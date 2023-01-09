Read full article on original website
56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly LikelyJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In BusinessMadocMentor, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Meet the Bengals’ new right guard Max Scharping, who was brought in exactly for a moment like this
CINCINNATI, Ohio — For a unit that once was the healthiest on the team, the Bengals’ offensive line is going to have a rather ill-timed test on Sunday against the Ravens. In the span of three games, right tackle La’el Collins and right guard Alex Cappa were lost to a knee and ankle injury, respectively. The former’s injury is season-ending, while the latter’s appears to be a multi-week injury at the very least.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Ravens vs Bengals props & same-game parlay
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. All six NFL Wild Card Weekend games feature teams that have played this season. In some cases, three of them include...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
Browns owners squandered money and mortgaged team’s future, yet Bernie Kosar got sacked
Much has been made, locally and nationally, about the stark juxtaposition here: Cleveland Browns owners raided the bank, mortgaged the team’s future and sold their souls to hire a serial sexual predator as quarterback -- yet Bernie Kosar gets fired from his Browns radio gig for placing a legal bet on the Browns vs. Steelers.
Deshaun Watson trade impact. About Baker Mayfield & Jim Schwartz – Terry Pluto’s Cleveland Browns Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Browns notebook the first weekend without football for Cleveland:. 1. From the moment the Browns made the shocking trade for Deshaun Watson, they were in big trouble for the 2022 season. A team with a strong culture and coaching staff possibly could have overcome it. At least, they could have delivered something like a 9-8 record instead of 7-10.
Brothers Justice and Dax Hill set to face off in NFL playoffs: ‘It’s crazy those dreams became reality’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Bengals rookie safety Dax Hill’s childhood dreams are coming full circle. Like any young, aspiring football star, Hill dreamed of reaching the NFL from his earliest days growing up in Tulsa, Okla. So did his older brother, Justice, who’s currently a running back for the Baltimore Ravens.
Bonus NFL playoffs preview pod: Prop bets for the weekend, game picks and Super Bowl picks
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NFL playoffs start this weekend and we’re bringing you a special bonus edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Mary Kay Cabot, Doug Lesmerises and Mary Kay Cabot preview the weekend ahead. They offer up prop bets and picks they like in this weekend’s games. Then they go through each game and make their picks.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Minnesota Timberwolves: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Cavaliers cap a five-game road trip on Saturday night at 8 when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cleveland has gone 2-2 on this road trip so far, thanks to a 119-113 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Here’s what to know about the match...
Cleveland Browns can only watch Wild Card Weekend: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After making the playoffs and beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in his first year, Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns missed making the NFL playoffs this year for a second straight time. The Browns finished at 7-10, which is four less wins than when they first made...
Bengals RB Joe Mixon issues coin-flip challenge to NFL and Roger Goodell over fine
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals running back Joe Mixon was fined for his coin-toss celebration last Sunday against the Ravens, but he’s got an interesting alternative on how to pay it. Mixon, who will appeal the fine of $13,261, tweeted Friday that he’d put the payment to a coin...
Why hasn’t Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud declared for the 2023 NFL Draft yet?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Most of Ohio State football’s eligible players have announced their intentions for April’s NFL Draft — with one very notable exception. In fact, 29 of the 32 players listed in the first round of a new CBS mock draft Friday have declared their entry. Two of the exceptions are receivers Jordan Addison of USC and Quentin Johnson of TCU, projected as mid first-round selections. The other is Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, frequently listed among the contenders to go No. 1 overall.
