ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Bessemer neighbors searching for stray dogs

BESSEMER, Ala. — Animal rights advocates are scouring Bessemer trying to find a stray dog and at least three of her pups. A rescuer managed to catch six of them last week, but one died after drinking antifreeze. While our cameras were rolling, Calvin Tucker of SOCAT Rescue managed...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Shootout at Birmingham McDonald’s leaves 1 injured, 2 detained

An afternoon shootout at a Birmingham fast-food restaurant left at least one person injured. The gunfire erupted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s at 1700 Finley Boulevard. According to police radio communications, multiple shots were fired. A caller described people running from the scene. Police said it appeared...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Homicide investigation underway at B’ham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday. At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location. They responded to the 1800 block of Aspen Run...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden has died

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden has died at the age of 85, according to current Mayor Stewart Welch. Oden, a former secret service agent, served as the city’s mayor from 1996 to 2016. He was known for improving the police and fire departments...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham, Jefferson Co. seek to ‘Restore’ troubled youth to fight youth violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new effort to stop gun violence among youth is taking shape in a partnership between the city of Birmingham and Jefferson County agencies. With funding from the City of Birmingham, the Jefferson County Family Court, Jefferson County Youth Detention Center and the Jefferson County Family Resource Center want to implement what they call the RESTORE Program. RESTORE stands for reduce, educate, support, train, organize, realize and empower.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Thieves are breaking into cars feet from police headquarters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Bold Birmingham thieves are responsible for a recent rash of auto break-ins near police headquarters. Around 20 vehicles in the Thomas Jefferson Tower lot on 1st Avenue North have been broken into in the last few weeks. Resident Alex Pentecost found his pickup's window shattered Saturday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Cullman Caring for Kids Food Bank sees huge surge in need

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Caring For Kids/United Way Food Bank is doing its part to help those struggling, but that is only getting harder. The food bank has been operating for over four decades, but they are serving more families now than ever before. In the month of December they served 670 families, and that number shows no signs of slowing down in 2023.
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama parents can be held liable for child’s use of guns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about what could happen in Alabama if a child committed a crime with their parent’s gun. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said it is a case by case basis, but in some, parents can be held liable in court for their child’s actions. Carr said it all starts with how the child got the gun.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy