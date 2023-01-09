ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans 'Great Situation' for Next Coach After Lovie Smith Firing - NFL Sources

By Aaron Wilson
TexansDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f378h_0k7zVpgU00

INDIANAPOLIS - The Houston Texans' have fired head coach Lovie Smith after another dismal season, meaning an unstable future could be ahead for a franchise that has been reeling ever since their 2020 AFC Divisional Playoff loss to the Kansas City Cheifs.

The good news for the Texans? They are considered by league officials to be an attractive job destination.

"That's a great situation to walk into," an NFL source said. "The Texans have money to spend and some good young players. It's not like the cupboard is totally bare."

In Smith's first season in charge, the Texans have amassed the second worst record in the NFL 3-13-1 after their Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts. And there are obviously major roster holes.

But the Texans in 2023 have a projected $47.7 million in salary-cap space and two first-round draft picks following the trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson by general manager Nick Caserio, whose job is believed to be safe, according to several sources.

"Nick has had a lot of heavy lifting to do in Houston," a source said. "They practically had to start from scratch.''

The Texans have some talent under contract, including Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, Pro Bowl alternate running back Dameon Pierce, right tackle Tytus Howard, and wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who's likely to be traded this offseason after nearly being dealt at the NFL deadline.

They also have receivers Nico Collins and John Metchie III, who missed his rookie season while being treated for leukemia, and young star-caliber talent on defense with linebacker Christian Harris, safety Jalen Pitre and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

What the Texans need to prioritize is figuring out a long-term solution at quarterback and they will consider all options from the draft to veterans.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is undersized but widely regarded as the most gifted prospect ahead of Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud.

All of that will be part of the discussion with candidates like Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon (sources tell us of "mutual interest'' there), Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

And that discussion will now soon be under way.

