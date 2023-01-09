Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
South Salem arson fire remains under investigation
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The investigation into the circumstances surrounding a South Salem house fire remains ongoing. Firefighters in Ross County and deputies from the sheriff’s office were called to 4448 Main Street in South Salem on January 8 for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, first responders...
Woman rescued from Newark house fire
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters rescued a woman from a large house fire in Newark Friday morning. At about 6:30 a.m., Newark firefighters responded to a fire on the 300 block of Mt. Vernon Road. One woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to a fire department Facebook post. Firefighters and mutual […]
Three injured in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Serious Vehicle Crash with Ejection in Circleville
Circleville – Emergency services are heading to a single-vehicle crash with Ejection in Circleville around 2:45 pm. According to early reports the vehicle rolled over and a person was ejected in the area of Kingston Pike and Barthmas park. Several people are on the scene now with a man who is breathing but were thrown into the field away from his vehicle.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple fire departments respond to a fire at Captain D’s in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Firefighters are currently on the scene of a reported fire at Captain D’s, located at 25050 Route 23 in Circleville. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m., Thursday, with a 9-1-1 caller reporting smoke coming from the ceiling of the restaurant. Additional assistance from...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters save Circleville restaurant from flames
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Firefighters were able to save Captain D’s, a local Circleville restaurant after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon. A 9-1-1 call came into dispatchers around 1:30 p.m. regarding smoke coming from the ceiling. According to the Pickaway Township Fire Department, upon arrival crews found smoke...
WSYX ABC6
Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two men, ages 20 and 26, suffering...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person injured in crash along E. Main Street in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of East Main Street and the McDonald’s on the east side of Chillicothe for an accident with injuries. According to reports, one person was injured in the crash. The individual, dispatchers said, was suffering from a possible head injury. The...
Loose lips lead police to suspected criminals: Bainbridge Township police blotter
Two men are suspected of stealing nine pair of tennis shoes 10 p.m. Dec. 20 from Dick’s Sporting Goods. Westlake police contacted Bainbridge police 1:45 a.m. Dec. 28, stating the men were overheard talking about it while standing outside a vehicle parked in a construction site. The men were identified, and police are investigating.
WHIZ
Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.
Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro woman injured in fatal crash
A Hillsboro woman sustained minor injuries in a fatal crash Thursday when an Amelia man failed to yield at stop a sign and pulled into the path of the woman’s vehicle on S.R. 32. The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 5:35...
One dead, three injured in multi-car crash in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A multi-car crash injured three people and turned fatal for another early Friday morning in central Columbus. Columbus police reported that a multi-car crash was called in at 12:38 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue in the South Linden neighborhood. According to the report a […]
sciotopost.com
Perry County Arrests 25-Year-Old Man in Connection of Gun Shot Victim
PERRY COUNTY – On January 9, 2023, at 12:36 pm Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The...
sciotopost.com
Circleville Police are Searching for a Suspect that Has Stolen Thousands from a Local Storage Facility
Circleville – A thief spent hours maybe days going through locker after locker at a storage facility in the South End of Circleville. The lockers located at 150 Edison ave has hundreds of lockers and police are still discovering that some of them have been accessed by thieves. Over...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. home gutted by flames, residents displaced
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battled a residential structure fire. It happened in the 500 block of Spud Run Road around 8 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke billowing from the second floor of the residence. No serious injuries have been reported. The...
WSYX ABC6
Puppy stolen from Grove City home during armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A family is without their furry best friend after she was stolen at gunpoint early Friday morning. "When you’re defenseless like that and somebody’s holding you at gunpoint it’s scary," said a man who wants to remain anonymous for his safety. "He had a laser sight on his pistol, and I could see it waving back and forth between the ground and my head."
Police search for robbery suspects accused of beating victim with a gun
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in finding two men accused in a November robbery at a southeast Columbus gas station. Police say on Nov. 9, 2022, the two suspects went inside a gas station store just before 11:30 p.m. at the 4200 block of Kimberly Parkway. Following […]
sciotopost.com
Madison County – Drive-By Easter Shooting Murderer Convicted
Madison – A trial for murder has convicted a man who killed on Easter Sunday. On April 17, 2022, at approximately 8:45 a.m. the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Village of South Solon on the report of shots being fired from a vehicle. As deputies were en route, information was learned that a vehicle had pulled into the Jefferson Township Fire Department in Fayette County with a victim who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. Despite administering life-saving techniques the victim was pronounced deceased by the Fayette County Coroner. It was determined that the shooting occurred in the Village of South Solon.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Man dead, another in custody following Chillicothe shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead following a shooting in Ross County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chillicothe Police Department. Officers were called to North Plaza Boulevard, near Christopher Inn & Suites, just after 1 p.m. When they arrived, officers found 23-year-old Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr. from Columbus, injured.
Pounds of marijuana and $8,000 turn up during domestic dispute call near Waverly
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – Ross County deputies seized over five pounds of marijuana after responding to a domestic disturbance call in southern Ohio. On Thursday, deputies went to a residence in the 5000 block of Denver Road, which is a few miles northwest of Waverly. The deputies came to investigate a domestic dispute, but discovered […]
