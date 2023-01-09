ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns lose to Pittsburgh, finish 7-10 postgame: What kind of shake up do the Browns need? Orange and Brown Talk

By Doug Lesmerises, Mary Kay Cabot, Dan Labbe, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Black Enterprise

Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents

According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
WFMJ.com

Bernie Kosar addresses being fired for betting on Browns-Steelers game

It was a sack that former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar never saw coming. Kosar was fired from the Browns radio pre-game show after placing a 19-thousand dollar bet on the Browns Steelers game Sunday. Monday night on Kosar's podcast, The Bernie Kosar Show with Hanford Dixon, Kosar addressed the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
ClutchPoints

Browns DC Joe Woods fired after disastrous 2022 season

After failing to reach the playoffs for the second straight season, the Cleveland Browns are firing defensive coordinator Joe Woods, per insider Tom Pelissero. This comes a few days after their 2022 season came to a close. Cleveland finished the season with a 7-10 record, putting them at the bottom of the AFC North.
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year

Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Jim Harbaugh’s NFL flirtations paint a different picture of the Michigan football dreams he once described

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jim Harbaugh would love to become a lifelong Michigan Man … for the right price. Less than two weeks after leading his alma mater to a second straight College Football Playoff berth, Harbaugh reportedly spent this week flirting with the NFL again. He’s been linked to the Indianapolis Colts. He’s expected to interview with the Denver Broncos. And this news comes despite Harbaugh signing an extension last February and telling the public twice in the last month that he expects to coach Michigan next season -- though he did remind us each time that “you never know what the future holds.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cleveland.com

Bengals will need to solve the Ravens’ mystery under center: Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - No matter who’s under center for the Ravens this weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals are coming prepared. After Ravens starting QB Lamar Jackson didn’t practice with the Ravens on Wednesday, there’s doubt the former MVP will start in Sunday night’s wild card game in Cincinnati. Compounded by the fact that backup Tyler Huntley might be questionable for this weekend, that leaves Baltimore’s QB situation in limbo.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bernie Kosar addresses getting pulled from Browns radio show after bet

Retired quarterback Bernie Kosar has addressed being removed from the Cleveland Browns' pregame radio show ahead of their season finale at the Pittsburgh Steelers over a legal wager. "I’m not an employee of the Browns. As an independent contractor, I didn’t want to put them in this position," Kosar explained...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns center Nick Harris went to ‘a real dark place’ after season-ending injury but he still has something to prove

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The season Nick Harris had been waiting for two years to arrive ended on the Browns’ second offensive play of the preseason. It was a second-and-10 play from the Browns’ 13-yard line in Jacksonville. Deshaun Watson, who had also been waiting a while for this game, took a shotgun snap from Harris, dropped back and threw a slant incomplete to Anthony Schwartz.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in Cleveland

If you're in Cleveland, you should visit these local joints. If you're looking for a bite to eat in the Civic Center District, you should consider grabbing a cheesesteak at this restaurant. Get their original cheesesteak, which comes with steak, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, green peppers, white American cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes. If you want more meat and cheese, check out the bacon 4 cheese steak; in addition to steak and white American cheese, this sandwich comes with bacon, swiss cheese, provolone, and cheddar cheese. They also offer a pizza-inspired cheesesteak with steak, pepperoni, grilled onions, green peppers, provolone, pizza sauce, Italian seasoning, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes, and they have a great chicken Philly.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Mike Polk Jr. looks at the positives of the Cleveland Browns season

CLEVELAND — Of course we could nitpick and grouse about how this Browns season was an embarrassing, icky-feeling, total organizational failure, that challenged an already tortured fan-base to new levels of inner turmoil and frustration without even paying off our continued, allegiance by offering any legitimate signs of real progress… but… as part of my New Year’s resolution I have committed myself to seeking out the positive aspects of every situation, And it’s with that philosophy in mind that I now offer you… Positives Of This Browns Season:
CLEVELAND, OH
