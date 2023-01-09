ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Bengals’ new right guard Max Scharping, who was brought in exactly for a moment like this

CINCINNATI, Ohio — For a unit that once was the healthiest on the team, the Bengals’ offensive line is going to have a rather ill-timed test on Sunday against the Ravens. In the span of three games, right tackle La’el Collins and right guard Alex Cappa were lost to a knee and ankle injury, respectively. The former’s injury is season-ending, while the latter’s appears to be a multi-week injury at the very least.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Cleveland.com

Ravens vs Bengals props & same-game parlay

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. All six NFL Wild Card Weekend games feature teams that have played this season. In some cases, three of them include...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies

The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
Cleveland.com

Deshaun Watson trade impact. About Baker Mayfield & Jim Schwartz – Terry Pluto’s Cleveland Browns Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Browns notebook the first weekend without football for Cleveland:. 1. From the moment the Browns made the shocking trade for Deshaun Watson, they were in big trouble for the 2022 season. A team with a strong culture and coaching staff possibly could have overcome it. At least, they could have delivered something like a 9-8 record instead of 7-10.
FanDuel Ohio promo: how to claim $200 bonus bets for Chargers-Jags

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Place your first bet on NFL Wild Card weekend with the best FanDuel Ohio promo offer. New customers in the Buckeye...
Why hasn’t Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud declared for the 2023 NFL Draft yet?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Most of Ohio State football’s eligible players have announced their intentions for April’s NFL Draft — with one very notable exception. In fact, 29 of the 32 players listed in the first round of a new CBS mock draft Friday have declared their entry. Two of the exceptions are receivers Jordan Addison of USC and Quentin Johnson of TCU, projected as mid first-round selections. The other is Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, frequently listed among the contenders to go No. 1 overall.
