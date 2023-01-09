Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant
An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22. ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
'You run out of time eventually': Browns All-Pro Joel Bitonio laments another lost season
BEREA — Joel Bitonio came into the NFL with the Browns in 2014. At that time, his future Hall of Fame teammate, Joe Thomas, was in his eighth season. Thomas, one of the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, played four more seasons at left tackle, albeit...
