Richmond Heights, OH

No. 4 Richmond Heights survives heavyweight fight with No. 7 Lutheran East, 57-54, at the Scholastic Play By Play Classic

By Matt Goul, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cleveland.com

Authorities identify John Adams College and Career Academy student killed in shooting; school closes Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio – John Adams College and Career Academy closed Wednesday after an 18-year-old student was shot and killed outside the school in front of dozens of students. Officers said the student, identified as Pierre McCoy, was fatally shot while sitting at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority bus stop at MLK Jr. Drive and Corlett Avenue at about 3 p.m. The school is located at 3817 MLK Jr. Drive, with its front doors just down the street from where the shooting occurred.
CLEVELAND, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Ohio

They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is not meant to be comprehensive!). If you're on the westside, you should check out this place in Cleveland's Cudell neighborhood. Customers enjoy the enchiladas, which can be filled with either ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken (they can also be made vegetarian). Patrons especially enjoy having their enchiladas topped with the restaurant's delicious mole. Other popular dishes include the chile relleno (many customers say it's among the best they've ever had) and the delicious chicken soup, which also has rice, pieces of avocado, and pico de gallo.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man charged with killing 14-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was charged Monday with aggravated murder in the killing of a 14-year-old last summer in the Cudell neighborhood. Cetewayo Fuller, 39, was charged in Cleveland Municipal Court with the slaying of Michael White on July 19. The murder occurred at 8811 Detroit Ave. shortly before midnight.
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year

Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man, 63, found dead in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio — A 63-year-old man was found dead Tuesday in a house fire in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood. Benjamin Williamson was unresponsive when he was found by firefighters inside the home on the 600 block of Grifton Avenue, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Williamson was pronounced dead at Summa Akron City Hospital just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns center Nick Harris went to ‘a real dark place’ after season-ending injury but he still has something to prove

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The season Nick Harris had been waiting for two years to arrive ended on the Browns’ second offensive play of the preseason. It was a second-and-10 play from the Browns’ 13-yard line in Jacksonville. Deshaun Watson, who had also been waiting a while for this game, took a shotgun snap from Harris, dropped back and threw a slant incomplete to Anthony Schwartz.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

