Browns lose to Pittsburgh, finish 7-10 postgame: What kind of shake up do the Browns need? Orange and Brown Talk

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Related
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
WFMJ.com
Bernie Kosar addresses being fired for betting on Browns-Steelers game
It was a sack that former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar never saw coming. Kosar was fired from the Browns radio pre-game show after placing a 19-thousand dollar bet on the Browns Steelers game Sunday. Monday night on Kosar's podcast, The Bernie Kosar Show with Hanford Dixon, Kosar addressed the...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Deshaun Watson wants 'man-to-man conversation' with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on plan
BEREA — The Browns' season had been over for barely an hour when Deshaun Watson made clear what was one of his first priorities. "I'm just going to go in there and meet with (coach) Kevin (Stefanski) and we going to sit down, watch the tape," Watson said after the season finale at...
Browns DC Joe Woods fired after disastrous 2022 season
After failing to reach the playoffs for the second straight season, the Cleveland Browns are firing defensive coordinator Joe Woods, per insider Tom Pelissero. This comes a few days after their 2022 season came to a close. Cleveland finished the season with a 7-10 record, putting them at the bottom of the AFC North.
Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year
Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
Jim Harbaugh’s NFL flirtations paint a different picture of the Michigan football dreams he once described
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jim Harbaugh would love to become a lifelong Michigan Man … for the right price. Less than two weeks after leading his alma mater to a second straight College Football Playoff berth, Harbaugh reportedly spent this week flirting with the NFL again. He’s been linked to the Indianapolis Colts. He’s expected to interview with the Denver Broncos. And this news comes despite Harbaugh signing an extension last February and telling the public twice in the last month that he expects to coach Michigan next season -- though he did remind us each time that “you never know what the future holds.”
Browns interview former NFL head coach to lead defense
The Cleveland Browns announced that they are interviewing former NFL head coach Jim Schwartz on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator position.
Bengals will need to solve the Ravens’ mystery under center: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - No matter who’s under center for the Ravens this weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals are coming prepared. After Ravens starting QB Lamar Jackson didn’t practice with the Ravens on Wednesday, there’s doubt the former MVP will start in Sunday night’s wild card game in Cincinnati. Compounded by the fact that backup Tyler Huntley might be questionable for this weekend, that leaves Baltimore’s QB situation in limbo.
Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones says Cleveland ‘feels like home’ as he becomes extension eligible
CLEVELAND -- Donovan Peoples-Jones wouldn’t quite take the bait. The notoriously quiet No. 2 wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns didn’t want to explicitly say what he thought about nearing extension eligibility last week when he spoke with cleveland.com. “I’m just trying to finish,” Peoples-Jones said. “Get a...
Talking Browns DC search, Cavaliers trade options with Scott Petrak, Sam Amico on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Brownszone.com joins to discuss the Browns’...
Yardbarker
Bernie Kosar addresses getting pulled from Browns radio show after bet
Retired quarterback Bernie Kosar has addressed being removed from the Cleveland Browns' pregame radio show ahead of their season finale at the Pittsburgh Steelers over a legal wager. "I’m not an employee of the Browns. As an independent contractor, I didn’t want to put them in this position," Kosar explained...
Browns fans react to close of disappointing season
Cleveland Browns fans react to close of disappointing 7-10 season, look forward to what 2024 might bring.
Browns Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio named to inaugural NFLPA Players’ All-Pro Team
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A dissapointing season didn’t prevent two Browns stalwarts from earning honors on the inaugural Players’ All-Pro Team, announced on Wednesday by the NFL Players Association. Left guard Joel Bitonio and defensive end Myles Garrett were both voted as NFLPA All-Pros.
bet365 Ohio promo code: get set for NFL postseason with $200 in bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As fans prepare for a busy night in the NBA and college basketball, apply our bet365 Ohio promo code here to...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discusses future of Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium or in new facility
CLEVELAND — During his wide-ranging interview with 3News' Russ Mitchell on Monday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb was asked for his thoughts on the future of the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Cleveland Browns' lease with the stadium is set through 2028, but in the past year, there have been...
Browns center Nick Harris went to ‘a real dark place’ after season-ending injury but he still has something to prove
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The season Nick Harris had been waiting for two years to arrive ended on the Browns’ second offensive play of the preseason. It was a second-and-10 play from the Browns’ 13-yard line in Jacksonville. Deshaun Watson, who had also been waiting a while for this game, took a shotgun snap from Harris, dropped back and threw a slant incomplete to Anthony Schwartz.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: $1,500 bet on Caesars for Wednesday night action
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo for this week is giving bettors an opportunity at a massive payout. Wednesday is usually...
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in Cleveland
If you're in Cleveland, you should visit these local joints. If you're looking for a bite to eat in the Civic Center District, you should consider grabbing a cheesesteak at this restaurant. Get their original cheesesteak, which comes with steak, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, green peppers, white American cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes. If you want more meat and cheese, check out the bacon 4 cheese steak; in addition to steak and white American cheese, this sandwich comes with bacon, swiss cheese, provolone, and cheddar cheese. They also offer a pizza-inspired cheesesteak with steak, pepperoni, grilled onions, green peppers, provolone, pizza sauce, Italian seasoning, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes, and they have a great chicken Philly.
WKYC
Mike Polk Jr. looks at the positives of the Cleveland Browns season
CLEVELAND — Of course we could nitpick and grouse about how this Browns season was an embarrassing, icky-feeling, total organizational failure, that challenged an already tortured fan-base to new levels of inner turmoil and frustration without even paying off our continued, allegiance by offering any legitimate signs of real progress… but… as part of my New Year’s resolution I have committed myself to seeking out the positive aspects of every situation, And it’s with that philosophy in mind that I now offer you… Positives Of This Browns Season:
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0