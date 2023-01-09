ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL World Is Demanding Serious Packers Punishment

The NFL World is calling for some serious Packers punishment on Monday morning. Sunday night, Packers rookie Quay Walker was ejected from the game for shoving a Lions training staff member. Walker was outraged by the ejection, though it seemed like a pretty obvious decision. You can't do this. While...
GREEN BAY, WI
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Dolphins news

On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins clinched their spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs with an 11-6 win over the New York Jets. But even though they won the game, they suffered a massive loss to one of their top players who now appears to be doubtful for Sunday’s Wild Card round playoff game against Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Dolphins news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Likely Losing Prominent Coach

The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have a lot on their plate after a disappointing season that had the team come up one game short of making the playoffs. It looked like the offseason was off to a good start for the team when Head Coach Bill Belichick announced he would be returning next year for the 2023 NFL season, but then an already thin coaching room looks to be getting even thinner.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Announcement

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be back for another season in 2023. The Patriots head coach announced on Monday morning that he will return for another season. "Bill Belichick tells reporters that he'll be back for another season in 2023 and, "the process will start today." He'll...
ClutchPoints

3 bold predictions for 49ers in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 win vs. Cardinals

And just like that, the 2022 NFL regular season is in the books. Following the Week 18 win vs. the Cardinals, the San Francisco 49ers finished No. 2 in the NFC. This will be the third time in the last five seasons they will be in the playoffs, which included a Super Bowl appearance in 2019. With the team set to face the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round on Saturday, it’s time for some San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Playoffs predictions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People

Ciara Writes Russell Wilson Touching Message After 'Roller Coaster' Season with Broncos: 'So Proud'

"I've watched you endure so much and keep your head up high through it all!" Ciara wrote for her husband, after Denver ended their season at 5-12 Russell Wilson is looking towards the future after a tough first season with the Denver Broncos — his wife, Ciara, is cheering him on. On Sunday, the Broncos ended their season with five wins and 12 losses, far from what the Super Bowl-winning quarterback hoped for when he was traded to Denver from Seattle in March 2022. "You're trying to...
DENVER, CO
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job

The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
The Comeback

Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Where 49ers' odds to win Super Bowl stand entering playoffs

The 49ers head into the 2022 NFL playoffs with favorable odds to win Super Bowl LVII. After San Francisco's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet, show the 49ers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL Coach Reportedly Meeting With Owner Monday Afternoon

Just 10 months ago, the Arizona Cardinals signed Kliff Kingsbury to a six-year extension that would keep him in Phoenix through 2027. Now, after a disappointing 4-13 season, he and owner Michael Bidwill will reportedly sit down discuss his future. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "[Bidwill and Kingsbury] are scheduled...

