident in Esko talked about this incident is a scary concern to many in the community. “They did break in and they went into the post office. The boxes of the residents that went there and they did some damage and stuff, some of the equipment won’t work. So it sounds like they might have to lock all the doors at night for a while.” Miller said.
