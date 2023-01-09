ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

South Salem arson fire remains under investigation

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The investigation into the circumstances surrounding a South Salem house fire remains ongoing. Firefighters in Ross County and deputies from the sheriff’s office were called to 4448 Main Street in South Salem on January 8 for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, first responders...
SOUTH SALEM, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman rescued from Newark house fire

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters rescued a woman from a large house fire in Newark Friday morning. At about 6:30 a.m., Newark firefighters responded to a fire on the 300 block of Mt. Vernon Road. One woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to a fire department Facebook post. Firefighters and mutual […]
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Serious Vehicle Crash with Ejection in Circleville

Circleville – Emergency services are heading to a single-vehicle crash with Ejection in Circleville around 2:45 pm. According to early reports the vehicle rolled over and a person was ejected in the area of Kingston Pike and Barthmas park. Several people are on the scene now with a man who is breathing but were thrown into the field away from his vehicle.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters save Circleville restaurant from flames

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Firefighters were able to save Captain D’s, a local Circleville restaurant after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon. A 9-1-1 call came into dispatchers around 1:30 p.m. regarding smoke coming from the ceiling. According to the Pickaway Township Fire Department, upon arrival crews found smoke...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two men, ages 20 and 26, suffering...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person injured in crash along E. Main Street in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of East Main Street and the McDonald’s on the east side of Chillicothe for an accident with injuries. According to reports, one person was injured in the crash. The individual, dispatchers said, was suffering from a possible head injury. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIZ

Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.

Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Gazette

Hillsboro woman injured in fatal crash

A Hillsboro woman sustained minor injuries in a fatal crash Thursday when an Amelia man failed to yield at stop a sign and pulled into the path of the woman’s vehicle on S.R. 32. The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 5:35...
HILLSBORO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, three injured in multi-car crash in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A multi-car crash injured three people and turned fatal for another early Friday morning in central Columbus. Columbus police reported that a multi-car crash was called in at 12:38 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue in the South Linden neighborhood. According to the report a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. home gutted by flames, residents displaced

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battled a residential structure fire. It happened in the 500 block of Spud Run Road around 8 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke billowing from the second floor of the residence. No serious injuries have been reported. The...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Puppy stolen from Grove City home during armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A family is without their furry best friend after she was stolen at gunpoint early Friday morning. "When you’re defenseless like that and somebody’s holding you at gunpoint it’s scary," said a man who wants to remain anonymous for his safety. "He had a laser sight on his pistol, and I could see it waving back and forth between the ground and my head."
GROVE CITY, OH
sciotopost.com

Madison County – Drive-By Easter Shooting Murderer Convicted

Madison – A trial for murder has convicted a man who killed on Easter Sunday. On April 17, 2022, at approximately 8:45 a.m. the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Village of South Solon on the report of shots being fired from a vehicle. As deputies were en route, information was learned that a vehicle had pulled into the Jefferson Township Fire Department in Fayette County with a victim who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. Despite administering life-saving techniques the victim was pronounced deceased by the Fayette County Coroner. It was determined that the shooting occurred in the Village of South Solon.
MADISON COUNTY, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Man dead, another in custody following Chillicothe shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead following a shooting in Ross County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chillicothe Police Department. Officers were called to North Plaza Boulevard, near Christopher Inn & Suites, just after 1 p.m. When they arrived, officers found 23-year-old Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr. from Columbus, injured.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

