No. 4 Richmond Heights survives heavyweight fight with No. 7 Lutheran East, 57-54, at the Scholastic Play By Play Classic

No. 1 St. Edward survives pressure of No. 11 Lutheran East and Cody Head, 66-61
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Down two in the fourth quarter, St. Edward senior point guard Lucas Perusek deflected an inbounds pass under the basket and picked up the ball after Cameron Grant tapped it back toward him. Perusek turned while his momentum took him out of bounds, finding Brevyn Coleman...
See how St. Edward withstood Lutheran East’s charge, 66-61
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Lutheran East answered an early 10-point deficit to give St. Edward its toughest boys basketball game in a month, but the Eagles remained undefeated Wednesday night with a 66-61 win on their home court. Senior point guard Lucas Perusek scored 15 points with seven assists, while...
North Olmsted woman wins Make-A-Wish home in North Royalton
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- It was quite a memorable New Year’s Eve for Karen Michalczyk, who learned through the digital grapevine that she had won a brand-new $669,000 North Royalton house as part of the “A Home for the Holidays” raffle. “My sister’s friend saw that ‘Karen...
Lakewood Corporate Campus at the former St. James School nears completion: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- One of the more adventurous and creative examples of adaptive reuse in Lakewood is nearing completion. After more than a year of construction, Oster Services and Oster Commercial’s $3.5 million transformation of the former St. James School into the Lakewood Corporate Campus now boasts five tenants -- four of whom are owners.
Jolly’s Pizza opens in North Royalton, combines 1980s vibe with 2020s conveniences
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – Stepping into the new Jolly’s Pizza, 6120 Royalton Road in North Royalton, is like stepping into a 1980s pizza parlor with 2020s amenities. The purposeful retro vibe creates comforting charm. The public can experience this charm as well as eight specialty pizzas ($9.99 to...
Authorities identify John Adams College and Career Academy student killed in shooting; school closes Wednesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio – John Adams College and Career Academy closed Wednesday after an 18-year-old student was shot and killed outside the school in front of dozens of students. Officers said the student, identified as Pierre McCoy, was fatally shot while sitting at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority bus stop at MLK Jr. Drive and Corlett Avenue at about 3 p.m. The school is located at 3817 MLK Jr. Drive, with its front doors just down the street from where the shooting occurred.
‘Everything changed since Jayland was killed’: Akron community marks MLK weekend with events focusing on police, public safety
AKRON, Ohio – More than six months have passed since Akron police shot and killed Jayland Walker. While the community waits for the investigation to close, it moves toward healing. Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot 46 times by eight officers as he fled from his car in...
Cleveland advances plan to add 4-plus miles of protected bikes lanes on Superior, Lorain avenues
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council this week gave Mayor Justin Bibb the go-ahead to advance long-brewing plans to add 4.3 miles of protected bike lanes to Superior and Lorain avenues. The Superior Avenue cycle track – called the Superior Midway – will include two-way bike lanes down the...
Richmond Heights sends second adjudication order to owners of 444 Park Apartments
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Building Commissioner James Urankar has sent a second adjudication order to the owners of the 444 Park Apartments, this one detailing further corrections needed based on a Dec. 13 inspection of the four-building complex. Urankar had previously sent, in September, an adjudication order to the...
cleveland19.com
Search continues for gunman who killed Adams College and Career Academy student
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The murder of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation by Cleveland police. The school was closed Wednesday and grief counselors were available for any student or family member who needed grief support. Cleveland...
Cleveland native Warren Egypt Franklin on ending his ‘Hamilton’ run after 700 shows: ‘It feels surreal’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In “Hamilton,” the song “One Last Time” is performed by George Washington. But forgive Warren Egypt Franklin and his family and friends in the audience if they get a little emotional listening to the lyrics on Sunday, January 15. That’s when Lin-Manuel Miranda’s...
Deadly high school bus stop shooting in Cleveland: John Adams College and Career Academy closed Wednesday after student dies
CLEVELAND — UPDATE: Cleveland police have released new details in the case. CLICK HERE for the latest information. Classes have been canceled Wednesday at John Adams College and Career Academy in Cleveland in light of the deadly bus stop shooting that claimed the life of a high school student.
The richest woman in Ohio
They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is not meant to be comprehensive!). If you're on the westside, you should check out this place in Cleveland's Cudell neighborhood. Customers enjoy the enchiladas, which can be filled with either ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken (they can also be made vegetarian). Patrons especially enjoy having their enchiladas topped with the restaurant's delicious mole. Other popular dishes include the chile relleno (many customers say it's among the best they've ever had) and the delicious chicken soup, which also has rice, pieces of avocado, and pico de gallo.
Cleveland man charged with killing 14-year-old boy
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was charged Monday with aggravated murder in the killing of a 14-year-old last summer in the Cudell neighborhood. Cetewayo Fuller, 39, was charged in Cleveland Municipal Court with the slaying of Michael White on July 19. The murder occurred at 8811 Detroit Ave. shortly before midnight.
Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year
Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
Kevin Love passes Anderson Varejao for 6th on Cavaliers rebounds list in loss to Jazz: Behind the Numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Love continues to climb the Cavaliers all-time leaderboards in a variety of categories, passing another Cleveland fan favorite in Tuesday’s 116-114 loss to the Jazz in Utah. When Love grabbed the rebound off a Jarred Vanderbilt missed jumper early in the second quarter, he...
Man, 63, found dead in Akron house fire
AKRON, Ohio — A 63-year-old man was found dead Tuesday in a house fire in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood. Benjamin Williamson was unresponsive when he was found by firefighters inside the home on the 600 block of Grifton Avenue, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Williamson was pronounced dead at Summa Akron City Hospital just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Parma Schools moving forward with demolition plans for Parma High and Renwood Elementary
PARMA, Ohio -- Parma City Schools late last month approved a nearly $260,000 contract with GPD Group related to the demolition of Parma High School and Renwood Elementary School. “When you’re talking about the square footage we’re looking at, that’s a pretty significant task ahead -- especially in terms of...
Browns center Nick Harris went to ‘a real dark place’ after season-ending injury but he still has something to prove
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The season Nick Harris had been waiting for two years to arrive ended on the Browns’ second offensive play of the preseason. It was a second-and-10 play from the Browns’ 13-yard line in Jacksonville. Deshaun Watson, who had also been waiting a while for this game, took a shotgun snap from Harris, dropped back and threw a slant incomplete to Anthony Schwartz.
