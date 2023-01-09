Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
Related
wvtm13.com
Bessemer neighbors searching for stray dogs
BESSEMER, Ala. — Animal rights advocates are scouring Bessemer trying to find a stray dog and at least three of her pups. A rescuer managed to catch six of them last week, but one died after drinking antifreeze. While our cameras were rolling, Calvin Tucker of SOCAT Rescue managed...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
3 arrested, including parent after 2 underage girls found alone with men at Alabama motel
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people, including a parent after two underage girls were found alone with adult men at a local motel. According to WCSO, officers received calls from a concerned family member that an underage girl was at a local motel in a room with an […]
wbrc.com
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
Shootout at Birmingham McDonald’s leaves 1 injured, 2 detained
An afternoon shootout at a Birmingham fast-food restaurant left at least one person injured. The gunfire erupted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s at 1700 Finley Boulevard. According to police radio communications, multiple shots were fired. A caller described people running from the scene. Police said it appeared...
Hey – where’s my car? Towing in downtown Birmingham can sometimes result in frightening encounters and online fury
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Imagine parking your car in a downtown lot, only to return and find your car has disappeared. It happened to Helen Hays on the evening of Dec. 23. ”I was out with my nephew and friends...
wbrc.com
Homicide investigation underway at B’ham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday. At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location. They responded to the 1800 block of Aspen Run...
wbrc.com
Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden has died
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden has died at the age of 85, according to current Mayor Stewart Welch. Oden, a former secret service agent, served as the city’s mayor from 1996 to 2016. He was known for improving the police and fire departments...
Shelby County man arrested for possession of obscene matter
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office arrested a Leeds man Monday for 10 counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of people under 17 involved in obscene acts.
wbrc.com
Birmingham pub posts drug awareness sign: ‘If you’re going to use cocaine…test it with fentanyl test strips’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dave’s Pub, located in Birmingham’s Five Points South entertainment district, has taken a unique approach to creating drug awareness. John Parker, owner of Dave’s Pub says the sign is a bit tongue-in-cheek but is addressing a serious drug problem. The sign, posted in...
Police trying to ID suspect in at least 4 Birmingham store holdups
Authorities are trying to identify the suspect in multiple robberies at Birmingham businesses. The holdups happened at four businesses between Dec. 31 and Jan. 9, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. On Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11:20 a.m., the suspect entered Gas Boy at 9917 Parkway East. He walked into the business,...
wbrc.com
Birmingham, Jefferson Co. seek to ‘Restore’ troubled youth to fight youth violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new effort to stop gun violence among youth is taking shape in a partnership between the city of Birmingham and Jefferson County agencies. With funding from the City of Birmingham, the Jefferson County Family Court, Jefferson County Youth Detention Center and the Jefferson County Family Resource Center want to implement what they call the RESTORE Program. RESTORE stands for reduce, educate, support, train, organize, realize and empower.
wvtm13.com
Thieves are breaking into cars feet from police headquarters
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Bold Birmingham thieves are responsible for a recent rash of auto break-ins near police headquarters. Around 20 vehicles in the Thomas Jefferson Tower lot on 1st Avenue North have been broken into in the last few weeks. Resident Alex Pentecost found his pickup's window shattered Saturday.
wbrc.com
Cullman Caring for Kids Food Bank sees huge surge in need
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Caring For Kids/United Way Food Bank is doing its part to help those struggling, but that is only getting harder. The food bank has been operating for over four decades, but they are serving more families now than ever before. In the month of December they served 670 families, and that number shows no signs of slowing down in 2023.
wvtm13.com
Vestavia Hills mom pulls son out of Louis Pizitz Middle School for racist bullying
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Mary Beth Ford, a mother of two, is upset after learning last school year her son was being called a racial slur and "a monkey" by two classmates at Louis Pizitz Middle School. "And that's been going on for 16 weeks every single day,” Ford...
‘A beautiful human being’: US Army vet among 2 found shot to death in Tuscaloosa County
One of two men found shot to death in Tuscaloosa County was recently honorably discharged from the U.S. Army because of an injury, and his family believes he was set up to be robbed when he was killed. Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, also 23, were found...
Another inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
A 33-year-old man is just the latest inmate to die while serving his sentence at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility, according to authorities.
Inmate at Alabama prison found dead over the weekend
An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility who was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a robbery was found dead over the weekend.
wbrc.com
Alabama parents can be held liable for child’s use of guns
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about what could happen in Alabama if a child committed a crime with their parent’s gun. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said it is a case by case basis, but in some, parents can be held liable in court for their child’s actions. Carr said it all starts with how the child got the gun.
Northport Woman Charged with Manslaughter for August Wreck that Killed Mother, Injured Kids
A Northport woman has been charged with three felonies after investigators found she was allegedly high and distracted when she caused a head-on collision that killed another woman and injured two children last August. According to court documents filed Tuesday morning, the suspect, 25-year-old Zoe Raine Moore, was driving north...
Comments / 1